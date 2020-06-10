Column | Robbie Stokes: Running with the rockers

The new record, titled "Reunions," on CD, showed up in my mailbox as a gift from my son Robby recently, and it really has some killer stuff on it. With excellent guitar interplay by Isbell and former Drivin’ and Cryin’ member Sadler Vaden , exquisite bass lines by Jimbo Hart, the always-tasteful drumming of Chad Gamble and stellar keyboard work by Derry DeBorja, the record, equally tender and hard-hitting, will not disappoint.

I recall the very first show we did with these guys, the full band, as memory serves, at the upstairs bar at the Sportsblast in Carbondale. I was blown away by the talent level in this group then. That was maybe nine years ago, and now the whole world knows about that talent. They have only gotten better. Isbell’s solo gigs at PK’s were real events, man, and now we know how significant it was to have been there for those performances. (I have the live recordings we made — strictly private discs, in the vault — to prove it.) Like Father John Misty did in his song "Mr. Tillman," I hope to reference Jason in an original song someday, because he is an inspiration across the board.