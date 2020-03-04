Column | Robbie Stokes: Hey, hey, the blues is alright

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Relative newcomer Samantha Fox played Murphysboro Blues Fest in 2017, Roomful of Blues played in 2018, also a legendary outfit, and last year was Toronzo Cannon, one of my new personal faves. Ditto Mankster Davy Knowles— that would be a native of England’s the Isle of Mann — the great young guitarist now based in Chicago who played a recent Carbondale Rocks gig at the Washington Street downtown concert site.

Matt Murphy hung out with us one night at Hangar 9 after his show on campus, and many will recall him from "The Blues Brothers" movie as Aretha Franklin’s restaurant hubby. Buddy Guy famously played a very windy SIU Spring Fest gig in the Arena south lot. Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater with his chief’s headdress and 100-foot guitar cord wowed the college crowd at Gatsby’s. AC Reed, sax player who had played with Stevie Ray Vaughn (who played Du Quoin State Fair near the end of his run on the planet) even opened up a short-lived bar in Carbondale, eponymously named AC Reed’s, where the Buckwater Brewing Co. is now. Joe Bonamassa played Shryock, an artist with a style rooted firmly in the blues. The excellent James Armstrong has played at Blue Sky Vineyard’s Red, White and Blues Fest, and we have had the honor of mixing his shows there to date.