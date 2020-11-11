Column | Music Historicity: How to play the guitar

Before we go any further, keep in mind that sitting on your back porch and playing a song for your friends is a little more complicated than you might think. You must know the song structure, with verses, the chorus, a bridge and maybe a solo section. You must know the mechanics of strumming the strings with your right hand.

The other equally important element is the singing of the song lyrics. First, you must memorize the poetry and not be reading it from a page. You also must vocalize the melody line of those words, which can be extremely difficult for some, staying on-pitch and inflecting the lyrics in a convincing manner that truly conveys the meaning of the song to your listener.

There's an intangible element about singing, too, and that's the nature of your voice and whether it's pleasant to hear. Some musicians contend that their voice sounds "like a broken record," which is why they stick to playing an instrument and not singing at all. Others might have had formal choir training earlier in life, and they know how to sing from their vocal diaphragm and with pleasant tonality. It's not easy to teach, and relates to simply having vocal talent or not.

With all these elements having to be kept in mind at once — chords, strumming, lyrics, vocalizing — it's easy to give up.