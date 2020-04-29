Column | Robbie Stokes: Space jams and other songs for hobbies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am keeping it simple this week, albeit whimsical.

Many people have a little extra time on their hands these days, but I have to say I am pretty much as busy as ever. Why? I am catching up on my favorite and longtime hobbies and developing soundtracks to accompany these pursuits.

If you listen to music through headphones while doing lawn and garden work — or walking, running, lifting weights, playing golf, driving, you name it — you are participating in a time-honored pastime. Technologically speaking, with the advent of cellphones and good wired or wireless earbuds, it is a far cry from, say, the days of the portable, cassette-based Sony Walkman or Mura High Stepper.

Based on what are my five favorite hobbies to date, kindly allow me to make some music suggestions, a starter set, if you will.

Firstly, music for mowing, cutting brush, pruning or gardening:

"Lawn Boy" by Phish

"Thorn in My Side"by Eurythmics

"Crosscut Saw" by Albert King

"Woodchopper’s Ball" by Woody Herman

"Who’s Gonna Mow Your Grass" by Buck Owens and the Buckaroos

"Green, Green, Grass of Home" by Johnny Cash

"Lumberjack" by Johnny Cash

"Gardening at Night" by REM