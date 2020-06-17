Column | Robbie Stokes: Running with the Grateful Dead

Another saxophonist was Steven Schuster, known to all as simply "Schuster," who played on some Grateful Dead material here and there. As well, I jammed in the ranch kitchen on acoustic guitars with Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, folk music legend and occasional visitor.

Why was yours truly around? As the backstory goes, and though the tale is oft-related as I indicated, it is I reckon a pretty good one if for no other reason than that the the Grateful Dead have become so deeply woven into the musical culture. Many younger listeners follow them, and their latest version of the band, Dead and Company, can sell out Wrigley Field — two days in a row.

As I mentioned in a previous column, my band Devil’s Kitchen’s road manager Ron Litz, who later did the same job for Dave Mason of Traffic and San Francisco’s Dan Hicks and his Hot Licks, gave me a solid tip that Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead was open to area hotshots coming up and sitting in on some tracks at his studio. Devil’s Kitchen (also known as DKB/Devil’s Kitchen Band) hit the Bay Area scene en masse from Carbondale/SIU in 1968, mind, but this was after we broke up in 1970, so the Mickey Hart and Robert Hunter sessions were after that. So, especially for new readers, the gist is that I ended up hanging out there a year and half, playing on Mickey’s solo LP "Rolling Thunder" (on Warner Bros. Records) and Robert Hunter’s "Tales of the Great Rum Runners" (on Rounder/UA Records).