Column | Robbie Stokes: Keep on keeping on

Carbondale has a storied musical history, and that is a well-known fact. It has morphed into something quite different than what it used to be, but what hasn’t these days? I am pretty sure that the old girl will just keep on keeping on.
This is column No. 38 in a series of articles designed to discuss the regional, national and even international music scene as it relates to the Carbondale and Southern Illinois areas. Further, to help perpetuate it, reminisce about it, harp and gripe at it, generalize upon it, make wish lists about it, expose inequities thereof, name check my homies past and present, and to otherwise make a larger idiot of myself than I already am. Assuming that is humanly possible.
Action Man, Girls With Tools, the Bottletones, the Carolinas, Modern Day Saints, Nemesis, Diet Christ, Shakespeare’s Riot, The Stupid Summer Drunk Band, Disbarred, Stryder, the Saloonatics, Dissident Aggressor, the Shawn Colvin Band, Skid City Blues, Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, the Rockin’ Dogs, the Blue Meanies, the Bourbon Knights, Nitro, Jr., Crank, Topsoil, Flowers of Evil, Mr. Swamp Fox, Soul Glo, the Blues Bandits, the Woodbox Gang, David and the Happenings, Mercy, Billy Cole Reed Band, Peyton and His Peers, the Stace England Band, the Dixie Diesels, the Four Vests, Minimum Wage, Jackhead, Joey Odum Band, Love Rhino, The Core, The Natives, Gimme Five, Road Weasel, The Frick Bros. Band, Quartermoon, Moore and More, Earthshine, Danny Cagle and the Escorts, the Copyrights … I am barely scratching the surface here from memory alone, and there are thousands more.
You would think we were Nashville or something. Not quite, but I am rather proud of the old ‘Dale’s musical lineage, nonetheless. The above bands represent every kind of music from country to jazz to barbershop to blues to punk to ska/reggae to new wave to rock and everything in between. They are but a few straight-up Carbondale-based or close about the area outfits that just happen to drift through me transom at the moment.
These next few are bands I was actually in, and they are something like in order:
The Satellites, the Counts, the Viscounts, the Boskydell Roto Rooter (and Choir), Om/Devil’s Kitchen, Wormwood Star, Coal Kitchen, Rolls Hardley, the Buster Boy Band, Ricochet, Carlos and Robbie, Beth and Robbie, Donna and Robbie, the Vice Squad, Vision, Dr. Bombay, Zoom Control, Larry and the Lady Killers, Four on the Floor, St. Stephen’s Blues, ‘Til the Morning Comes, and the Venturis/New Venturis.
If any of these band names spur you to recall memories of your high school or college days in the ‘Dale, COOL. That is the intended effect. Whatever personal pains — often romantic in nature, no? — that one may have suffered in your years at college in Carbondale, I would wager that most readers in general remember a rocking good time in this legendary and tragically hip old burg.
Your term papers may have been late for Anthropology 401, English Literature 202 or Space Science 105 — in my case thanks to my favorite hobby, astronomy, I could have literally slept through that particular class and still aced every exam — plus you were late more than a few times and slept off a thousand hangovers, but you were YOUNG, baby, and that is how we rolled.
The Club, PK’s, Pinch Penny Pub, Smilin’ Jack’s, Silverball, Gatsby’s, Hangar 9, Airwave’s, Jeremiah’s, Papa C’s, Alexander Cole’s, Sidetrax, the American Tap, Das Fass, Itchy’s, Flickers, Booby’s, Carrie’s (Murphysboro), Merlin’s (AKA TJ McFly’s), Tres Hombres, Second Chance, Prime Time, Key West, and many others existed or still exist in this bubble some of us still call home. Many a graduate of SIU Carbondale fondly recalls the often raucous time spent here rocking out with friends at all the favorite haunts of the day.
I have visited the Carbondale-as-musical-Mecca idea more than a few times, but, hey, some things invite a little repetition. It is really getting more and more difficult to describe just how good we had it and just how utterly rocking it really was.
Wall-to-wall crowds in every joint, 10 or 12 places having bands nearly every night of the week … it was pretty hard to be bored, except possibly over semester break (especially Christmas), and then you just chilled and waited for things to pick back up for yet another go. Or you got booked at regional lodges, golf courses, mining company parties, and even factories — anyone recall the Annexter Cable Corporation? — for their private holiday bashes.
As my buddy and world-class bassist Angus Thomas recently noted on social media, imagine this place, consisting of Carbondale and environs, being busy enough to justify and support a thriving booking agency (Shawnee Talent). This is without wineries and breweries, mind. Which, of course, are our current saving graces, and thank the munificence of on-high for the Big Muddy Brewery, Route 51, Blue Sky, Starview, St. James, Walker's Bluff Winery, Hangar 9, Traxx, John Brown’s on the Square (Marion), Alto Vineyards, Brews Brothers, Molly’s Pint, Owl Creek, on and on — all the businesses that support live music and the symbiosis it engenders.
Things change, but they kind of stay the same. We also did not have as many casinos to get booked at back then. But, man alive, were the joints in and around Carbondale ever poppin’. Yeah, buddy!
So, at this point, the regional music community waits in a fitful state, hoping to be able to soon go back to rocking the people out and earning our props and our shekels. If you miss us like we miss you, then all is certainly well! I hope to have more information as time rolls on as regards getting back in the saddle again.
On a solemn note, the local scene recently lost Murphysboro native Mark Wright. A United States Air Force veteran, a gifted artist and a guitar player, "Markster" was a familiar face at many local music events and at his favorite watering holes Hangar 9, the Cellar and the Underground. On occasion he assisted in the production of many of the music events around the area as a crewman for my company, Robco Audio. Though Mark was in failing health for some time, he had a good heart, a goofy sense of humor and a generous nature. He will be missed. Arrangements are pending, and sure to be small in nature given the current advisories for standards of health safety.
Carry on, wayward sons and daughters. Peace out!
