Column | Robbie Stokes: Not fiddling while Rome burns

However, it should be noted that, having already personally weathered the business vicissitudes of the above mentioned calamities, I can personally attest to the robust, timely recoveries that followed. Music will win out, because it is from the heart. (See my column last week in The Southern: The gift ... and the grind ).

As my friend Alex Kirt of the great Southern Illinois band the Woodbox Gang and assistant professor at Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville posted on Facebook: “Focus on positivity. Many of you just got handed a month of Sundays. Make the best of it. Fix stuff. Invent stuff. Read stuff. Write stuff. Make stuff. Call your peeps. For the first time in who knows how long, you’ve got time.” This is sage advice.

It could be argued that those of us who have resisted the urge to "get a day job" and have over the years enjoyed the many plusses of self-employment within the music life must take the bad with the good. It is hard medicine. Typically individuals in the arts and the self-employed make their own contingency plans, as I have to some extent — and I hope it is enough. I am happy that my friends who have worked hard at a degree (or several), as did I, and have chosen to enter into — and in some cases retire from — academia and corporate enterprise may be getting paid as per for a while. Cool. That is the inherent safety net. How long will that hold up if this stretches on? No one can say.