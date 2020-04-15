Column | Robbie Stokes: Things fall apart, and the gods are crazy, too

Like genius in its own time, lunacy is underappreciated. It seems to me as though madness in its many forms has factored into some great music over the years. Was Brian Wilson already disposed to damage before the Beach Boys — well before the Beatles hit in America in 1964 — became international chart-toppers? That likely had something to do with his fabled relationship to his father, the band’s first manager, Murray Wilson.
And wouldn’t it be nice if we could start all over about that time, 1961 or so, say? Never mind the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962) … yes, that one was a tussle as was that whole period leading up to it. Was it not American physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, Manhattan Project lead in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, who upon the device’s successful test firing quoted the Hindu Bhagavad-Gita: “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds”?
Last fall I was given a tour of the Carbondale School District 95 building, the Central Office, as it is called, by my son, who was tech director for the district at the time and is now interim principal at Carbondale’s Thomas School (where they are busy these days seeing to it that children get assistance with delivered meals and lessons).
The building was known as Lakeland School back in those days, and I attended there from grades one through five. In addition to severe weather alerts, we spent quite a bit of time ducking under the schoolhouse seats for nuclear weapon attack drills — “get under your seats, don’t look outside toward the bright light, hands over your head!" It might be worth keeping some perspective right now by realizing that once more we are at the parapets, kids, and to quote the Talking Heads, it is the same as it ever was. Only … this time different.
Yes, I would surely like to pack up my surfboard on my dad's muscle car, cruise to the hamburger stand as fast as I can and have some Fun, Fun, Fun with Barbara Ann, God Only Knows, please and thank you very much. In another — and recent (2012) — song of Brian Wilson’s: "That’s Why God Made the Radio." Music is our only friend … and if thine ear offends the, then you can simply turn the dang thing off!
In previous columns, I have written about playing music, learning music, producing live music and have touched upon films and documentaries about music ("Whiplash," anyone?). It is in my estimation that it is also worth noting that BOOKS about music are engaging, as well, and I never saw a rock autobiography that I did not like.
I own many of them, a recent acquisition being the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson’s book "Wouldn’t It Be Nice," originally published in 1991 with co-author Todd Gold. I bartered for it at Plaza Records a few months ago — you know, back in the good ol’ days. Wilson’s autobiography is good, if painful, to read, and I can also recommend "Shakey" (by Jimmy McDonough), the Neil Young book; "Life" by Keith Richards' "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen; "Who I Am" by Pete Townsend; or "Does the Noise in my Head Bother You" by Steven Tyler. "Jimmy Page: The Definitive Biography" (with Chris Salewicz) is excellent, as is "Let’s Go So We Can Get Back" by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.
Perhaps the smoldering sensual appeal of the young Elvis Presley was not just based on pheromones. That little edge of wackiness has always been there, coexisting with the talent, the moves, the lyrics, the playing and the voices … as though rock 'n' roll could spiral out of control at any moment, which of course polite society always thought that it would, moreover, it’s not too far off of the truth, and that is as it should be.
Johnny Cash flipping off the man, The Doors’ Jim Morrison actually making good on the whimsical threat made in the famous Cleavon Little scene in the Mel Brook’s film "Blazing Saddles," or Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship singer Grace Slick setting it off with her shotgun out in her front yard in Northern California.
According to Beatles’ lore, nascent rock legend the young John Lennon once worked at the Liverpool Airport cafeteria and every so often spat in a "jam buttie" ("Scouse" — Liverpudlian — for jam sandwich) as the sweet treats made their way by him on a conveyor-belt queue. (Note: That airfield is now officially John Lennon Airport.)
Jerry Lee Lewis was once arrested with a pistol outside of Elvis Presley’s crib, Graceland, for threatening to shoot The King, and the Thirteenth Floor Elevator’s singer/guitarist Roky Erikson ("You’re Gonna Miss Me," check out the documentary) was hospitalized in Texas with paranoid schizophrenia and was even the recipient of electro shock "therapy." Iggy Pop regularly cut his chest with broken glass during shows, and the aforementioned Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson had a sandbox built around his indoor piano at home (that is actually pretty cool!).
Therefore I posit: It is a fine line between rebellion and madness!
Is the price to pay the piper worth it? Must creativity at that level often lead to one getting, shall we say, off of the beam? Was it just the drugs, or is that just a catalyst? I do not know, dear reader, but the trend is evident in music history for all to see. Maybe that is the same deal in the dark at the crossroads that bluesman Robert Johnson so vividly detailed in his songs, or that famed violinist Niccolo Paganini was fancifully reputed to have made unknowingly with Old Scratch. Perhaps that is why so many metal bands are into Rhode Island horror meister HP Lovecraft … at the mountains of madness, indeed.
In other news, intrepid Carbondale fantastical artist Brad Moore posted that Mort Drucker of Mad Magazine has passed away. I always wondered what the "word" "poit" meant in Mad.
I leave you here for this week with words from sage local scenester — I love writing that! — Will Swank, who messaged me asking if I recalled the name of the pool hall in front of and downstairs of Carbondale’s Gatsby’s/Traxx (yes, indeed, Crazy Horse Billiards): “We’re just a bunch of old farts sitting around trying to remember s---”.
Lots of that going on, I will wager. In the words of English rocker Nick Lowe from his first Stiff records single in 1976: “So it goes.”
Note: I would be remiss in not crediting this week’s article title, once again, to Chinua Achebe and his fine book "Things Fall Apart," as well as the wonderful South African film by Jamie Uys "The Gods Must Be Crazy."
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!