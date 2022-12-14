Album review | Misfit Pirate: Trop rock doc releases his third studio album

Winter storms, freezing temperatures and something called 'snow tornados.' It's enough to chase an Illinois newspaper journalist to Florida for a few weeks – as I have!

But fear not. If you're unable to get away, you can still escape the cold-weather doldrums by enjoying a listen to some warm-weather music from Carbondale's "trop rock doc."

Michael Eric, aka Mike Baltz, is a talented singer, songwriter and ukulele strummer whose new album, "Misfit Pirate," drops this Thursday.

Readers may recall that Eric was profiled in a column on March 10 (https://thesouthern.com/entertainment/music/music-historicity-michael-eric-is-carbondales-trop-rock-doc/article_1e414568-3a0f-5dbf-bfc3-57fee498f2fb.html), where it was explained that he likes Trop Rock and happens to have a PhD in Ecology.

The third Michael Eric album is a pleasant surprise from the 56-year-old still-maturing songwriter, poet and idealist whose musical career began just five years ago.

"I prefer to call my music 'Island Country' rather than 'Trop Rock,'" Eric said. "My sound is somewhere between Jimmy Buffett and Jerry Jeff Walker."

The description is accurate. Although island-sounding steel drums (actually a keyboard patch) are prominent on several of the ten tracks on "Misfit Pirate," a smooth Country groove is the rule on others.

"Belize, Please," the opening album track, is a prime example.

The song features three-part vocal harmonies on its chorus, at least one of which was contributed by local musician luminary Peyton Blewett.

"This is very much a song to my wife, apologizing to her for having to put up me," Eric said. "I was at a winery talking to musician Ray Maring, who told me that for years he'd been 'threatening' to take his girlfriend to Belize. Something about that struck me and I composed some of the first verse on the drive back."

Some of the finished lyrics include: "Puttin’ up with me ain’t easy I can see, I’ve always got my head in the clouds. Let me take you away to Belize...it’s the least I could do for you puttin’ up with me."

The dreamer in Eric comes through in "On a Beach Somewhere," with the narrator swearing he'd return one day to the "Salt Life."

The singer takes "a big, important job" in an effort "to get the grown-up stuff." He then asks himself--as many of us, no doubt, also have--how much is enough.

He wonders how he ended up with all of life's possessions and ponders why he's still shoveling snow and not spending his days on the beach somewhere. Ponderous thoughts, indeed.

"Back when I was 23, I actually did work at a field station and then a dive resort in the Bahamas," Eric said. "And I did, indeed, fish and dive every week. At that age, of course, you're too young to understand what you've got, so you leave with the intention of coming right back."

My favorite tune on Misfit Pirate is "Footprints." Slightly jazzy, the song features some nice bass guitar playing and saxophone work evoking Paul Desmond, of Dave Brubeck "Take Five" fame.

The bass and sax work as well as the overall album mixing, arrangements and co-production are courtesy of Shadi Frick, owner of Low Key Studios in Carbondale.

Frick also contributes keyboards, melodica, guitar, mandolin, drums, percussion and harmony vocals on Misfit Pirate.

Local drummer and percussionist Grant Hertzing played on the album and, in addition to harmony vocals, Blewett also added rhythm guitar.

The album's title track, "Misfit Pirate," is the author's lament that he "never did fit in," and that he belongs "on an island with my island friends."

"I first referred to myself as a misfit pirate in one of my favorite songs on my Mile Zero album, called 'Disappearing Act,'" Eric said. "Since then, the term has been a recurring theme in my music and musical persona. Certainly, the feeling of not fitting in is a common theme in adult life, so I think a lot of folks will be able to relate to the song.

"One of the definitions of Trop Rock is that it's 'escapism' music," he said. "I don't like that definition, in general, because it tends to produce a lot of pretty generic songs about just getting drunk on a beach and complaining about a job you hate."

One more song worth mention is "Goombay Smashed," which is the name of a mixed drink in the Bahamas. Eric equates the flavor of the concoction with the overall flavor of the island atmosphere in his song.

"One of my all-time favorite song lyrics is from John Denver's 'Rocky Mountain High,' where he sings of being born in the summer of his 27th year, coming home to a place he'd never been before," Eric said. "Well, that;s how I feel about the Bahamas. This is an unapologetic love song to the Bahamas and to honor the namesake rum drink that was invented there."

Eric was thoughtful enough to provide his version of the drink recipe, which is to combine 2 oz. dark rum, 1.5 oz. coconut rum, 1.5 oz. each of orange and pineapple juice and 3/4 oz. lime juice. Shake with crushed ice, serve over ice and add grenadine for color.

With three albums and some 40 original songs under his belt, Eric said a live band --to be called the Misfit Pirates-- is being organized so he can begin playing shows in 2023.

In the meantime, Eric already is working on his fourth studio album, to be titled "Uncharted Waters."

As Mike Baltz, he hosts his own weekly radio show on WDBX. "The Island Report," airs Wednesday mornings from 6-8 a.m.

"Misfit Pirate" can be heard or downloaded on streaming services including Amazon, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes, Pandora and Spotify beginning Thursday, December 15.

A limited number of CDs will be available at Plaza Records in Carbondale.