Bluegrass-bending trio Tuttle, Pool and Greuel to play The Varsity

Kyle Tuttle, Jared Pool and Adam Greuel deliver a high-energy and highly entertaining collaboration, and, after sharing many stages together, the trio is taking on their own project, bending the possibilities of bluegrass and shaping it into their own.

The Tuttle, Pool and Greuel Trio will be making a Midwest tour stop at The Varsity on Wednesday, March 4. Black Acre Productions is producing the show in conjunction with the downtown venue. The Varsity Bar will be open.

Focusing on the parts of the music that spark joy and grow the bluegrass community, the three songwriters and pickers will showcase some of their favorite material.

Tuttle is an international banjo champion who is shredding his way through the jamgrass scene. He has shared the stage with many epic performers, most notably as a member of the Jeff Austin Band for three years. Tuttle has also worked closely with jamgrass legends Larry Keel, Travelin’ McCourys, Leftover Salmon, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings and Railroad Earth.