Carbondale band Dr. Bombay tooted their horns from the Strip to Chicago and beyond

Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows had a great full horn section, as do the Jungle Dogs still, and a few other bands over the decades in the Carbondale area.
Jungle Dogs’ precursor band Love Rhino and Shadi Frick and Larry Robinson’s Minimum Wage come to mind, as they also had the "whole enchilada" of a horn section. Some of Tim Whiteford’s bands have a mini-horn section, like the Rum Runners. Minimum Wage was a much more recent aggregation, and when that band’s full section blew right into your face at an indoor gig, especially mixing sound for them as I did often at a small joint like the old Pinch Penny Pub, they would blow your hair back like the dude in the old Maxell Tape commercial logo.
Trumpet, trombone, tenor and baritone saxophones are my favorite combination. If the horn section can do "steps" — dance in time with the other members of the section as they play their horn parts — then all the better. Steps are hard to do on a tight stage, though.
Our band Dr. Bombay, some say named for the famed English gin of the same name, had a full-on horn section, as well. A relatively newly discovered audio and video recording of that band exists that was recorded live at a show we played at Chicago’s Park West circa 1982 as opening act for the "King of the Twist," Chubby Checker.
Our usual set list included such tunes as "Late in the Evening" by Paul Simon; "Low Rider" by War; "Twist and Crawl," a Ska tune by the English Beat; "That’s a Real Mutha For Ya" by Johnny "Guitar" Watson; "Life During Wartime" by the Talking Heads; "Jack, You Dead" by Louis Jordan and the Tympani Five —not Louis Jordan the French film actor; and "The Tide is High" by Blondie. In all of its musical incarnations, the Dr. Bombay band was all over the musical map.
At the Park West gig we happily got to check out the friendly Chubby’s tour bus, parked right out front of the venue, and I got his autograph for my eventual Four on the Floor bandmate Pate Blewett (now of our successor band, the on-hiatus "New" Venturis). Pate still has the hand-written goodie from Chubby in his rather extensive collection of rock memorabilia housed in our rehearsal space on the west side of the ‘Dale.
In addition to "The Twist," originally a hit by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters, Chubby charted another dance craze with a tune called "Pony Time." Do the Pony! He also hit with the sequel cut "Let’s Twist Again" — “C’mon, let’s Twist again, like we did last summer," ably mining that follow-up gold mine vein. Chubby’s cover of "The Limbo Rock" also charted way up there. Chubby is still active today. At Park West, he had onstage a custom-made small parquet dance floor, a little dais, slightly raised, that we were told must go everywhere with him. That was his bespoke dance platform. Ultra!
The precursor band to Dr. Bombay was Riff Raff, featuring the great Danny "Danny Sleaze" Imig on guitar, a new wave/ska/punk band that several of us drifted in and out of. The members of the version of Dr. Bombay that I played in were: Janice Fry, bass and vocals; Carlos "Lenny Long-bongo" Penny, percussion and vocals; Bob Pina, keys and vocals; Steve Lamberson, drums; and this writer on guitar and vocals. The Bombay Horns were: Terence "Detroit Soul Man" McKinney, trumpet; Dave Stahlberg, trombone; Mike "Chico" Ridgeway, trumpet; and Kevin "Boss Toots" Cox, sax, flute and vocals.
Steve the drummer and I were also a subset known as The Road Dogs along with the third man, our sound guy Barry Cohen. That band once toured Florida for three weeks, an agency booking, and it was, well, pretty weird! We played around Fort Meyers and Sarasota, kind of a west Florida coast deal. I went to hang out backstage with the Grateful Dead at their concert in Lakeland on a Sunday night, our one night off every week on that tour. I drove down in my Toyota Celica hatchback with the other Road Dogs, Steve and Barry, so was independent of the rest of the band. That long overwater Florida causeway at night is a trip! The Dead were appearing at the Lakeland Civic Center. That was Sept. 12, 1982.
Other versions of Dr. Bombay at various times included some members of the Skid City Blues Band, such as Billy Desmond, Ron Sorin and "Fast" Jack O’Boyle, and also saxophonist and SIU student the late Herb Kraus. Jungle Dog Danny Ward did a stint or three, as did sax player Lee Rodriguez. Bassist Vyts Lauritis of my old fusion band Zoom Control played in an early version, as well. In fact, in a Daily Egyptian article dated 1985, and ably sourced by our researcher Liz the Bass Playing Librarian, current Jungle Dog and former Dr. Bombay member and guitarist Dan Schingel confirmed that the band’s moniker was, indeed, based on the eponymous English gin.
Bombay played Carbondale’s Strip, at Gatsby’s, Silverball/The Great Escape, Hangar 9, and the other usual haunts of the day. We were in Chicago frequently, including not only Park West, but also Biddy Mulligan’s on North Sheridan Road and at Navy Pier one summer at Chicago Fest, where I met bluesman James Cotton. We also performed at Lock, Stock and Barrel in Decatur, in the Soulard District of St. Louis, Crows Mill School in Springfield, Central Station in Bloomington, Illinois, and the Rock Island Brewing Company in the Quad Cities. With a band that big, you need some room onstage, but we squeezed in at a lot of joints.
By about 1985 I was done with the Dr. Bombay scene and that year marked the end of the band’s roughly eight-year tenure. I found myself starting up Four on the Floor with bassist/singer Gary Gibula from Jason Ringenberg’s Carbondale bands (The Catalinas and Shakespeare’s Riot). Gary was also in the Boppin’ 88’s, local purveyors of rockabilly at the time. Mike Ebersohl from Vision played drums and sang, and Kevin Cox once again played sax. Many later versions of Four on the Floor, all of which would include Pate Blewett on guitar and vocals, would evolve through the years until our breakup in late 2012. That is a story for another day.
So the horn section thing is massive cool. It is a labor of love, because, once again, that is a lot of mouths to feed. But what a glorious racket it makes!
Catch you on the flip!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
