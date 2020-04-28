Carbondale Sunset Concerts canceled for 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — The Sunset Concert Series, a summertime tradition in Carbondale for more than four decades, is going on hiatus for 2020.

The decision to cancel the annual free concert series this year was made to help ensure the health and safety of the community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state-enacted safety protocols, according to Tena Bennett, director of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center. Due to the uncertainty of a timeline for adjusting stay-in-place directives, sponsors decided it was best to cancel the entire series because the restrictions likely wouldn’t be lifted in time to allow for a true Sunset Concert experience.

This would have been the 42nd annual appearance of the free concerts, held weekly on Thursday evenings in June and July at locations on campus and in Carbondale.

Plans are already in the works to bring the concerts back for 2021 with an exciting and diverse lineup, said Carly Holtkamp, assistant director of the Student Center.