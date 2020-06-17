Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston still on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Illinois entertainment opportunities, and the economic engine it fuels, took a pair of devastating direct hits in the past week with the cancellation of the Du Quoin State Fair and Grand American World Trapshooting Championships in Sparta.

The axe fell on both events due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Scheduled to start on Aug. 5, the trapshooting event has relocated to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Missouri seems to be capitalizing on events Illinois let slip through its fingers.

A full four weeks earlier than the planned kickoff of the Du Quoin fair and just across the Ohio River, organizers for the 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo are keeping to its long-established schedule. This year’s lineup includes: Chris Lane, Aug. 5; Ashley McBryde, Aug. 6; ZZ Top, Aug. 7 and Joe Nichols, Aug. 8.

Tickets prices for Lane and McBryde range from $22.50 to $125, while the cost for ZZ Top and Nichols ranges from $27 to $130. For additional ticket information, call 800-455-2855.