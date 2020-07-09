Carbondale band Dr. Bombay tooted their horns from the Strip to Chicago and beyond

Steve the drummer and I were also a subset known as The Road Dogs along with the third man, our sound guy Barry Cohen. That band once toured Florida for three weeks, an agency booking, and it was, well, pretty weird! We played around Fort Meyers and Sarasota, kind of a west Florida coast deal. I went to hang out backstage with the Grateful Dead at their concert in Lakeland on a Sunday night, our one night off every week on that tour. I drove down in my Toyota Celica hatchback with the other Road Dogs, Steve and Barry, so was independent of the rest of the band. That long overwater Florida causeway at night is a trip! The Dead were appearing at the Lakeland Civic Center. That was Sept. 12, 1982.

Other versions of Dr. Bombay at various times included some members of the Skid City Blues Band, such as Billy Desmond, Ron Sorin and "Fast" Jack O’Boyle, and also saxophonist and SIU student the late Herb Kraus. Jungle Dog Danny Ward did a stint or three, as did sax player Lee Rodriguez. Bassist Vyts Lauritis of my old fusion band Zoom Control played in an early version, as well. In fact, in a Daily Egyptian article dated 1985, and ably sourced by our researcher Liz the Bass Playing Librarian, current Jungle Dog and former Dr. Bombay member and guitarist Dan Schingel confirmed that the band’s moniker was, indeed, based on the eponymous English gin.