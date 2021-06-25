Carbondale welcomes return of nightlife

CARBONDALE — Summer nights in Carbondale are typically the stuff of stories — hazy, thick air, golden hour sunsets and a never-ending list of things to do.
This has not been the case until recently.
COVID-19 shut down much of the region for the last 15 months. The lively nights filled with music and other fun came to a screeching halt until Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month officially moved the state into its final stage of recovery, Phase 5 on the Restore Illinois plan.
Since then, a sense of business as usual has slowly crept back into the bars and venues in town. Live events are coming back to marquees and beer gardens are beginning to fill again. Carbondale’s Sunset Concert series — a city staple to be sure — also announced it was returning this summer.
June 19 at Tres Hombres Banjo Joe McCamish played to a packed patio to celebrate the release of his latest 7-inch record, “I’m Just an Old Hobo.” The celebration was twofold, however — it was also the inaugural release on Max Senteney’s River to River Community Records.
“It was so refreshing to see people dancing and singing together again. It’s clear that people are ready to get back out and celebrate our vibrant community of musicians,” Senteney said in a message to The Southern.
The scene was certainly one of joy. Hoots, hollers and dancing all were on display as McCamish ran through his list of tunes including three new ones from the recent release. Old favorites like “I Bought Whiskey” and “Boyfriend’s Name” were played alongside new numbers like “The Provider” and “Sunday Best.”
Senteney said he and the other event organizers had to think through their decision on where to have the release party. Though many of the state mandates around COVID have been lifted, Senteney said he and others wanted to have the show somewhere most people could be comfortable and that meant being outside. Some, Senteney said, are still not comfortable being inside with a lot of people and he wanted to accommodate that.
A seasoned touring musician and Southern Illinois music enthusiast, Senteney was ear-to-ear smiles seeing old friends and hearing old sounds. He was thrilled to get back to work again after more than a year in “limbo.”
“It’s easy to see that things are getting back to normal. And every show truly feels like a celebration for audience members and performers alike,” he said.
'It gives me hope'
Local musician Ben West was there for McCamish’s release and said he was surprised how many people were out.
"It was nice — it gives me hope,” he said.
Blake Bledsoe is the entertainment director at Hangar 9, and actually started during the pandemic. He is also enthusiastic about seeing a return of Carbondale’s vibrant nightlife scene. In the few events and series he has planned for, the bar he has seen a lot of joy.
“I’ve seen just a lot of people who are really ready to reconnect with each other,” he said.
Looking to the future, Bledsoe is excited about the coming semester. He said it's too early to name names but that people should pay attention to the bar’s calendar.
Music isn’t the only thing making a comeback. Alee Quick has hosted a weekly trivia night at Hangar 9 since 2016. However, last year, she had to take a step back because of safety concerns. After bars were allowed to open at limited capacity last year, a sub filled in for Quick, who is also a former editor for The Southern. As of April, she has been back hosting trivia in person.
“I had major FOMO,” Quick said of having to watch from the sidelines, referring to "fear of missing out." She felt like trivia had become her “thing” and didn’t want to miss out on the fun.
She said the turnout in April was smaller than she was used to — between seven and 10 teams each week. She was concerned she had lost all of her momentum.
“I was so scared that after a year of not doing something people would forget,” Quick said.
But as time went on and restrictions got looser things got back to normal. In the weeks since entering Phase 5, the numbers have gone up. Quick said about 14 teams played in one of her most recent trivia nights.
'Inspiration in a dark situation'
She said reuniting with regulars has been a “beautiful” experience. She said her reaction to some connections have surprised her. Quick pointed out that there were people she saw weekly or more that she hadn’t seen for 15 months. Many were just casual acquaintances, but Quick said seeing them again has been emotional. She has realized some were better friends than she thought.
The last 15 months have been a long, at times painful, learning experience. But it has not been one without value. Bledsoe and others said some safety measures and other pandemic staples like live streaming events, might stick around. He said it’s “looking for a little bit of inspiration in a dark situation.”
Bledsoe and others said in a way the rollback of COVID guidelines coming when the students are gone has been good. While the added bodies would help make up lost revenue, Bledsoe said lower traffic has allowed people to get back in the swing of things.
However, as things return to some semblance of normalcy, the relief many are feeling could be temporary. All it takes is a significant increase in COVID cases for the state to roll backwards. Quick said each week she implores trivia goers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She said for people like her, who have vulnerable family members, others acting safely makes visiting family possible. But also another shutdown could break businesses, some of which have just barely made it through COVID as it is.
“Being unvaccinated and being out around a lot of people is really dangerous for you and this economy and these bars,” Quick said.
