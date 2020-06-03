Column | Robbie Stokes: Recording technology's leaps and bounds

Then there is this from Sweetwater Sound Online: “Live sound engineering can be a thankless job. On its best nights, it’s a decent way to make a living. On its worst nights, it’s enough to drive an even-keeled seasoned professional to utter mental disintegration. There are egos and infighting onstage, backbreaking setup and tear-down, and of course, there’s the miserly pay — often because the venue didn’t make door and the bands didn’t think to tip. And everybody knows that when something goes wrong, even when it’s not the sound tech’s fault, it’s all eyes on you.”

In the main, I could not agree more, although I have pretty much done OK in the pay department. I certainly made it up in volume — pun intended! — with the sheer number of gigs that I have done that may have occasionally lacked in individual show pay scale. We have also done literally hundreds of pro bono events, for those in need and other worthy causes.