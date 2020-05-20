Column | Robbie Stokes: The eye and the ear: Together, they rock

It is also the stuff of legend that at gigs John Lennon took over-the-microphone, anti-Nazi verbal potshots — in English, mind — at the crowds in the seedy, beer-soaked Hamburg bars in which the Beatles cut their teeth. Kirchherr was quoted as saying that people generally thought that this was funny — especially so, and not surprisingly, by the many English sailors on hand — which stands to reason as many post-war German kids were ashamed and aghast at the madness that had been unleashed by Germany in the "war to end all wars."

Kirchherr also took behind-the-scenes photos on the set of Beatles’ film "A Hard Day’s Night" — George Harrison made sure that she was paid — a well-known group shot of some 200 Liverpudlian bands (!) in front of a staid downtown Liverpool edifice called St. George’s Hall, did setup for the cover of George Harrison’s "Wonderwall" LP, and surely influenced much of the band’s artwork on the early records such as "Love Me Do."

In a life well-lived, her greatest gift to the early Beatles was simply her deep and abiding friendship.