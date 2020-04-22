Column | Robbie Stokes: Adapting to the new normal in music

From Colombo: “There are three kinds of shows that audiences can expect to see right now. Shows bringing groups together, shows attempting something new, and shows repeating the live music experience as best as possible. The Varsity shows fall into Category 3, and subsequently, kind of encompass categories 1 and 2 as well. Tim’s show was a proper way to set pace for our shows because he’s both a storyteller in his songs and in between them."

An oft-mentioned source in my columns, as he works with literally the biggest stars in the business — most recently J-Lo, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Houston rapper Travis Scott and Canada’s Drake, among many others — Tony A. is a former crewman from my sound company who left Carbondale over a decade ago and became a top pyrotechnical and effects production honcho. The international company he works for did one major show in late February this year, but has pretty much been off the grid since then.

He writes: “I only worked one show this year, just been settling into my new place. Bought a couple of lasers and am learning and practicing some different programs, catching up on things…nothing to write home about." Yes, even the bigger big boys are in a holding pattern.