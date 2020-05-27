Column | Robbie Stokes: Keep on keeping on

You would think we were Nashville or something. Not quite, but I am rather proud of the old ‘Dale’s musical lineage, nonetheless. The above bands represent every kind of music from country to jazz to barbershop to blues to punk to ska/reggae to new wave to rock and everything in between. They are but a few straight-up Carbondale-based or close about the area outfits that just happen to drift through me transom at the moment.

These next few are bands I was actually in, and they are something like in order:

The Satellites, the Counts, the Viscounts, the Boskydell Roto Rooter (and Choir), Om/Devil’s Kitchen, Wormwood Star, Coal Kitchen, Rolls Hardley, the Buster Boy Band, Ricochet, Carlos and Robbie, Beth and Robbie, Donna and Robbie, the Vice Squad, Vision, Dr. Bombay, Zoom Control, Larry and the Lady Killers, Four on the Floor, St. Stephen’s Blues, ‘Til the Morning Comes, and the Venturis/New Venturis.

If any of these band names spur you to recall memories of your high school or college days in the ‘Dale, COOL. That is the intended effect. Whatever personal pains — often romantic in nature, no? — that one may have suffered in your years at college in Carbondale, I would wager that most readers in general remember a rocking good time in this legendary and tragically hip old burg.