Column | Robbie Stokes: Legendary Carbondale band the Jungle Dogs

We — Robco Audio — were doing sound, and I will never forget HerrinFest honcho and good buddy Dan Cox blowing his "long trumpet" with the band as loud as he could muster, banner attached near the bell of the horn waving in the wind. Further anecdotes on that gig are in my HerrinFesta column from last fall.

One of the great draws of the old Hangar 9, the Dogs graced the stage at the new Hangar 9 — same location, different structure — at last fall’s Oct. 26 Halloween bash, when once again inclement weather reared up and forced the show from the "Carbondale Rocks" (my term) outdoor downtown concert site to the Hangar — the easiest to access at the time, fully sound-system-outfitted indoor location on hand.

Importantly, the Hangar stage is big enough, because the Dogs are a BIG band. Getting them on that night after the preceding band — the Copyrights — played was one of the fastest between-band changeovers I have ever had to do. I was working on my own there because after the earlier consultation between city officials and myself prior to canceling the gig for outside, I had let my sound crew go. Avowedly, they were aiming to carouse! It was a Carbondale Halloween bash, can you blame them? While not as raucous as that event in the past — not all bad — Carbondale’s tradition of epic Halloween throw-downs has been brought back to life and the Jungle Dogs’ contribution is key.