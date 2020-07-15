After big names cancel, Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo revises concert lineup

One man’s loss is another man’s gain.
When organizers of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo snagged ZZ Top to play this year’s event, local rock 'n' roll fans were buzzin’.
The powerhouse trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, thanks to a career filled with classics like “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Tush” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.”
Seems like the only thing that could hold back one of the hardest touring bands in the business is illness. ZZ Top has canceled its Sikeston appearance, and several other August dates, due to health concerns of longtime member Frank Beard. The 71-year-old drummer has been ordered to rest after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
“He apparently came down with the ailment while on the band’s just completed tour of Europe, and upon his return home, was advised by his physicians to rest and recuperate,” the band said in a statement posted on its website.
ZZ Top was going to play the rodeo on Aug. 7. The last-minute cancellation left the Jaycees scrambling to find a replacement. Usually, under these circumstances, top-tier talent is replaced by an inferior product. Not this time, especially for horse-loving, pickup-driving, hardcore cowboys and cowgirls.
Kicking off with a “drum roll please” attention-grabbing statement on their website on July 3, the Jaycees proudly announced the fill-in act as fast-rising superstar Cody Johnson.
Johnson became available when a concert in Moorehead, Minnesota was postponed on the same date.
A testament to his soaring popularity, Johnson is the only independent artist to ever sell out at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Without the benefit of a recording contract, he sold 74,000 tickets to a single show.
With an aggressive stage presentation that is often compared to Garth Brooks, the 33-year-old Johnson has developed an uncanny ability to read an audience and deliver the perfect song at the right moment, like the poignant “Husbands and Wives” or the sizzling Southern rock-infused “Long Haired Country Boy,” a pair of popular covers he mixes with fan favorites “When Cowboys Were King,” “Monday Morning Merle,” steamy “Nothin’ On You” and gospel standard “I Can’t Even Walk (Without Holding Your Hand).”
“I don’t sing nothing if you can’t see my soul,” Johnson says. “If its ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ when you see me, you know I can walk that walk, but when we’re playing a gospel song, I want you to know that I feel that, too. It’s a weird thing to want to show your soul to people and still want privacy in your life.”
Johnson released six independent albums that turned him from Sebastapol, Texas unknown to one of the biggest names on the Texas music scene.
Like his idol Chris LeDoux, Johnson self-financed the recording of his first album and tried to recoup his investment by selling them out of the trunk of his car at rodeos. He was an aspiring professional bull rider, but eventually came to the conclusion he simply wasn’t good enough, a story documented in his self-penned tune “Dear Rodeo.”
To put bread on the table, he took a job as a prison guard at Huntsville and played Texas roadhouses and honky-tonks on the weekends.
After winning the Texas Regional Radio Music Award for Best Male Vocalist, his wife, Brandi, gave him the green light to pursue music as a full-time vocation. It was a good decision.
He broke out regionally with third album “Six Strings One Dream,” which contained three tunes that made it into the Texas music charts Top 10.
His fan base exploded. His live shows turned into standing-room-only events. After more than a decade of hard work, the CoJo nation had turned into a multimillion-dollar organization. Johnson turned down several offers from major labels, but finally found the right deal in 2018 when he signed with Warner Music Nashville.
Johnson’s first major label album “Ain’t Nothing to It” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Chart last year and contained break-out hit single “On My Way to You.”
Less than a week after the miraculous ZZ Top with Cody Johnson switch, the Jaycees faced another crisis when Aug. 5 performer Chris Lane canceled. The Jaycees announced on Tuesday that Lane is being replaced by St. Louis rapper Nelly.
Nelly broke out in 2000 with blockbuster album “Country Grammar,” which started a five-year run that produced hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Air Force Ones,” “Grillz,” “#1” and “Dilemma,” a duet with Kelly Rowland.
The revised rodeo lineup is as follows: Aug. 5, Nelly; Aug. 6, Ashley McBryde; Aug. 7, Johnson; and Aug. 8, Joe Nichols. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. each night and the concert follows. Bullfighting will be featured on Aug. 6 and 7.
To purchase tickets, visit www.sikestonrodeo.com or call 800-455-2855
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
