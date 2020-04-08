Column | Robbie Stokes: Bored at home? Try music — listening and playing.

Tired of watching TV and that old guitar gathering dust in the corner is trying to talk to you?
What about grandpa’s piano in the guest room, the source of so much familial happiness when you were a kid? What about your Uncle Charlie’s attic-dweller banjo needing strings? You can still get strings!
How about the old high school marching band tenor saxophone that lays dormant in the garage? Get it out of mothballs! You say you used to stand in front of the mirror with your mom’s scarves on, miming to Aerosmith’s "Walk This Way" with a busted Radio Shack microphone in one hand and a toy thrift shop tambourine in the other? It still is not too late!
If, like me, you once sat in a bedroom with a slapped-together "drum set" made up of an old Ottoman (bass drum) and an oval-shaped metal Easter egg container (snare drum) and played with two cardboard cutouts from coat hangers, you will be chuffed to know that small drum kits are as readily available as any other instruments.
Or maybe you just want to listen. If so, "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen has set up a streaming broadcast of the legendary "London Calling: Live from Hyde Park" Hard Rock Café concert. Also check out the streaming E Street Radio; the Hyde Park gig is ready there. That show on DVD has been a go-to warm-up for me for band gigs for a decade, very useful when girding for battle and heading "once more into the breach." You will see why. You have time, right?
It features the late Clarence Clemons, the Big Man, playing his last gig in the UK. Incidentally, the Clarence Clemons documentary is very good, as well. It is titled "Who Do I Think I Am?" and was released on Netflix in 2019. This is a very spiritual film and a good look into the mind of the late saxophonist/vocalist. Some readers may recall Clarence’s duet with Jackson Browne, "You’re a Friend of Mine," a Top 20 hit in 1985.
Neil Young has released an old Neil Young and Crazy Horse concert recording, available now from his archives. If you have not done so yet, check out Young’s more recent musical output with his backing band Promise of the Real, Willie Nelson’s son Lukas’ band. Their eponymous debut album topped the Americana charts in 2017, and Lukas has worked with a lot of great musicians including Lady Gaga (on "A Star is Born"), B.B. King, John Fogerty, and of course, the legendary Willie.
Folk and Americana singer/songwriter/guitarist Todd Snyder is appearing online with a performance of a couple of John Prine songs. Local scene mavens might recall the infamous Todd Snyder gig at PK’s — I mixed that show and it was, to put it mildly, quite the event. The artist decided to blow off his second set that night after a heckler, an intoxicated female shouting for the same tune over and over, got on his last good nerve.
The news just came in as I write that John Prine has lost his battle with COVID-19. A Chicago boy (Maywood), the former postman and writer of many of the greatest country/folk/Americana songs ever, succumbed to complications of the illness after possibly picking it up in Europe. I had the great pleasure of assisting the sound man at Prine’s show at Shryock Auditorium at SIU some years ago. When our band St. Stephen’s Blues started doing acoustic shows on the side, we covered the great Prine cuts "Hello in There," "Sam Stone" and "Paradise" (also referred to on occasion as the "Muhlenberg County" song).
Here I will include some words about John Prine from former Saluki and musician/author Dean Milano, writer of "The Secret History of Chicago Music" (a book I could barely put down until I finished it). Dean hails from Elmhurst, Illinois, and was a member of '70s Carbondale band Pontiac Jones, which also featured Russ Ward, Terry Ogolini and (the late) Pete Special — those last two cats also Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows alumni — as well as Mike Potter (Dixie Diesels) and the inimitable Tawl Pawl.
Dean writes on Facebook:
"I met John in the 1970s when his brother Billy brought him to see my band the Casualaires at the Earl of Old Town and John and I instantly bonded over our love of old cars. I even built my model of a ’51 Ford inspired by his very same car that he used to park in front of the Earl when he came to see us. Those days on the Chicago folk scene were magical.
"One of my earliest memories was playing the accordion with him on his song Paradise one night in the back room of the Earl.
"Even in recent years he was sending me tickets to his concerts along with backstage passes so we could get together after the show and catch up on things.
"And talk about a down to earth guy. No puffed up musical royalty here. Just an ex-Chicago mailman who treated guys like me as if we were important, telling his wife Fiona all about the old toys he saw on my website.
"And here’s a guy who never had a Top 40 hit and yet, everyone knew his music and loved him and he packed the house at every venue he played. How many people can do that? He was a real rarity among musical and poetic geniuses and it’ll be a long time before another comes along to fill his shoes.
"He and I were talking a couple of years ago and I mentioned his song Far From Me, telling him it was my favorite of his. He smiled and said- Hey, that’s one of my favorites, too! We’ll miss ya, John, and we all love ya.”
Well-said.
Guitar Player magazine has a link of Queen’s Brian May (who holds a doctorate in my OTHER favorite thing, astrophysics) and a group comprised of "We Will Rock You" (the musical) musicians doing the song "Hammer to Fall." Naturally, May is playing "The Red Special," the bespoke guitar hand-built by May and his dad. Killer!
Sweetwater Sound, among other retailers, is still shipping Epiphone guitars. Though Epiphone headquarters is on lockdown as per the Nashville take-shelter order, these quite decent and affordable instruments can still be delivered to your door. Just in case you do not have enough guitars lying around.
Back in the day we had the Mel Bay series of guitar lesson books. Simple and effective, the books showed an untold number of people how to get started on the guitar. The combination of the books with in-person teaching from an instructor got many a career off of the ground. While online lessons and DVDs have augmented that form of instruction, there is still much to be said for having a personal teacher. (At least, that is, after social distancing ends.) Several local shops offer lessons. These include Mike’s Music on East Main Street in Carbondale and the Practice Pad on North Illinois Avenue. The Zombie Guitar Company on North 16th Street in Herrin is a Gretsch guitar dealer and has other lines of guitars, as well as offering instruction. Mayberry Music on Broad Street in Jonesboro also has a full range of musical instrument sales and service. Soundcore Music in Carbondale, on South Illinois Avenue, also has guitars for sale from beginner to pro level. Baldwin Piano of Herrin serves keyboardists, and has for many years.
Can I suggest a Lakland bass guitar for your learning pleasure? Former SIU Saluki Dan Lakin’s fine basses are available to discerning buyers. Purchasing a Lakland bass is tantamount to buying a Nissan GTR Skyline or Porsche Carrera GT in order to learn how to drive, but if you have the shekels, zloty or yen — the dough — why not? They are actually pretty reasonable in price. No time like the present … well, maybe not now, so much, but you know what I mean. If learning to play an instrument has always been on your radar and you just haven’t had the time … maybe now is good.
These are just a few of the options open to someone looking to jump back into music or start for the first time. In a no doubt germane comment, my late dad "Rip" Stokes, big band music and jazz aficionado, once said to me that his only regret was that he never learned to play an instrument … so there you go.
Stay safe, friends.
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
