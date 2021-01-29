Carbondale band Trophy Shop offers fans a COVID-friendly way to star in new music video

CARBONDALE — Carbondale band Trophy Shop is taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to having a live audience present for their upcoming music video, set for release in March.
Jon Dalessio, who plays guitar and lends backup vocals in the band, said he and his bandmates are excited about using an unexpected method to source cast members for the production of their upcoming video. The music video, which will feature Trophy Shop's new single, “The Setup,” will begin filming in late February. The release date for the single and the video will coincide for a dual debut in the first week of March.
For the price of $30, paid via PayPal, fans can submit a photo to the band and have a cardboard cutout created to be placed in the crowd at PK’s Bar in Carbondale during production of the music video for "The Setup."
“We wanted to shoot a music video so we thought, what about PK’s," Dalessio said. "They have plenty of open space and that morphed into this idea of using the stage but getting a cutout crowd to fill out the space. It’s a fun little jab at the last year and no live events."
By avoiding a large, live crowd and allowing fans to participate in the cardboard cutout experience all online and via email, Trophy Shop is taking COVID-19 restrictions in stride to continue sharing their music.
Since spring of 2015, the self-described Midwest sad rock band has played at several local venues and popular basement venues, like Hangar 9 and Lost Cross, respectively. With emo-inspired alternative tunes, Trophy Shop is a Carbondale favorite and many have already jumped at the opportunity to have a pseudo-starring role in the video.
“We’re alternative, indie, but we use the term sad rock because we are sad boys and love all waves of emo,” Dalessio said.
Andrew Connors is the lead singer and bass player for Trophy Shop, with Connor Edwards on lead guitar and Tajai Taylor on drums. Dalessio’s family owns The Trophy Shop in Carbondale, where the band rehearses and records its tracks.
The deadline to be featured in the video is Monday, Feb. 1. The band will make a concerted effort to ensure all participants get their cardboard cutouts as a special souvenir after production is complete. All major music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, will have “The Setup” available on March 7, 2021, where the band's discography can also be accessed.
Visit bit.ly/trophyshopcutout to get your cardboard cutout for the video.
Find Trophy Shop on social media at instagram.com/trophyshopband and twitter.com/trophyshopband.