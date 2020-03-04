Classical Guitar Series continues at The Varsity with Puerto Rican artist Hector Alonso Torres
The Southern Illinois Classical Guitar Series continues at The Varsity with a performance by Puerto Rican artist Hector Alonso Torres on Saturday, March 7.

Torres is a guitarist, lutenist and Theorbo player who is currently working on a doctorate at University of North Texas in Denton. His style is a complex mix of island rhythms, Spanish sounds and Baroque, according to a news release from The Varsity. The Theorbo is a lute-like instrument with a 5-foot-long fingerboard and five octaves.

Torres has performed around the world as a soloist and with his group The Trio Resonance. His program this weekend at The Varsity will feature Baroque styles on classical guitar and lute.

The performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday; doors and the bar open at 6:30. Tickets are $14 in advance at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com or $16 at the door the night of the show, $8 for students and free for children 10 and younger.

The Varisty is at 418 S. Illinois Ave.

— The Southern

