Column | Robbie Stokes: Running with the rockers

This column marks No. 40 in a series. I seem to have a bit more time on my hands for the nonce, thereby having more time to write, and I expect that will be the case until further notice, that is, until we can well and truly "trod the boards" again, to borrow the time-honored theater saying. I am sporting one heck of an unruly, thick mop of hair these days, but, hey, it is pretty fun to slick it back, comb it over, or whatever.
I occasionally wonder how my long-time friend and fellow columnist Vince Hoffard of "Country Scene" keeps coming up with stories over the many years that he has been featured in The Southern, especially as he does not typically delve into the heavily technical aspects of music. He emphasizes the people stories; I especially liked his recent column on our mutual buddy singer/songwriter/guitarist — and famed Nashville songsmith with many a hit under his belt — Kendall Marvel, a fellow I booked and mixed sound for at the old Gatsby’s on South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale when Kendall was but 15 years old. At that time, he was escorted by his parents at the gigs in a fine regional example of familial support for a budding artist. As I have mentioned previously in these pages, congratulations to Kendall on his continued success!
I have determined that the people side of the story is what most interests the average reader, and that notion has been borne out by comments I often receive indicating that my rock 'n' roll "war stories" centering on people you have heard of (mostly) are popular.
Although it is likely accurate that the best-of-both-worlds approach is warranted overall, as many musicians and technicians do happen to appreciate the tech columns, as well as: "… and then Janis took a nice long sip from her Southern Comfort bottle as I walked by her in the dressing room at the Family Dog On the Great Highway, resplendent as she was in her trademark feather boa."
That little rock vignette actually happened, and in a moment of synchronicity as I write, a few moments ago I got a comment on Facebook about a song called "Raia" that I posted June 7, a tune which I wrote, played all the instruments on and produced. It was from a showbiz fellow in San Francisco who was likely there on one of the nights our band Devil’s Kitchen opened up for Janis Joplin/Big Brother and the Holding Company at the famed "FDGH" (the aforementioned Family Dog on the Great Highway), the successor rock palest to the then nationally-famous Avalon Ballroom located at San Francisco’s Sutter and Van Ness avenues.
The Great Highway location was all the way to the west on the Pacific coast near the famed City by the Bay’s Baker Beach, south of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Oh, to be a hotshot rock guitarist, 18 or 19 again and making merry on a beautiful San Francisco night … cue the 1967 classic "San Francisco Nights" by Eric Burdon and the Animals! (That song is also called "San Franciscan Nights.")
In a much more current musical vein, Carbondale musical hero, four-time Grammy winner and favorite rocker Jason Isbell has a very good new record out on Southeastern Records. Astute readers may have noticed that I wax poetic about Mr. Isbell regularly in print, partly as we have had the great pleasure of helping with the technical production and mixing his solo and full-band shows here for nearly a decade, thanks to the booking and promotion efforts of the stalwart and intrepid Curtis Conley and his crew.
The new record, titled "Reunions," on CD, showed up in my mailbox as a gift from my son Robby recently, and it really has some killer stuff on it. With excellent guitar interplay by Isbell and former Drivin’ and Cryin’ member Sadler Vaden , exquisite bass lines by Jimbo Hart, the always-tasteful drumming of Chad Gamble and stellar keyboard work by Derry DeBorja, the record, equally tender and hard-hitting, will not disappoint.
I recall the very first show we did with these guys, the full band, as memory serves, at the upstairs bar at the Sportsblast in Carbondale. I was blown away by the talent level in this group then. That was maybe nine years ago, and now the whole world knows about that talent. They have only gotten better. Isbell’s solo gigs at PK’s were real events, man, and now we know how significant it was to have been there for those performances. (I have the live recordings we made — strictly private discs, in the vault — to prove it.) Like Father John Misty did in his song "Mr. Tillman," I hope to reference Jason in an original song someday, because he is an inspiration across the board.
While Jason Isbell is a Grammy winner, it is also worth repeating that two-time Grammy nominees LMFAO of "Party Rock Anthem," "Sexy and I Know It" and "I’m in Miami B----" fame also played a show at Carbondale’s Sportsblast. I mixed front-of-house. The Shure wireless microphones I supplied along with the PA were taped over with the two main guys’ names, Red Foo and Sky Blue, and I kept the mics that way until the marking tape wore off. LMFAO’s "Party Rock Anthem" is still No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 All Time Greatest Singles chart! There haven’t been a lot of national acts at the Sportsblast, but those two were certainly notable.
It was a pretty cool what-goes-around-comes-around scene at Hangar 9 a few years back when psychedelic/electronic band Boombox played a show under the aegis of then-club booker Caylan Hill. The main dude in the band, Zion Godchaux, out of Musclce Shoals, Alabama — a place very familiar to Jason Isbell, as well — is the son of Grateful Dead singer Donna Jean Godchaux and her then-husband the late Grateful Dead keyboardist Keith Godchaux.
I was a session musician for some of the Grateful Dead guys in the early '70s, so it was pretty cool to hang. I was the systems tech on the show, assisting the band’s touring audio engineer with interfacing and monitoring systems. (Warning, tech note: A Systems Technician is kind of like a co-pilot. As I recall the sound guy had a TAC Scorpion mixing console, something of a rare bird in our universe.)
The new music documentary "Laurel Canyon" is available via streaming now and is reportedly very good. If it is anywhere near as good as "Echo in the Canyon," it will be well worth watching.
One-time occasional Hangar 9 performer Pokey LaFarge , the pride of Bloomington, Illinois and St. Louis, now of Los Angeles, is featured in a video interview in Paste Magazine online this past weekend. Pokey and his band also played David Letterman's show back in 2013. Pokey has also collaborated with Jack White, Third Man Records. Pokey is a really accomplished player with a cool old-timey feel, and released a new record this past winter called "Rock Bottom Rhapsody."
I would be remiss to not send out a happy belated birthday (June 3) to the late, great Curtis Mayfield, the pride of Chicago R&B. If he, with his group the Impressions, had only had one hit in the poignant "People Get Ready" — ably covered by Jeff beck and Rod Stewart — it would have been enough. But of course Curtis and the Impressions also made "(She Was A) Gypsy Woman," "I’m So Proud" and many other soul hits, and who could forget his stone-cold classics "Superfly" and "Freddie’s Dead," with the song’s plaintive plea: “Freddie’s on the corner now … if you wanna be a junkie, why?”
Until next week, I am off into the musical night. Rest easy, friends!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
