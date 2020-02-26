Column | Robbie Stokes: The Swiss caper and the Big-Eyed Beans from Venus: Part 2

Last week my column left off with our intrepid Swiss Army Knife of a rock band, the Big-Eyed Beans from Venus, jumping headlong into an every-night schedule in Zermatt, Switzerland, playing to the usual assortment of folks found in these remote getaways.
The joint is the Papperla Pub and the revelers attending the nightly rock show bacchanal consist primarily of Austrian ski bums, rich black-sheep family members of European royalty, Swiss businessmen, Swedish ski bunnies, Oxford professors on leave, bored heiresses on holiday, wide-eyed Irish secretaries, bored Frenchmen smoking Gauloises, fellow American, Canadian and Dutch musicians, and the many support workers from all over the world ranging from bartenders to helicopter pilots. Reportedly Anna-Frid from the legendary Swedish pop sensations ABBA had just begun to live in the town not long before we arrived. Zermatt is part of the Swiss Canton Wisp — one should say it with a soft ‘V’ in front.
There were some really strange coincidences, not the least of which was on our band break one night when our fearless bandleader Chicago Mike brought a semi-scruffy long-haired hippie dude up to the bandstand. I was tuning guitars — interminable, that tuning, with the instruments pitched a half-step down and Zermatt at an altitude of 1,620 meters/5,310 feet — and was perplexed when Mike announced in an amazed tone that "this guy is from Makanda!" I never found out the gentleman’s identity, why he was so far from Southern Illinois or what he was doing in the Alps.
On a subsequent tour of Switzerland, Chicago Mike told me that Mike Rutherford of famed English bands Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics sat in with them at the same club in Zermatt. Rutherford was there with his family on a ski holiday. Colorado acoustic musician singer/songwriter Jenn Cleary also was booked in Zermatt at this time at another place that stayed open later, and after our performances we caught a few of her shows at the classy venue.
The same family that owned the bar we played at also owned a four-star restaurant/hotel catty-corner across the always snowy street. They treated us quite well indeed, perhaps because it so appears that the real rock music put down by the peeps who invented it is a much-prized commodity. Every night after our 6-to-9 p.m. local-time shows, they would shepherd us over to their hotel for a sumptuous multicourse dinner complete with a wine server. There was a computer there for public use so we could catch up on some emails.
I have had some fun playing American ski resorts gigs, but this topped it, although the U.S. shows gave us our own houses, whereas the Swiss gigs were a bit more college-bums-on-backpack-tour-level digs. At one point I got so had-it-up-to-here with the daily racket and frat-house shenanigans at "band camp" (the Swiss band house) that I packed up all my stuff and lugged it over a mile to the beautiful Hotel Antica, but of course the place was full of skiers and I had to abandon that notion and walk back!
We also got some free Alpine ski time. The rides up the lifts to the ski launch points were scenic nearly beyond description, and I recall our minder pointing down at a farm where much of our food came from. I went up to the slopes to hang with the band and only observed, as I had learned my lesson previously at Devil’s Kitchen Band gigs at Bear Valley, California that neophytes needed to be very careful skiing. Recklessly attacking the intermediate slopes with minimal training when taking advantage of our free skiing lessons in the Sierra Mountains of California had seen me take a big spill on my third trip down, end-over-end and tearing my right ski off. It bruised my right knee and that damage popped up a little later in life, and quite painfully, I might add.
That skiing business is not to taken lightly ... readers may recall the accident that claimed the life of singer/record producer/TV star and Cher’s husband and duo partner Sonny Bono as the unfortunate fellow smacked into a tree while schussing down the slope.
We kept a mad schedule, six nights a week for two weeks as I recall, though one Sunday we were driven up the mountain to another joint called Staffelalp, playing outdoors — snow piled up everywhere — in the afternoon sun on a nice raised wooden stage with a very good set of drums, Orange amplifiers and a brand-new Yamaha PA.
That drive was a riot ... you haven’t lived until you have ridden shotgun with an experienced Swiss driver, our venue’s family patriarch in fact, at the wheel of a VW SUV in a mad dash with windows open, snow piled above the vehicle on either side and flying in on your lap as he surfs the side of the vehicle into the snow banks, slipping and sliding up the sharp turns to the venue parking lot.
The cooks made for us a stout traditional Swiss meal of rosti, a basic farm breakfast, hearty eating, indeed, and much-needed fuel for the soon-to-be hard-working rockers. From the stage the Matterhorn appeared to be maybe 6 miles away and the sky, an impossible cerulean blue, with sun ringlets dappling, a few tiny filaments or wisps of cloud and the odd jet contrail. With the crowd of happy skiers plying us with schnapps and beer to keep us warm and fingers functional, we rocked it out.
