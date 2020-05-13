Column | Robbie Stokes: Bringing the music back

It was over in a matter of hours. On the late evening of Friday, March 13 — got to love that — we audio technicians and musicians were hearing rumors that "all Carbondale bars were closed," and someone had posted on social media to "come to Du Quoin, we are open."
It was news to us, as we had a show underway at Carbondale’s Hangar 9 and I had received a text that the gig was crowded. Tres Hombres was operating, as well. It was open for business at neighboring watering hole PK’s, but the bar had, in fact, canceled live music for the weekend, and that was the proverbial shot across the bow.
The next night, Saturday March 14 — it was spring break in Carbondale — I personally mixed sound for the last live-sound show I have managed since that night, a Jeremy T. McConaughey solo acoustic gig at Hangar 9.
On Sunday, March 15 — beware the Ides of March, said Willie the Snake (with a nod here to Brother Dave Gardner, the country comedian) — it was reported that Illinois was calling a generalized public health emergency and that beginning Monday, March 16, bars must close.
That was all she wrote as our little corner of the world became part-and-parcel of the complete shutdown of — best guess — a somewhere north of $10 billion a year concern: The concert tour and event production industry and its attendant audio (AKA "sound reinforcement") wing, a highly specialized and integral-to-the-mission set of services. I would be remiss in not including staging, lighting, rigging, pyrotechnics and effects, wireless systems specialists, merchandise sales, transportation, loaders, instrument technicians, security hires, food and drink concessions and the many other permutations of related business. Corporate, private, concert/touring, house gigs, worship, all were, and continue to be, affected.
It is the nature of this beast. This article is not intended to state the obvious, that many facets of and types of businesses are affected by the pandemic predicament, as we are all aware that they are indeed impacted to varying degrees. It is primarily concerned with the line of work nearest and dearest to this writer: The making of and the production of live music.
The term "nonessential" is just what it sounds like, notwithstanding the feeling that the concept of "music is life" is existentially accurate for many — but perhaps not when food for the soul is compared to food for the public’s collective belly. If you are not law enforcement, directing emergency services, growing, disseminating, marketing or selling food, transporting and supporting the movement of goods, or providing healthcare, and so on, you have likely taken the hit.
I am not crying. I am ready to go back to work, but my personal preference is to chill and do the other stuff that I am good at for as long as it takes. That is my preference. Conversely, I realize that that may not be the next person’s prerogative, and so be it. I am not going to stand in the way in any fashion or be the son-of-a-gun to say "I warned you (that it was dangerous to move too quickly and without enough forethought and preparation)."
As with professional and amateur sports, crowds of people in close proximity to one another are an inherent aspect of the live music game. I am of a mind that if you want to chance being relatively crowded in upon one another, even as event organizers gear up to make for best attempt in directing for social distancing and sanitization, then go ahead and shoot your best shot. If you do not follow medicine, stats and science and you willfully get your advice from wherever else, it is your right. You will either make it through this more or less intact or depart the planet earlier than you might've, maybe with a tube down your throat and on a ventilator, blubbering for mama … and mama told you not to come.
Of course, that could happen to anybody, anyway. Is it fair to potentially overburden the health care system due to the impatience to return to a fleeting concept of "normal?" That estimation is beyond my purview. As the late, great actor Darren McGavin as "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" might have said: Can it get any weirder?
Carbondale businessman and film auteur Mike Ricci, owner/operator of Mike’s Music in Carbondale, indicated in a phone call that he “…never would have believed that I would see this in my lifetime. It is like the Great Depression and World War II put together, but thrust upon us in a matter of days.”
Interestingly, Mike has noticed some continuation of — and even new — business during this time to date (remote service only). As I have noted in some recent, previous articles this phenomenon is playing out — pun intended — in terms of people suddenly having extra time on their hands and wanting to purchase a musical instrument. That notion is often being realized as the reawakening of an old desire: To personally make music.
Professionals may not need to buy much equipment right now other than online streaming broadcast ware, but amateurs with the new old flame are buying instruments. Maybe it is a bucket list kind of thing. It might be worth noting that some good deals on gear are popping up. I intend on further querying my reps about current purchasing trends at music and sound gear providers as a facet of a future column.
In the wider arena, some interesting games are afoot. Rolling Stone Magazine reports that Live Nation chief exec Michael Rapino opines: "Brace for crowdless concerts, reduced-capacity shows, and drive-in performances for the rest of the year."
Southern rock singer Travis McCready, formerly of the band Bishop Gunn — which has opened for the Rolling Stones — is set to try an acoustic gig Friday with his new small combo performing to a limited number of seats (229) in a tightly controlled for health and safety environment at a venue in Fort Smith, Arkansas called Brown’s TempleLive. McCready is quoted thusly: “By no means is anyone involved in this wanting to promote anything done negligently. But people are needing something, and when people need something, they get it in dangerous ways.” That comment’s intent is not limited to the music arena; many musicians and support personnel are seemingly intent on joining what could be many other workplace sacrificial lambs as workers in most businesses and locales move to start earning again.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) has instructed the Arkansas state Health Department to "cease and desist" the concert at TempleLive. Such venues in Arkansas will be able to reopen with restrictions Monday, May 18, in any case.
To say that the current and once-in-a-century (we hope) health crisis has decimated the United States’ economy is a most painfully evident observation. I hope we can finesse the right choices in any and all efforts to return.
In an article published in The Southern May 12 titled "Illinois’ border city mayors speak out as businesses reopen across state lines," former Carbondale Mayor Brad Cole, now the executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, said the following in reference to Illinois’ proposed phased reopening: “It’s a reasoned, rational plan. It has some metrics that can be followed, which is important, so that we know what the rules are.”
In the same article, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s chief of staff Ann Caprara stated: “I do not purport to have the book or know exactly how to do this (reopen Illinois), because it’s never been done before. We’re building the airplane as we’re flying it”.
In addition to the ongoing effects of the current situation on music merchandisers, I am working on some interviews and compiling commentary from venue owners to try and get a feel for how the future might look.
I will leave you this week with a Bob Dylan quote from his extremely appropriate and topical tune "It’s Alright, Ma": “If my thought dreams … could be seen … they’d probably put my head … in a guillotine … it’s alright, Ma … it’s life and life only!”
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
