Column | Robbie Stokes: 'All Along the Watchtower'

Is the cover version of Bob Dylan’s classic tune "All Along the Watchtower’ Jimi Hendrix’s finest effort?
You might or might not find merit in such a question, as the entire Hendrix catalog is nonpareil, but it is likely that most musicians would posit that the Hendrix version, a Top 20 single from the 1968 LP "Electric Ladyland," surely cuts deep, and especially now. I do not know how many apocalyptic horsemen are riding — three, four? — as I write, but, baby, their hooves echo down the holler, right on the tail of the eerie backwash of an Amtrak freighter’s lonesome air horn, moaning in the dark of the night.
"All Along the Watchtower" evinces the musical version of the fabled thousand-yard stare, which so many of our buddies came home from ’Nam with — a shout-out here to our veteran pal the late Paul Paha, Chicago boy and John Prine’s "Sam Stone" in the flesh — and it has always been what I seem to get going on in the last guitar solo when the song kicks in to high gear after the third verse and during the gallop to the finishing line.
Bob Dylan’s moody folktale vision from his legendary 1967 LP release "John Wesley Harding" leaves much room for improvisation over a simple three-chord structure. Set in a minor key, preferably a-minor for the open stings and harmonics, a pentatonic scale works, though many players including myself have been known to get a bit "outside" (the box) on that.
Not unusually, our band The Venturis played the song at Carbondale club Tres Hombres one night maybe five years ago. Our buddy and excellent musician (guitar, banjo) Dan Goett from the bands the Woodbox Gang and Soul Glo was working for my sound company at the time. Gary Griffith was mixing the show, and the band hit the nail square on the head on the song that particular night. Dan later remarked to me that “I didn’t know you played guitar like that!” Wally Hooker, ace Carbondale guitarist currently with the band Diamond Dog, referred to my in-the-zone visage as "anguished lead guitar face number 49." Could be!
In any case, it is like anything else in music: You know when the ball leaves the bat at the tune’s intro whether it is going to be just a base hit or an out-of-the-park home run. Propulsion and dynamics, tension and release, and a sense of drama are extremely important in musical improvisation and remarkably so in that song. If you do not feel wrung-out at the end of that tune, you did not try hard enough.
As you would expect for such a well-thought-of composition, other versions of the song exist. The British group the Nashville Teens, a '60s band that had a massive hit with John D. Loudermilk’s "Tobacco Road," covered it for Decca Records prior to Jimi Hendrix. Reportedly a strong effort, and produced by The Jam’s ("This is the Modern World" and "All Mod Cons") producer Vic Smith, the release nonetheless tanked.
Alternate versions of "All Along the Watchtower" by The Jam’s Paul Weller, the Dave Matthews Band, U2, Phish, Gov’t Mule, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Neil Young (with Booker T. and the M.G.'s), XTC, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Taj Mahal and others have made some waves.
"Watchtower" has also appeared in multiple films, including "Forest Gump," "Watchmen" and "A Bronx Tale," plus TV shows "Lucifer," "Sons of Anarchy" and "Battlestar Galactica."
Dylan himself thought very highly of Jimi’s efforts and has stated publicly that the Hendrix version informs HIS (Dylan’s) take on the song even now. The Hendrix track featured Dave Mason ("Only You Know and I Know," "Feelin’ Alright," "We Just Disagree") from the British band Traffic on 12-string guitar, and also Mitch Mitchell from the Jimi Hendrix Experience on drums, Brian Jones from the Rolling Stones on vibraslap (after a few stabs at a piano overdub) and, ultimately, it is said, Hendrix on bass as well as six-string acoustic guitar. Above all: The famous soaring, searing, melodic, tour-de-force lead guitar overdub by the inimitable Jimi. Ably engineered by the stalwart studio whiz Eddie Kramer, the finished product ranks high among the top rock covers of all time.
You have free articles remaining.
I was at a Grateful Dead show at the Rosemont Horizon/Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, March of 1993, when they opened with the song and KILLED it. It was obvious that lead guitarist Jerry Garcia was feeling it. That was an interesting night. I actually had multiple all-access passes for the three-day run of shows and went to several of the performances with my buddies in tow, variously: Former Four on the Floor and St. Stephen’s Blues bandmates Kevin J. Cox and Gary Gibula, St. Stephen’s Blues’ guitarist/singer Jimmy Salatino and my photographer sidekick Sue Jones.
The Dead’s sound man, Dan Healy, was in a jovial mood and was notably accommodating while squiring us around. I knew Dan as he was friends from way back with a crazy-talented San Francisco Hammond B-3 keyboardist/singer named Al Rose. Al — also known as "The Screaming Skull" — and I, along with my former band Devil’s Kitchen’s drummer Steve the Naz, had once formed a trio called Wormwood Star. We practiced in the basement wine cellar at a creepy old San Francisco mansion in Pacific Heights, one with a Buddha rock garden perfect for meditation. (In case I get too far off the theme here, Wormwood Star is the biblical astronomical object that falls from the sky and wreaks havoc on the Earth.)
The mostly male backstage crowd at the Rosemont seemed rather interested in my photographer companion at the gig, the young, pig-tailed Saluki recent graduate Sue, with whom I had driven up from Carbondale in my Nissan 280ZX (that car was a RUNNER). On that night, Sue had somehow gotten in to the Grateful Dead backstage area with Gary and I even though she had a camera around her neck, something usually verboten, as the door guy was seemingly mesmerized by her comely presence. As I recall, she observed the firmly stated edict to not use the camera — but I am not 100% sure. The Gyoto monks were back there with Dead drummer Mickey Hart, and the area was awash in saffron, incense and happy noise.
Garcia’s solos were on point that night on "Watchtower," as most call the tune for short, and it should be remembered that the Dead backed up Dylan on tour in 1987 and the song was included in the set lists many times.
Certainly, however, it remains the Hendrix version that most resonates. One night in San Francisco at the Avalon Ballroom, and thanks to rock promotion legend Chet Helms, I shook Jimi’s hand. To this day, I hope a little bit of his meteoric genius rubbed off.
“There must be some way out of here, said the joker to the thief;
There’s too much confusion, I can’t get no relief; businessmen they drink my wine, plowmen dig my earth;
None of them along the line, know what any of it is worth ...
No reason to get excited, the thief he kindly spoke; there are many here among us, who feel that life is but a joke;
But you and I we have been through that, and this is not our fate; so let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late.
All along the watchtower, princes kept the view, while all the women came and went, barefoot servants, too;
Outside in the cold distance, a wildcat did growl; two riders were approaching ... the wind began to howl”
Bob Dylan’s famous song has had long legs, indeed, my friends. Saddle up.
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!