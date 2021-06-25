Carbondale welcomes return of nightlife

She said the turnout in April was smaller than she was used to — between seven and 10 teams each week. She was concerned she had lost all of her momentum.

“I was so scared that after a year of not doing something people would forget,” Quick said.

But as time went on and restrictions got looser things got back to normal. In the weeks since entering Phase 5, the numbers have gone up. Quick said about 14 teams played in one of her most recent trivia nights.

'Inspiration in a dark situation'

She said reuniting with regulars has been a “beautiful” experience. She said her reaction to some connections have surprised her. Quick pointed out that there were people she saw weekly or more that she hadn’t seen for 15 months. Many were just casual acquaintances, but Quick said seeing them again has been emotional. She has realized some were better friends than she thought.

The last 15 months have been a long, at times painful, learning experience. But it has not been one without value. Bledsoe and others said some safety measures and other pandemic staples like live streaming events, might stick around. He said it’s “looking for a little bit of inspiration in a dark situation.”