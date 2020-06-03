Column | Robbie Stokes: Audio recording technology's leaps and bounds

I usually have something of an inner debate — usually a good-natured one — about whether to give up tricks of the trade in sound reinforcement, as I am a competitive son of a gun.
Conversely, as a former college teacher — a seven-year run at John A. Logan College Continuing Education — and occasional guest lecturer in audio and music courses, I have to lay what I know and what other people know out on the line. I guess it depends on the day, or context.
I have heard dozens of young students interested in playing music or doing sound professionally say: “How do I get into this?” or exclaim, “Teach me how to do this.” Other variations on the theme, less professional in nature and either amusing or irritating depending on how busy I am at the time, are: “What’s this knob do?" accompanied by the finger point or the obligatory feint of the hand toward the mixing console, although we don’t have knobs per se on remote interfaces/controllers such as a cellphone, tablet or PC, so I am not getting quite the same type of comments anymore.
The tipsy know-it-all with the full beer dangerously poised near your expensive electronic device is why the big boys in the (soon-to-return-we-hope) concert and event industry at large are cordoned off on a raised dais/riser with security around. Another common comment is the old saw: “Do you know what all those knobs do?" I prefer the guy who not long ago at the new Hangar 9 looked over at me in the audio booth and said: “That has to be the coolest job ever!” Bet.
Then there is this from Sweetwater Sound Online: “Live sound engineering can be a thankless job. On its best nights, it’s a decent way to make a living. On its worst nights, it’s enough to drive an even-keeled seasoned professional to utter mental disintegration. There are egos and infighting onstage, backbreaking setup and tear-down, and of course, there’s the miserly pay — often because the venue didn’t make door and the bands didn’t think to tip. And everybody knows that when something goes wrong, even when it’s not the sound tech’s fault, it’s all eyes on you.”
In the main, I could not agree more, although I have pretty much done OK in the pay department. I certainly made it up in volume — pun intended! — with the sheer number of gigs that I have done that may have occasionally lacked in individual show pay scale. We have also done literally hundreds of pro bono events, for those in need and other worthy causes.
Typically when new people in Carbondale have wandered into my orbit and are interested in doing sound work, they already have a skill set to bring to the table. That is not always the case, though, and back in the day when I had, shall we say, a bit more patience — also GIGS, given the current situation — I would take fairly raw recruits under my wing, teach them how to keep the dang plane in the air, as it were, and let them hand fly it. Sort of the "throw them off the deep end" approach, if you will. Sink or swim!
The profession of live sound, in its immediacy, is a greatly different animal than studio mixing. In the recording studio, you get multiple takes and can stop and start at will, but in a live performance, it is THERE, man, one chance, and you cannot take back a screw-up.
The number of tracks, or channels, available to record is virtually limitless in the digital realm, whereas in the old-school analog tape setups a, say, 24-track recorder gave the session that number (24) of tracks to stack instruments and vocals on. There are — more likely the term would be "were' — 2, 4, 8, 12, 16, 24, 32 or 48 track analog tape machines, typically.
Nowadays, since the advent of digital recording systems, a single guitar overdub alone — overdub is the time-honored term for "laying down" (executing) a guitar (or any instrument or vocal part) on a recorded music bed that already exists — might have, say, dozens of separate "passes" (attempts) and the studio mixing engineer or producer can "mix and match" these various parts to build the best solo, ultimately leading to a satisfactory "take," AKA a keeper.
It is possible to employ surgical precision with a computer mouse to excise a single unwanted spot and "fly in" (insert) a fix, thereby perfecting an otherwise slightly flawed performance. The musician doing the part might not even "punch in" (insert) the note by actually playing it with his or her instrument, as the engineer has the option of digitally "moving" the corrected note, even part of one, from another part of the piece in a "copy/paste" procedure.
Formerly, in the analog realm, it was far more common for the musician to play or sing a fix manually. Actually splicing a physical piece of tape was sometimes employed, using — no kidding — a razor blade to slice the piece of tape and then using a type of Scotch tape to physically add the segment to the tape. Recording tape was as small as that in a cassette, roughly 1/8-inch, to 1/4-inch, for early reel-to-reel/open reel or cartridge tape, to 1/2-inch reels, 1-inch, then finally 2-inch being the largest available format, and 2-inch was the best sounding with the expanded dynamic range and could accommodate the most number of individual tracks.
Rather than the "packets" of digital ones and zeros in infinite combinations that represent music data stored in the digital realm, analog tape is an electro-chemical process in which a metallic tape head strip applies signal to a coating of ferrous oxide imbedded on the recording tape, the music data being stored that way. In a phonograph record, grooves with topography store the recording energy impulses and the then correspondingly the stylus/needle converts the groove shapes back into sound energy. A raw, new reel of 2-inch recording tape — Scotch or Ampex, for instance — is an awesome thing to see. Manufacture of recording tape is now quite limited, as one might expect.
Obviously this is super-simplified and is also off the top of my head. I simply want to illustrate the great leaps in technology that have landed us where we are now, with musicians and singers separated by thousands of miles making records or doing live performances over the internet … literally not even in the same country, much less studio.
Playing music live is much the same thing as mixing a show live in that if you play a wrong note, you cannot stop the song onstage in the middle of it and say: "Dang it, start it again!"
The people will likely notice such shenanigans, and in fact my dad, the late Southern Illinois University Carbondale photographer "Rip" Stokes, used to say "just don’t stop playing and they won’t know the difference!" Although if one plays a wrong note, or in musical parlance "hits a clam," the jazz guys always used to tell me to "play it again and they will think you meant to do it."
While that is something of a bemusing idea, could it be true that the accidental note might suggest the basis for a new avenue of exploration within the structure of the solo? I posit that, yes, it could, indeed, and I have been the accidental but willing beneficiary of such an approach more times than I could count. Is the band’s attention span drifting during your long rock exposition? Drop an Arabesque or three in there and watch them wake up quickly!
These have just been a few musings about mixing and playing music that are drifting around the ol’ noodle. I used to complain about having "created a monster" and working all the time, hah hah. Not so much anymore!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
