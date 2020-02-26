Bluegrass-bending trio Tuttle, Pool and Greuel to play The Varsity

Kyle Tuttle, Jared Pool and Adam Greuel deliver a high-energy and highly entertaining collaboration, and, after sharing many stages together, the trio is taking on their own project, bending the possibilities of bluegrass and shaping it into their own.
The Tuttle, Pool and Greuel Trio will be making a Midwest tour stop at The Varsity on Wednesday, March 4. Black Acre Productions is producing the show in conjunction with the downtown venue. The Varsity Bar will be open.
Focusing on the parts of the music that spark joy and grow the bluegrass community, the three songwriters and pickers will showcase some of their favorite material.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuttle is an international banjo champion who is shredding his way through the jamgrass scene. He has shared the stage with many epic performers, most notably as a member of the Jeff Austin Band for three years. Tuttle has also worked closely with jamgrass legends Larry Keel, Travelin’ McCourys, Leftover Salmon, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings and Railroad Earth.
Pool is a multi-instrumentalist from Richmond, Virginia. After completing a jazz studies degree, Pool moved to Richmond in 2009, where he began working with various regional acts and has worked extensively with the Virginia Folklife Program. In 2017, Pool became the mandolinist for the Larry Keel Experience. Since then, he’s shared the stage with Sam Bush, Peter Rowan, Travellin’ McCourys, Railroad Earth and Keller Williams.
In 2010, Greuel joined forces with four other young acoustic instrumentalists and created the band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Committing to their music and a rigorous touring schedule, their road has led to such notable stages as Red Rocks Amphitheater, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Riverside Theater, Delfest and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, to name just a few.
Catch the show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Tickets are $12 in advance locally at Plaza Records, 816 E. Main St., Carbondale and online at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com. Tickets are not available in advance at the venue but can be purchased for $15 on the night of the show when doors and the Varsity Bar open at 6:30.
The Varsity is downtown Carbondale at 418 S. Illinois Ave. For more information, go to thevarsitycenter.org.