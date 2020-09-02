Column | Music Historicity: Big names and memorable shows in Carbondale

Arena policies were different then, and there was no limit to the number of tickets one person could purchase. So there I was, one day before sales began, camped in a pop-up tent on the sidewalk by the ticket window, first in line. Somehow, 109 people had entrusted me with their cash, and that was the number of tickets I purchased on the morning when sales opened. I beamed with pride, having bought out the first three rows of the main floor to one side.

The concert was fantastic, and Frank Zappa returned to the same venue each of the following two years. However, Arena ticket policies began capping purchases at 20 tickets beginning in 1979.

I'll never forget hanging out after the 1979 show at Merlin's and noticing Frank Zappa, plus a bodyguard and a couple more entourage members, sitting just three booths away from me. But, being a 19-year-old teenager, I was far too shy to approach the rock icon to simply tell him, "Thanks for a great show tonight, Frank!"

Another memorable concert I attended was the Talking Heads at Shryock Auditorium, in October of 1979. The band also performed here three years later, but at the SIU Arena. Interestingly, it was the only time I ever experienced a concert at that venue with the stage positioned on the main floor facing sideways toward one half of the seats.