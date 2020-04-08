Column | Robbie Stokes: Bored at home? Try music — listening and playing.

Sweetwater Sound, among other retailers, is still shipping Epiphone guitars. Though Epiphone headquarters is on lockdown as per the Nashville take-shelter order, these quite decent and affordable instruments can still be delivered to your door. Just in case you do not have enough guitars lying around.

Back in the day we had the Mel Bay series of guitar lesson books. Simple and effective, the books showed an untold number of people how to get started on the guitar. The combination of the books with in-person teaching from an instructor got many a career off of the ground. While online lessons and DVDs have augmented that form of instruction, there is still much to be said for having a personal teacher. (At least, that is, after social distancing ends.) Several local shops offer lessons. These include Mike’s Music on East Main Street in Carbondale and the Practice Pad on North Illinois Avenue. The Zombie Guitar Company on North 16th Street in Herrin is a Gretsch guitar dealer and has other lines of guitars, as well as offering instruction. Mayberry Music on Broad Street in Jonesboro also has a full range of musical instrument sales and service. Soundcore Music in Carbondale, on South Illinois Avenue, also has guitars for sale from beginner to pro level. Baldwin Piano of Herrin serves keyboardists, and has for many years.