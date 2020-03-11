Column | Robbie Stokes: The gift ... and the grind

In the music columns that I have written to date for this publication, I have touched upon more than a few brushes with fame.
It is likely worth noting that having been around famous people for my entire adult life, it is my estimation that fame itself — even the money part — is not, as they say, all it is cracked up to be.
I will never forget a conversation I had about this with Jason Isbell backstage at the Varsity Center — that boy right there has beat the odds, thank the good Lord. Or the sad look on actor Hal Holbrook’s face when he and I were discussing tech requirements for his Shryock Auditorium performance of his acclaimed "Mark Twain Tonight" show, and he was missing his wife, actress Dixie Carter. I have watched a lot of singers, bluesmen, actors and comics guzzling Johnny Walker Red or Jack Daniels right out of the bottle. Also, Janis Joplin, up close, while sitting on a divan in her feather boa and granny glasses with a pint of Southern Comfort in her hand.
I would surmise that fame with the attendant material rewards "beats a poke in the eye with a sharp stick."
One has to be from somewhere, and live somewhere, and for me it has been hometown Carbondale — I was born in Anna — other than during the years I spent as a very young man in the San Francisco Bay Area in the fertile, crazy, halcyon years 1968 to 1976.
I have been offered some cool gigs ... some I took, and others I passed on for various reasons. I would posit that health, family and personal happiness have to factor into a successful career, and if EVERYBODY were famous, how would they grade and calculate "success?" "Do what you love and try to get paid for it" is not an idle saying, friends. Just be careful that it does not become your rationale for simply staying the course and always, always strive to do your best work.
In the music business, encouraging those coming up is often reward enough. However, one has to be honest with those who ask for a realistic assessment of their talents. The salty dog who gives encouragement also has to be the voice of reason when youthful — and sometimes not-so-youthful — hubris clouds an individual’s judgment. There are many, many stars in the entertainment firmament, and talent alone will rarely suffice without luck, good advice, and dogged hard work and persistence.
For every superstar there are thousands who simply do music — or art, or acting — for the love of it, and then there are the "lifers," whose being literally depend on being able to express their feelings musically and creatively. The gift has to be accompanied by the hunger. I know when I hit the mark, when I am reaching and when I am just coasting. While context is important, individual commitment is the cornerstone.
I have mentioned in a prior piece that I turned down a production gig (on the road) with REO. Their road manager "Tiny" came into Gatsby’s, watched me working, and literally offered me a gig on the spot and effective immediately. I did go to the SIU Arena with him the next afternoon and assist him with prepping the stage, but I chose to hang with family and my cozy house sound gig and my then band, Four on the Floor. One makes choices.
A band called Sea Train, with a very good musician leading it, violinist Richard Greene, had record deals at various times with Warner Bros., Capitol, and A and M Records. Out of the blue one day they called me at home in Berkeley and offered me the guitar chair. I would not leave Devil’s Kitchen, my band then. Of course, Devil’s Kitchen was how they had heard about me or seen me play, though it may have also been at the many jam sessions at the Fillmore and Avalon ballrooms. You just never know where something like that might have lead.
I got several gigs through Devil’s Kitchen road manager Ron Litz, who, after we broke up that band (in 1970), became production technician for Bay Area stalwarts Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks and also famed English rocker Dave Mason (of Traffic, which featured wunderkind Steve Winwood). With the assistance of rock impresario Bill Graham Ron, I got a bass guitar position with psychedelic rangers Quicksilver Messenger Service. I accepted that one as well, but it did not last long after my female partner at the time and their lead singer, a rather hot-tempered fellow named Dino Valenti — who under his real name Chet Powers wrote ‘Get Together’, the massive hit by the Youngbloods — got into a dressing room spat at Winterland in San Francisco.
Ron also had a hand in a gig I accepted as guitarist for the "Spirit in the Sky" dude, Norman Greenbaum, and I played on Norman’s Warner Bros. follow-up single called "California Earthquake." Ron also gave me a tip that Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart was recording a solo record for Warner Bros. at Novato, California, Marin County, and I should go look into it, which I did and I played all over the attendant record ("Rolling Thunder").
The late (he passed in 2016) jazz vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, who lived in beautiful Montara, California, and recorded for Blue Note, came to my flat near Presbyterian Hospital in San Francisco one day and offered me a six-week engagement in Reno. I should have taken that one. If I had realized then how much that I would grow to love jazz later ... it is all hindsight now, baby. Gigs, like women, cars, houses ... sometimes they get away.
I was really chuffed when my friend from Miles Davis’ band, bassist Angus Thomas, called me at home in Carbondale one day in 1987 and asked if I would care to fly to Boston and play with Peter Wolf, lead singer of the J. Geil’s Band, who had a massive solo record out ("Come as You Are"). A tour was in the works. My then-wife was due — REALLY due — with our first child, my first baby, Robby, and I did not pursue the gig. As Southern Illinois musician Stace England wrote on a song I played lead on (his "Peach Blossom Special" CD): "That’s just life." I do not regret that one little bit!
There have been other offers. You get the drift, and I am always looking over the horizon, still, to this day, and I urge my brothers and sisters in arms to keep on trucking. Play on!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.