Back down the mountain road from the Staffelalp into Zermatt proper and back to the stage at the pub, we were reminded how important it is to be able to play the great American rock poet Chuck Berry’s "Johnny B. Goode," that hoary old chestnut of a tune.
On a particular evening after we had played the song once already, maybe twice even, a coterie of 30-something, very boisterous and very fit Swedish ski maidens requested the song yet again. Recalcitrant to have to troupe through it multiple times in one night, we hesitated, whereupon a particularly curvaceous Swede hopped up from the table, lifted her shirt ... and, well, you know ... ONE-TWO-three-four, here comes Johnny!
We also played at another ski resort, for a week, an equally gorgeous setting called Sass Fee/Sass Grund, some 17 kilometers from Zermatt as-the-crow-flies but about 50 road kilometers. They drove us there in the ubiquitous Mercedes lorry.
The band house ("crib") here was much nicer chalet with a killer view. It was warm enough in the afternoon sunshine to lay out on the raised veranda. I found a spa. I also located an ornate movie house showing a Bond flick. After a few gigs at a venue in town a driver showed up again — like clockwork, I tell you — collected us at the band house and with Tim our Dutch keyboardist and road manager having reacquired his personal station wagon, we were ferried to the Canton capitol, city of Wisp, where we rented an extra car.
I wanted the Maserati sedan, but cooler heads prevailed and we got a Seat (SAY-yat), a Spanish-made VW five-speed, and I drove, the mountain roads being every car guy’s dream driving environment, except for the bit with the 12-mile car ferry while-you-sit-in-your-auto ride on a train, in the dark, through a tunnel bored through the side of a Swiss mountain.
We stopped in Bern and Basil, then on to St. Avold, France — the best boulangerie EVER there — then on through Luxembourg, Belgium and finally Holland. In Maastricht we were amazed at the Paradiso, a velvet-draped rock palace opened in 1968 with a large-frame analog soundboard straight out of the Fillmore West/'70s San Francisco scene.
We stayed overnight playing guitars at a college crash pad and visited a legal pot joint/coffee house, where I did not partake (really) because the roads and Euro-driving were demanding my full attention — and also because all of that funny business I stopped shortly after my son Robby was born in 1987. I will never forget the faintly derisive look on the Dutch bouncers face as he checked out the American rockers’ passports. Priceless!
We were feted with a spectacular pancake breakfast at Tim’s family home, and then on to Amsterdam, where at the Hilton we met the photographer Claus Ehwe, who at that same Hilton had taken some of the iconic John Lennon/Yoko Ono Bed-In for Peace pictures.
After reaching our rooms at the Grand Sofitel Amsterdam I slept for 11 hours straight. A few canal walkabouts ensued, with side trips to the incredible Rijksmuseum and the Heineken factory. Then the band repaired to our rooms for a night of rest before continuing on to more gigs in Italy, but I, alas, had to get back to reality in the States.
I bid my compatriots goodbye, got a printout from Chicago Mike with 27 turns on it encompassing nine hours drive time and embarked alone in the Seat from Amsterdam to Zurich, overnight and in light snow. Black turbo Porsches passed me like I was standing still — I was typically maintaining 90 MPH — their high-pitched whines spooling into the Doppler Effect, the air buffeting around my little rental hatchback as the fabled Autobahn speedsters sizzled by in the blink of an eye and disappeared into the snowy darkness ahead.
I nearly bought it in a tunnel just across the Swiss border as a snowplow passed me, covered my car in road slodge, forcing me to drive blind for some harrowing seconds until the wipers threw it off. Making it to the Zurich Flughafen with hours to spare, dawn breaking as Swissair flights’ engines spooled-up, I made my flight to Dulles (Washington, D.C.). At the carousel I overheard some airport baggage workers exclaiming “hey, take that mutha out and play it!” as they looked inside my G and L Comanche’s guitar case. One more leg to O’Hare and on via Amtrak back to the ‘Dale. On this train I ran into DJ Slo-Ride, who seemed to be on every train trip to or from Chicago that I was ever on. Maybe he is, still ...
Six weeks after my return, I got a letter from the Jackson County Health Department saying that someone in the sealed flying vessel/Petri dish between Zurich and Washington, D.C., had tested positive for tuberculosis and all passengers on that flight must be tested, at no charge. Two tests, weeks apart, both thankfully negative.
Once again, the perils of rock 'n' roll ... but it was worth it!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.