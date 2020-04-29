Column | Robbie Stokes: Space jams and other songs for hobbies

I am keeping it simple this week, albeit whimsical.
Many people have a little extra time on their hands these days, but I have to say I am pretty much as busy as ever. Why? I am catching up on my favorite and longtime hobbies and developing soundtracks to accompany these pursuits.
If you listen to music through headphones while doing lawn and garden work — or walking, running, lifting weights, playing golf, driving, you name it — you are participating in a time-honored pastime. Technologically speaking, with the advent of cellphones and good wired or wireless earbuds, it is a far cry from, say, the days of the portable, cassette-based Sony Walkman or Mura High Stepper.
Based on what are my five favorite hobbies to date, kindly allow me to make some music suggestions, a starter set, if you will.
Firstly, music for mowing, cutting brush, pruning or gardening:
- "Lawn Boy" by Phish
- "Thorn in My Side"by Eurythmics
- "Crosscut Saw" by Albert King
- "Woodchopper’s Ball" by Woody Herman
- "Who’s Gonna Mow Your Grass" by Buck Owens and the Buckaroos
- "Green, Green, Grass of Home" by Johnny Cash
- "Lumberjack" by Johnny Cash
- "Gardening at Night" by REM
The connection between the great American pastime and popular music goes back a long way. Indeed, the indelible "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" became quickly popular in sheet music (written) form after its initial publication in 1858. Holding rock and country music concerts at ballparks just feels right. While we wait for the live baseball action to return, not to mention live music, I have some selected cuts to accompany watching baseball reruns on cable, Roku or from your DVD rack. Batter up! Music for baseball:
- "Centerfield" by John Fogerty
- "The Baseball Song" by Cory Smith
- "Glory Days" by Bruce Springsteen
- "There Used to Be a Ballpark" by Frank Sinatra
- "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" by Meatloaf
- "Nolan Ryan" by Jerry Jeff Walker
- "Catfish" by Bob Dylan
- "Joe Dimaggio Done It Again" by Billy Bragg and Wilco
- "America’s Favorite Pastime" by Todd Snider
- "To the Veterans’ Committee" by The Baseball Project
- "A Dying Cubs Fan’s Last Request" by Steve Goodman
Fishing and music go together like beer and brats at the old ballpark. It is the Zen of fishing that grabs me, that is as well no doubt why Eric Clapton is a fly-fishing aficionado, and the food aspect could play a part if it gets to that point (being raised up around these parts is a plus). The first song that I learned on guitar was Woody Guthrie’s "The Crawdad Song" — “you get a line, I’ll get a pole, honey” — and that one is a timeless classic of the subgenre. Music for fishing:
- "Fishing in the Dark" by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- "Just Fishin'" by Trace Adkins
- "Fish Weren’t Bitin'" by Craig Morgan
- "The Fishin’ Hole (Theme to the Andy Griffith Show)" by Andy Griffith
- "The Angler" by Gary Brooker
- "The Bold Fisherman" — Traditional
- "Muddy River Flatboat" by Devil’s Kitchen
- "That’s Where I Belong" by Alan Jackson
Aviation and music have a long love affair. "Snoopy and the Red Baron," "Jet Airliner," "Up, Up, and Away," "Jet" … lots of songs spring to mind. I study aviation a great deal, be it via online, simulators, books and magazines, flying lessons, or DVDs. Even if you just fantasize about getting away from it all — lots of THAT going on, I would posit — the proper flying song is key. May I make my humble suggestions? Music for flying:
- "Expecting to Fly" by Buffalo Springfield
- "Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz
- "Learning to Fly" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- "Learn to Fly" by Foo Fighters
- "Learning to Fly" by Pink Floyd
- "Silver Wings" by Merle Haggard
- "Leaving on a Jet Plane" by John Denver
- "Red Staggerwing" by Emmylou Harris and Mark Knopfler
- "Turbulence" by Steve Aoki with Laidback Luke
- "Wheels Ain’t Comin’ Down" by Slade
- "Airplanes" by B. o. B. with Haley Williams
- "Drunk on a Plane" by Dierks Bentley
- "Fly Me to the Moon" by Frank Sinatra
- "Aeroplane" by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- "Piedmont Airline Blues" by Rolls Hardly
Space, astronomy, rocketry and music are firm partners. So many bands started naming themselves after space themes during the start of the Space Age that the concept was not lost on what was my first band, The Satellites. There was a surf band on RCA records — from landlocked Boulder, Colorado! — called the Astronauts. Just as the wonder of space and astronomy influenced film going all the way back to the French auteur Georges Melies’ "A Trip to the Moon" (1902) — the movie with the famous shot of a rocket ship embedded in the face of the Man on the Moon — space themes have for ages provided music and musicians with subject matter.
I once gave an entire speech entitled "Telescopes in Movies," and found no shortage of material to draw from. Flicks including "The Wolfman" with Lon Chaney Jr. and Claude Rains, "Contact" with Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey, "Deep Impact" with Elijah Wood and LeeLee Sobieski, "The Man From Planet X" with Robert Clarke, "Armageddon" with Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck and many others have featured telescopes prominently in their scenes and plots.
Naturally, the soundtracks of these films are integral to their appeal. Astronomy is arguably my favorite hobby and I have three telescopes, which I will list for the geeks out there: A Meade 60MM ETX achromatic refractor, a Meade LX-200 8” Schmidt-Cassegrain and an Orion 10” reflector. Music to space out to:
- "Dark Side of the Moon" and "Astronomy Domine" by Pink Floyd. These tunes are enduring classics.
- "Astronomy" by Blue Oyster Cult. This song is just … out there.
- "The Planets" by Gustav Holst. The very evocative full suite of this masterpiece centers on aural representations of the known planets in our solar system at the time of the music’s composition (1914-1916).
- "Telstar" by The Tornadoes. Written by legendary English recording studio eccentric Joe Meek.
- "Rocket Man" by Elton John. Possibly Elton’s most famous tune.
- "Space Oddity" by David Bowie. Do aliens hum this one on Proxima Centauri b?
- "The Ventures in Space" by The Ventures. The whole record is serious fun.
- "C.T.A. 102" by The Byrds. It is a jaunty little tune about odd radio signals from outer space, from their 1967 LP "Younger Than Yesterday," the fabulous record with the Bob Dylan cover "My Back Pages" and the No. 29 USA hit "So You Want to Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star."
- "Under the Milky Way Tonight" by The Church. A No. 24 USA hit from 1988. We covered this one in the later, Tony Ventura version of St. Stephen’s Blues.
- "Spaceman" by Harry Nilson. Another familiar classic.
Roger and out, make it so. That is all!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
