Column | Robbie Stokes: Bringing the music back

It is the nature of this beast. This article is not intended to state the obvious, that many facets of and types of businesses are affected by the pandemic predicament, as we are all aware that they are indeed impacted to varying degrees. It is primarily concerned with the line of work nearest and dearest to this writer: The making of and the production of live music.

The term "nonessential" is just what it sounds like, notwithstanding the feeling that the concept of "music is life" is existentially accurate for many — but perhaps not when food for the soul is compared to food for the public’s collective belly. If you are not law enforcement, directing emergency services, growing, disseminating, marketing or selling food, transporting and supporting the movement of goods, or providing healthcare, and so on, you have likely taken the hit.

I am not crying. I am ready to go back to work, but my personal preference is to chill and do the other stuff that I am good at for as long as it takes. That is my preference. Conversely, I realize that that may not be the next person’s prerogative, and so be it. I am not going to stand in the way in any fashion or be the son-of-a-gun to say "I warned you (that it was dangerous to move too quickly and without enough forethought and preparation)."