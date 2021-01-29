Carbondale band Trophy Shop offers fans a COVID-friendly way to star in new music video

CARBONDALE — Carbondale band Trophy Shop is taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to having a live audience present for their upcoming music video, set for release in March.

Jon Dalessio, who plays guitar and lends backup vocals in the band, said he and his bandmates are excited about using an unexpected method to source cast members for the production of their upcoming video. The music video, which will feature Trophy Shop's new single, “The Setup,” will begin filming in late February. The release date for the single and the video will coincide for a dual debut in the first week of March.

For the price of $30, paid via PayPal, fans can submit a photo to the band and have a cardboard cutout created to be placed in the crowd at PK’s Bar in Carbondale during production of the music video for "The Setup."

“We wanted to shoot a music video so we thought, what about PK’s," Dalessio said. "They have plenty of open space and that morphed into this idea of using the stage but getting a cutout crowd to fill out the space. It’s a fun little jab at the last year and no live events."

By avoiding a large, live crowd and allowing fans to participate in the cardboard cutout experience all online and via email, Trophy Shop is taking COVID-19 restrictions in stride to continue sharing their music.