Column | Robbie Stokes: The eye and the ear: Together, they rock

It is well-known that British art schools played an integral part in the first great British rock invasion.
Many young musicians in the '60s — idiosyncratic rascals with wandering minds — did not follow the standard path at school, as formal education takes a certain amount of "toeing the line" and scholastic concentration.
Daydreaming and spontaneous mental excursions into Eddie Cochran, Link Wray or Lonnie Donegan jams — Lonnie was the precursor rocker in Britain, the "Skiffle" man who hit the UK charts big-time with his 1957 version of "Rock Island Line" — are not advised in such settings, as such distractions are not conducive to success in one’s English or math formals. Therefore, many kids deemed as having "creative minds" were steered toward art schools, and at such institutions, the minds of budding artists found fallow but fertile ground within which to grow. Grow into ROCK MUSIC, that is!
In art schools, beat poetry, impressionism in painting and avant garde classical music — Edgard Varese, anyone? — somehow predisposed a generation of students to enjoy an atmosphere that contributed to the irresistible urge to pick up guitars and emulate the music they were hearing as they were gradually exposed to the American rock 'n' roll imports of the day. Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Del Shannon, Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran (who would be killed in 1960 in a taxi wreck while on tour in England), Gene Vincent, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and the '50s/'60s American blues greats made deep inroads into the collective consciousness of the nascent British rockers before and during the time that the budding rock legends were art school acolytes.
Keith Richards at Sidcup Art School, The Kinks’ Ray Davies at the Hornsey College of Art, Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd at the Cambridgeshire College of Arts and Technology, Eric Clapton at the Kingston College of Art, Jeff Beck at the Wimbledon College of Art, Jimmy Page at Sutton Art College, John Lennon and many others came up this way.
Lennon’s first appearance at the bohemian-but-still-a-bit-stuffy Liverpool College of Art was characterized thusly by author Richard Buskin: “Then along came Lennon, a vision with greased back hair, long sideburns, pale blue Edwardian jacket, black ‘drainpipe’ skin-tight jeans, lilac shirt, bootlace tie, and crepe-soled shoes. Needless to say, eyes rolled and heads turned when this character showed up for registration.” Lennon’s sojourn at Liverpool Art College would become the stuff of British art school and rock legend. Rock 'n' roll and iconoclasm were early bedfellows. Bet! Art and photography are right in there, as well.
On May 12, German photographer, painter and (later) interior designer Astrid Kirchherr passed away at the age of 81. Her name became inextricably intertwined with the early Beatles’ saga when the pictures she took around the time of their legendary and deeply formative Hamburg performances became nothing less than iconic, setting the early image of the English musical heroes as dark, moody, handsome and heroic (and leather-clad) figures.
Ms. Kirchherr attended the (roughly translated) Master School for Fashion, Textiles, Graphics and Advertising (Meisterschule fur Mode, Textil, Grafik und Werbung) in that OTHER gritty port city of Hamburg, Germany. Initially enrolled for study in the discipline of fashion design, Kirchherr was shepherded into photography by mentor/tutor Reinhard Wolf, who spotted her innate talent for it. Although not doing much further work within the photographic realm after 1967, her evocative black and white photos of the Beatles in 1962 set the template for their pre-fame image.
I think it is fair to say that the famous photo of the group on the cover of the "Meet the Beatles!" LP, as iconic in stature as this Robert Freeman photo surely is, was influenced by the stark early "look" Astrid Kirchherr had assisted the Beatles in adopting. This included — not so much directly as in a roundabout way — the world-famous mop-top hairstyle, which Ms. Kirchherr had helped introduce to the group because her friend, fellow artist (and later Beatle musical collaborator and photographer) Klaus Voorman had been seen to sport such a hairstyle.
The famous Beatle bangs-to-the-eyebrows coif — "quiff" in British slang — was, according to Kirchherr, quite common in Hamburg at the time the "Fabs" were on the set. The 'do was adopted first by her eventual and ill-fated love interest and Beatles’ original bassist Stuart Sutcliffe — Paul McCartney was playing guitar at the time. Not coincidentally, Stuart Sutcliffe had attended the same art college with Lennon back in the city on the River Mersey, Liverpool, the plucky port city that the Luftwaffe had bombed unmercifully during World War II (second only to London in bomb tonnage suffered). A tragic facet of Beatles’ lore, Stuart Sutcliffe fell to a brain hemorrhage at the tender age of 21 in Hamburg, passing away in an ambulance while in Astrid Kirchherr’s arms. They were engaged to be married.
It is also the stuff of legend that at gigs John Lennon took over-the-microphone, anti-Nazi verbal potshots — in English, mind — at the crowds in the seedy, beer-soaked Hamburg bars in which the Beatles cut their teeth. Kirchherr was quoted as saying that people generally thought that this was funny — especially so, and not surprisingly, by the many English sailors on hand — which stands to reason as many post-war German kids were ashamed and aghast at the madness that had been unleashed by Germany in the "war to end all wars."
Kirchherr also took behind-the-scenes photos on the set of Beatles’ film "A Hard Day’s Night" — George Harrison made sure that she was paid — a well-known group shot of some 200 Liverpudlian bands (!) in front of a staid downtown Liverpool edifice called St. George’s Hall, did setup for the cover of George Harrison’s "Wonderwall" LP, and surely influenced much of the band’s artwork on the early records such as "Love Me Do."
In a life well-lived, her greatest gift to the early Beatles was simply her deep and abiding friendship.
While by her own estimation Kirchherr suffered the fate of being shunted aside for being female by the photography establishment as it existed back in the day, history has borne out her work, and she certainly helped to pave the way for other rock shutterbugs, and not only the female exponents of the art such as the great Annie Leibovitz, Pennie Smith (her work with The Clash is excellent), Lynn Goldsmith, Linda Eastman McCartney and many others. I would posit that Mick Rock, Jim Marshall, Neil Zozlower, Henry Diltz, Danny Clinch and many other male rock photographers would have given or are giving homage to the early work of the beautiful brainy blonde beatnik girl from Hamburg, true friend and confidant of the Beatles.
Notes and other things to peruse:
Kirchherr’s 2007 photo book "When We Was Fab" and the 1994 film "Backbeat," in which actor Stephen Dorff — check him out in the great new TV show "Deputy" — played Stuart Sutcliffe. In the same film, Astrid was played by actor Sheryl Lee ("Twin Peaks"). It is the Beatles’ Hamburg story writ large. Highly recommended!
Kirchherr also published two other photo collections.
Please scope out the music-related photography of regional artists Joanna Grey and John Longmire.
The Smithsonian Magazine has published an article about George Harrison’s visit to his sister in Benton. Thanks to author/historian Jim Kirkpatrick for the tip.
Dan Milam of Carbondale, formerly of Benton, also has a nice piece about George Harrison’s visit to Southern Illinois on his new music site "Inside Voices."
