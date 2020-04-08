Column | Les Winkeler: John Prine made me laugh, cry and learn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During our lives, if we’re lucky, we encounter an artist, a poet an actor that is able to reach into our chests, grab us by the heart and say, “I’ve got something to say to you.”

That was John Prine. Fortunately, for me, he had the key to help me escape reality, which is a poor paraphrase of "Illegal Smile."

Prine died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.

Initially, I was drawn to Prine’s music by his offbeat sense of humor — a stripper in "Spanish Pipedream," “for I knew that topless lady had something up her sleeve;" the double entendres of "Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian;" the fact that Linda went to Mars “every time I look at pictures of used cars;" or the admonition that “Your flag decal won’t get you into heaven anymore, it’s already overcrowded from your dirty little war;” or the common-sense (Another Prine song) of “Humidity built the snowman, sunshine brought him down.”

But, even in my first encounters with Prine, it was clear there was more depth to the man. To this day, a lump forms in my throat and tears roll down my cheeks when I hear “We lost Davey in the Korean War, I still don’t know what for, Don’t matter anymore,” ("Hello in There") or “There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes” ("Sam Stone").