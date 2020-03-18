Column | Robbie Stokes: Not fiddling while Rome burns

Somewhere in a bustling street in an open-air market in an otherwise nondescript part of a large Chinese city, a recently dead pangolin — say what? —snake or some other arcane creature lays on wet ice in a non-seafood section of the market, its meat ready to be consumed.
It may or may not have had contact with some kind of bat, a scenario undetermined to date. Terribly, something inhabiting its lifeless carcass is not really dead. It is an impossibly tiny, unseen virion of organic matter, a viral genome encapsulated by a protein coat, it resembles a World War II landmine with suckers protruding from it, and it bides its time. (Somewhere in here is where I would place the proper creepy "Twilight Zone"-style music.) The pathogen’s innumerable and infernal buddies have one thing woven into their communal raison d’etre: Lightning-fast reproduction in a suitable medium, and to that end for the damnable things, they need it the sooner the better.
Though out of context, I quote Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music in the hit song "Love is the Drug": "You can guess the rest."
Meanwhile, the music, event and concert business drifts, rudderless. From industry website Pro Sound News: “Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA issued a statement on Thursday, March 12, noting, 'At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. This recommendation is specific to the US and countries deemed level 3 by the CDC. We continue to support that small-scale events in these regions follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.'"
I have friends working for some of these companies, all Southern Illinois University alumni, who are agents, promoters, and other not-typically-on-site facilitators for live music. It is not just artists and the day-to-day touring support people that are immediately affected by the unprecedented lockdown we currently experience.
But it is those who perform and directly support the live shows that always first bear the brunt of situations like the one we have been dragged into, and we are, I might add, kicking and screaming all the way.
From Rolling Stone magazine, in an article titled How Coronavirus is Destroying the Livelihood of Music’s Behind-the-Scenes Workforce: “Paul Klimson, a veteran audio engineer who’s worked with artists like Justin Timberlake, the Roots, and Eric Clapton, was putting together a docket of upcoming shows across multiple venues last week. Then, suddenly, they were all axed in one go. A 'text came through that wiped out $11,000 in gigs between now and at least April 8th,' Klimson tells Rolling Stone.”
Technician Klimson’s personal tale of woe is being repeated daily on the communication devices of musical artists and their support people all around our globe. This is to be expected, as nonessential personnel are the first to be furloughed. I can assure you that potential gross losses at my particular business — surprise? — portend to be near that figure between now and April 8, and easily double that and possibly triple it through May. Whether or not the economy in general or the music economy specifically, the "gig economy," will ever truly recover is to be determined only when we get to some hoped-for but nameless, position-less spot on the horizon. The current situation is tantamount to 9/11, the 2008 financial meltdown and — for our region — the derecho of May 2009 all rolled up into one devilish ball, and perhaps times 10.
However, it should be noted that, having already personally weathered the business vicissitudes of the above mentioned calamities, I can personally attest to the robust, timely recoveries that followed. Music will win out, because it is from the heart. (See my column last week in The Southern: The gift ... and the grind).
As my friend Alex Kirt of the great Southern Illinois band the Woodbox Gang and assistant professor at Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville posted on Facebook: “Focus on positivity. Many of you just got handed a month of Sundays. Make the best of it. Fix stuff. Invent stuff. Read stuff. Write stuff. Make stuff. Call your peeps. For the first time in who knows how long, you’ve got time.” This is sage advice.
It could be argued that those of us who have resisted the urge to "get a day job" and have over the years enjoyed the many plusses of self-employment within the music life must take the bad with the good. It is hard medicine. Typically individuals in the arts and the self-employed make their own contingency plans, as I have to some extent — and I hope it is enough. I am happy that my friends who have worked hard at a degree (or several), as did I, and have chosen to enter into — and in some cases retire from — academia and corporate enterprise may be getting paid as per for a while. Cool. That is the inherent safety net. How long will that hold up if this stretches on? No one can say.
Any way you shake it, a giant dose of that old can-do, World War II/Greatest Generation-era stiff-upper-lip attitude will serve us well in these perilous times.
In a phone interview, Carbondale blues rock legend Tawl Pawl authorized me to quote him as: "I don’t know WHAT’S going on." Well said, buddy, and this befuddled state is the mood of the day.
This comment was made during a fairly lengthy phone call over the weekend, when many artists who were wondering when the other shoe would fall were, in fact, doing shows in Carbondale. Meanwhile, some on social media were saying that Carbondale was closed down (it actually wasn’t at the time). It is a moot point, as in an abundance of caution and following state edicts, concerts are closed down now across the board in the state of Illinois and most other locales.
Is it necessary? As hard as it is to remove the vital spirit of live music from its regular enjoyment by the people, and to see so many people lose livelihood, as far as I am concerned it is a draconian yet prudent action. It is time to take a pause. This is warranted by the heretofore barely imaginable situation that we are presented with. The official decisions handed down simply removed the uncertainty.
We will get through this trial. These words of support go out as well to all of the venue staff beyond those directly associated with music and music production: the owners, waitresses, bar-backs, bartenders, maintenance workers and on.
This crazy old burg has already been hit hard with a lion’s share of cosmic low-blows. Former Carbondale show promoter and PK’s ramrod Curtis Conley had this to say from Thailand: “We’ve been through storms, flooded streets, collapsed sewer lines, declining enrollment (at SIUC), the murders of our friends, and of course losing the boss lady (Gwen Hunt)”. While this is in reference to PK’s, it can be paraphrased in its applicability for all of the affected businesses, workers, music makers and music lovers in the area.
I plan on being in the studio a fair amount for a while. Maybe even practice! It is with the greatest love and respect for my fellow musical performers, technicians, engineers and songwriters that I urge patience and resolve. Until we ride again!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.