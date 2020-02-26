Bluegrass group Chain Station to play in Cobden

On tour to promote new album “Backroads,” Colorado-based bluegrass sensation Chain Station will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at The Old Feed Store, located in rustic downtown Cobden.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on line at theoldfeedstore.com.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage (including alcohol) is available at the venue. Bill Poss will open.

Appealing to bluegrass fans on both sides of the aisle, both blazing fast picking for newgrass enthusiasts and a mellow mountain sound for the traditionalist, the band strives to create a sound that instantly propels you from your seat to the dance floor.

Facebook reviews are all thumbs up for the group, who is praised with comments like “crazy good” and “they freaking rip.” OFS owner Brooke Miller calls the band “amazing.” She is using the show to celebrate her birthday and the three-year anniversary of buying the establishment from Ray Hogan.