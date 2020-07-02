Column | Robbie Stokes: How our classic rock band became new wave/punk ... fast!

I had been in the group Rolls Hardley with bassist Joe Krysiak, drummer/singer Randy Bradle from Coal Kitchen/Devil’s Kitchen, and keyboardist/singer Bob Pina, also from Coal Kitchen and later a key figure in the clever arrangements of many of the songs of Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows. Bob had performed similar functions with the SIU Marching Salukis. I was also in The Buster Boy Band with the late Richard "Pooh" Simpson, keys, Gary "Nirk" Newkirk, bass, John "Lefty" Wallerich, guitar, and once again Randy Bradle on drums and vocals.

Additionally I was at the time a sort of honorary member of the Skid City Blues Band (AKA simply Skid City) and an occasionally-needed sort of utility guy with Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows. These names may bring up many a swell memory for Carbondale and SIU scene-makers from back in that day.

Members of The Skids were Billy "Des" Desmond (guitar/slide guitar/lead vocals), Bobby Valentine (drums), Jack "Fast Jack" O’Boyle (lead guitar), Jackie "Slo-Jack" Slojacich (rhythm guitar), and Brian Sandstrom (bass) and either Ron Sorin (of Chicago’s Big Shoulders) or Greta Mitchell (now Tristram and of NYC) on blues harp.