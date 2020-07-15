After big names cancel, Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo revises concert lineup

Johnson became available when a concert in Moorehead, Minnesota was postponed on the same date.

A testament to his soaring popularity, Johnson is the only independent artist to ever sell out at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Without the benefit of a recording contract, he sold 74,000 tickets to a single show.

With an aggressive stage presentation that is often compared to Garth Brooks, the 33-year-old Johnson has developed an uncanny ability to read an audience and deliver the perfect song at the right moment, like the poignant “Husbands and Wives” or the sizzling Southern rock-infused “Long Haired Country Boy,” a pair of popular covers he mixes with fan favorites “When Cowboys Were King,” “Monday Morning Merle,” steamy “Nothin’ On You” and gospel standard “I Can’t Even Walk (Without Holding Your Hand).”

“I don’t sing nothing if you can’t see my soul,” Johnson says. “If its ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ when you see me, you know I can walk that walk, but when we’re playing a gospel song, I want you to know that I feel that, too. It’s a weird thing to want to show your soul to people and still want privacy in your life.”

Johnson released six independent albums that turned him from Sebastapol, Texas unknown to one of the biggest names on the Texas music scene.