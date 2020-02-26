Column | Robbie Stokes: The Swiss caper and the Big-Eyed Beans from Venus: Part 2

We were feted with a spectacular pancake breakfast at Tim’s family home, and then on to Amsterdam, where at the Hilton we met the photographer Claus Ehwe, who at that same Hilton had taken some of the iconic John Lennon/Yoko Ono Bed-In for Peace pictures.

After reaching our rooms at the Grand Sofitel Amsterdam I slept for 11 hours straight. A few canal walkabouts ensued, with side trips to the incredible Rijksmuseum and the Heineken factory. Then the band repaired to our rooms for a night of rest before continuing on to more gigs in Italy, but I, alas, had to get back to reality in the States.

I bid my compatriots goodbye, got a printout from Chicago Mike with 27 turns on it encompassing nine hours drive time and embarked alone in the Seat from Amsterdam to Zurich, overnight and in light snow. Black turbo Porsches passed me like I was standing still — I was typically maintaining 90 MPH — their high-pitched whines spooling into the Doppler Effect, the air buffeting around my little rental hatchback as the fabled Autobahn speedsters sizzled by in the blink of an eye and disappeared into the snowy darkness ahead.