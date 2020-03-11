Column | Robbie Stokes: The gift ... and the grind

I have been offered some cool gigs ... some I took, and others I passed on for various reasons. I would posit that health, family and personal happiness have to factor into a successful career, and if EVERYBODY were famous, how would they grade and calculate "success?" "Do what you love and try to get paid for it" is not an idle saying, friends. Just be careful that it does not become your rationale for simply staying the course and always, always strive to do your best work.

In the music business, encouraging those coming up is often reward enough. However, one has to be honest with those who ask for a realistic assessment of their talents. The salty dog who gives encouragement also has to be the voice of reason when youthful — and sometimes not-so-youthful — hubris clouds an individual’s judgment. There are many, many stars in the entertainment firmament, and talent alone will rarely suffice without luck, good advice, and dogged hard work and persistence.

For every superstar there are thousands who simply do music — or art, or acting — for the love of it, and then there are the "lifers," whose being literally depend on being able to express their feelings musically and creatively. The gift has to be accompanied by the hunger. I know when I hit the mark, when I am reaching and when I am just coasting. While context is important, individual commitment is the cornerstone.