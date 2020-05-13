Column | Vince Hoffard: A light at the end of the tunnel for live music?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Webb Pierce would not be happy.

Pierce was the face of country music in the 1950s. His dominance of the Billboard charts was phenomenal for a decade.

Starting with debut single “Wondering” in 1952, every one of his first 33 singles reached the coveted Top 10, including 13 that went of the way to No. 1. He held the top slot for 21 weeks with “In the Jailhouse Now,” 17 weeks with “Slowly” and 13 weeks with “Love, Love, Love.”

I was listening to one of my favorite local radio stations recently when another Pierce classic came pounding through the speakers. A smile came across my face as I listened to “There Stands the Glass,” and I thought, “They just don’t make ‘em like they used to.”

Before the pleasure of hearing a golden nugget from the glory days of traditional country music could register in my quarantined brain, something went catastrophically wrong. At first, it seemed like technical difficulties at the station. It sounded like the song was accidentally placed in an echo chamber, then the vocal transitioned from Pierce to mainstream radio favorite Sam Hunt.