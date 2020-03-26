Column | Robbie Stokes: The power of music and the power of love

Julie has a naturally excellent singing voice that flows from her soul, like Southern Illinois gem Wil Maring’s voice does. In a bit of serendipity arising from a Facebook post over the weekend, my former bandmate Alfredo Jahn let us know from Dallas, Texas that his son — also a fine musician — was stuck at college in St. Louis without enough bathroom amenities. Apparently I had been somewhat responsible for them being in the same music threads. Julie responded to the post, and she hooked Jahn Jr. up! Now THAT is "new normal" networking!

From a different but related field (transportation) via the Robb Report Online and Paramount Business Jets CEO Richard Zaher: "We’ve been up all night working on different logistics…we’re up 100 to 300 percent on international charter requests, and we’re starting to see an increase domestically as well. Charter requests from the New York area are up about 110 percent." Zaher is noticing more requests from diplomats and government officials, as well as from sports teams and entertainers. The company is receiving 30% more bookings than a year ago, but is also experiencing increased cancellations. “They are all related to the coronavirus, and if we end up with a zero-sum game, we’ll be happy with that,” Zaher says. “But this is not a situation where charters are coming in without any kind of consequence. If this continues, it can’t be good long-term for private aviation or the economy. It’s healthy for private aviation right now, but the overall situation is not.” In case you needed any anecdotes proving that the current crisis is hitting all social strata.