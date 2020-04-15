Column | Robbie Stokes: Things fall apart, and the gods are crazy, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like genius in its own time, lunacy is underappreciated. It seems to me as though madness in its many forms has factored into some great music over the years. Was Brian Wilson already disposed to damage before the Beach Boys — well before the Beatles hit in America in 1964 — became international chart-toppers? That likely had something to do with his fabled relationship to his father, the band’s first manager, Murray Wilson.

And wouldn’t it be nice if we could start all over about that time, 1961 or so, say? Never mind the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962) … yes, that one was a tussle as was that whole period leading up to it. Was it not American physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, Manhattan Project lead in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, who upon the device’s successful test firing quoted the Hindu Bhagavad-Gita: “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds”?

Last fall I was given a tour of the Carbondale School District 95 building, the Central Office, as it is called, by my son, who was tech director for the district at the time and is now interim principal at Carbondale’s Thomas School (where they are busy these days seeing to it that children get assistance with delivered meals and lessons).