Column | Robbie Stokes: Adapting to the new normal in music

Never in a long line of decades did I think that the plug would get pulled, along with the rug out from under us, in such a way as we have recently experienced.
I should have better seen it coming, though, as much sci-fi and dystopia that I have read and watched since roughly the age of 12, a subject touched upon in several of my previous musings in these pages. Not to mention a certain amount of real-time warning ... but, hey, things were going good, wot the flip did we know?
This effort marks No. 33 in the series of columns in The Southern, and a hearty thank you to the paper for the forum. Also the pay, which, since I have not done one show since Jeremy T. McConaughey at Hangar 9 on March 14, is a distinct plus.
That said, as my fellow musicians and I wait it out and do a hard U-turn into responsible performance vectors — basically streaming to you, which is like like being on TV — I would share some "broadcast" announcements and some quotes from area and national music-world luminaries.
The Varsity Center has begun a series of Saturday night live-steaming shows from the Varsity East Room, which started already with a performance by Tim Crosby. I had the honor of playing on five tracks of Tim’s fine new recording "Make Your Own Fun" —note that the title was picked well before the current situation — and that record is due out soon after a bit of a production delay. The Varsity production intersperses prerecorded videos with livestreamed cuts. Spearheaded by Nathan Colombo and The Varsity crew including Cara Recine, Mike Arthur and Marshall Anderson, the livestreamed shows are every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. 7:10 p.m., to be exact.
From Colombo: “There are three kinds of shows that audiences can expect to see right now. Shows bringing groups together, shows attempting something new, and shows repeating the live music experience as best as possible. The Varsity shows fall into Category 3, and subsequently, kind of encompass categories 1 and 2 as well. Tim’s show was a proper way to set pace for our shows because he’s both a storyteller in his songs and in between them."
An oft-mentioned source in my columns, as he works with literally the biggest stars in the business — most recently J-Lo, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Houston rapper Travis Scott and Canada’s Drake, among many others — Tony A. is a former crewman from my sound company who left Carbondale over a decade ago and became a top pyrotechnical and effects production honcho. The international company he works for did one major show in late February this year, but has pretty much been off the grid since then.
He writes: “I only worked one show this year, just been settling into my new place. Bought a couple of lasers and am learning and practicing some different programs, catching up on things…nothing to write home about." Yes, even the bigger big boys are in a holding pattern.
The Marion Cultural and Civic Center on April 11 began a Saturday evening livestreaming-service show. Technical Director Josh Benson said on the phone that the streaming event has been well-received to date, and chimes in via text about the venue’s ongoing efforts: “In these times, what we all need is something that feels normal. For organizations like Marion Cultural and Civic Center and The Varsity Center, the only thing we can do that is normal for us is to still provide entertainment. Streaming content is the only way that is possible for us at this time, so that is where we are investing our energy. We feel that is the best way to serve both the community and the local artists that are all facing the same struggles that everyone else is right now."
In other happy notes, last Saturday’s livestreamed "One World Together at Home" concert is very much worth checking out, and there is something for everyone. The Rolling Stones appear, with a "Mick cam," "Keith cam," "Charlie cam" and "Ronnie cam." Their old chestnut "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" is ably performed by the august gang of December’s children. Although I hear bass guitar on the track, Stones’ bassist Daryl Jones does not appear visually, but be assured our buddy "Munch" (Daryl), Chicago goodfellow and former SIU Carbondale student, is still kicking’ it with the Stones. This program in its entirety is more than eight hours long, so the gig can provide a lot of entertainment and has been viewed by more than 21 million Americans.
Other artists on the bill include Kesha, Hozier, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Keith Urban with Nicole Kidman, among a great number of others from all over the planet. To date, I have watched about one-third of it, including separately the Rolling Stones portion, and it is a blast.
Murphysboro's Big Muddy Brewery owner/operator Chuck Stuhrenberg said in a phone interview that Big Muddy is participating in an online livestreaming event featuring the Ivas John Band this Saturday, April 25. Scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. for the band, and at noon for the entire show, the online-only event will run on Sunday, as well, though the Ivas John Band’s part is Saturday only. I am tagging along to play electric guitar with Ivas and the band as a special guest artist, by special invitation from Big Muddy Brewery and the band. It is billed as the "Community Transmission Virtual Beerfest" and the 28 breweries participating are out of a total of 50 in their guild. It is sponsored by STL Beer.
This just in: The Dead and Company summer tour is officially canceled. The band is offering a full refund on all tickets.
That is all. Stay health and happy, fellow musicians, technicians and friends. Catch you on the flip!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
