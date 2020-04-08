Column | Les Winkeler: John Prine made me laugh, cry and learn

During our lives, if we’re lucky, we encounter an artist, a poet an actor that is able to reach into our chests, grab us by the heart and say, “I’ve got something to say to you.”
That was John Prine. Fortunately, for me, he had the key to help me escape reality, which is a poor paraphrase of "Illegal Smile."
Prine died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
Initially, I was drawn to Prine’s music by his offbeat sense of humor — a stripper in "Spanish Pipedream," “for I knew that topless lady had something up her sleeve;" the double entendres of "Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian;" the fact that Linda went to Mars “every time I look at pictures of used cars;" or the admonition that “Your flag decal won’t get you into heaven anymore, it’s already overcrowded from your dirty little war;” or the common-sense (Another Prine song) of “Humidity built the snowman, sunshine brought him down.”
But, even in my first encounters with Prine, it was clear there was more depth to the man. To this day, a lump forms in my throat and tears roll down my cheeks when I hear “We lost Davey in the Korean War, I still don’t know what for, Don’t matter anymore,” ("Hello in There") or “There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes” ("Sam Stone").
Even more amazing, Prine had the ability to combine both in one song. After listening to "Donald and Lydia" a couple times, you realize the song is partially about masturbation ("Cause mostly they made love from 10 miles away"). But, his words paint brilliant pictures — the sterility of a military barracks ("Bunk beds, shaved heads, Saturday night, a warehouse of strangers with 60-watt lights") and the loneliness of someone shunned by the “cool” people ("Lydia hid her thoughts like a cat, behind her small eyes sunk deep in her fat").
And, sprinkled through his songs were nuggets of wisdom that I’ve found myself using for 30 years. Brilliant lines like “Silence is golden until it screams” from "Storm Windows" or “Jesus don’t like killing no matter what the reason’s for” from "Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You into Heaven Anymore."
But perhaps it was Prine’s ability to see the little things, to call attention to life’s subtleties, that was his greatest strength. No matter how many times I hear it, "Silent Night, All Day Long" takes me back to the first tiny apartment my wife and I shared: “We held hands and stared at the lights on the tree as if Christmas was invented just for you and for me.”
Haven’t we all felt that way with the person we love?
“Here’s looking at you, here’s looking at me, dancing with history, that old crocodile has a satisfied smile, his life is no mystery, a postcard you wrote, a musical note, you mean so much to me.” John Prine had a simple way into your heart.
And, yet, there was always the next lesson — like don’t take yourself too seriously or wallow in self-pity, “For a heart stained in anger grows weak and grows bitter. You become your own prisoner as you watch yourself sit there wrapped up in a trap of your very own chain of sorrow” ("Bruised Orange").
Thanks for listening. It’s been cathartic.
Les Winkeler is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
