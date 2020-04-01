Column | Robbie Stokes: 'All Along the Watchtower'

The Dead’s sound man, Dan Healy, was in a jovial mood and was notably accommodating while squiring us around. I knew Dan as he was friends from way back with a crazy-talented San Francisco Hammond B-3 keyboardist/singer named Al Rose. Al — also known as "The Screaming Skull" — and I, along with my former band Devil’s Kitchen’s drummer Steve the Naz, had once formed a trio called Wormwood Star. We practiced in the basement wine cellar at a creepy old San Francisco mansion in Pacific Heights, one with a Buddha rock garden perfect for meditation. (In case I get too far off the theme here, Wormwood Star is the biblical astronomical object that falls from the sky and wreaks havoc on the Earth.)

The mostly male backstage crowd at the Rosemont seemed rather interested in my photographer companion at the gig, the young, pig-tailed Saluki recent graduate Sue, with whom I had driven up from Carbondale in my Nissan 280ZX (that car was a RUNNER). On that night, Sue had somehow gotten in to the Grateful Dead backstage area with Gary and I even though she had a camera around her neck, something usually verboten, as the door guy was seemingly mesmerized by her comely presence. As I recall, she observed the firmly stated edict to not use the camera — but I am not 100% sure. The Gyoto monks were back there with Dead drummer Mickey Hart, and the area was awash in saffron, incense and happy noise.