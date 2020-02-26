Bluegrass group Chain Station to play in Cobden

On tour to promote new album “Backroads,” Colorado-based bluegrass sensation Chain Station will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at The Old Feed Store, located in rustic downtown Cobden.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on line at theoldfeedstore.com.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage (including alcohol) is available at the venue. Bill Poss will open.
Appealing to bluegrass fans on both sides of the aisle, both blazing fast picking for newgrass enthusiasts and a mellow mountain sound for the traditionalist, the band strives to create a sound that instantly propels you from your seat to the dance floor.
Facebook reviews are all thumbs up for the group, who is praised with comments like “crazy good” and “they freaking rip.” OFS owner Brooke Miller calls the band “amazing.” She is using the show to celebrate her birthday and the three-year anniversary of buying the establishment from Ray Hogan.
The seed for Chain Station was planted in 2006, when guitarist Alex Thoele and bassist Jon Pickett met while jamming around a campfire, high on an Estes Park, Colorado mountain. The duo immediately started writing songs and gigging. Jarett Mason and his expert mandolin skills were added in 2010, turning the act into a trio. The newest member of the band, banjo picker Chris Elliot, joined in 2018.
They released debut album “Dancin’ With the Law” in 2013 and three years later followed up with “Where I Want to Be.”
Chain Station and shared the stage with some of the biggest names in bluegrass, including Todd Snider, Sierra Hull and The Del McCoury Band.