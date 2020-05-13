Column | Vince Hoffard: A light at the end of the tunnel for live music?

Webb Pierce would not be happy.
Pierce was the face of country music in the 1950s. His dominance of the Billboard charts was phenomenal for a decade.
Starting with debut single “Wondering” in 1952, every one of his first 33 singles reached the coveted Top 10, including 13 that went of the way to No. 1. He held the top slot for 21 weeks with “In the Jailhouse Now,” 17 weeks with “Slowly” and 13 weeks with “Love, Love, Love.”
I was listening to one of my favorite local radio stations recently when another Pierce classic came pounding through the speakers. A smile came across my face as I listened to “There Stands the Glass,” and I thought, “They just don’t make ‘em like they used to.”
Before the pleasure of hearing a golden nugget from the glory days of traditional country music could register in my quarantined brain, something went catastrophically wrong. At first, it seemed like technical difficulties at the station. It sounded like the song was accidentally placed in an echo chamber, then the vocal transitioned from Pierce to mainstream radio favorite Sam Hunt.
On March 30, Hunt released “Hard to Forget,” which opens with a “sample” of the Pierce standard. It is the fourth single from his “Southside” album, which dropped way back in 2017. The math is pretty easy. The Georgia native that has found his niche by blending elements of pop and R&B to form the new bro-country genre cranks out one song a year.
This current stream of new country music is largely cookie-cutter. It all sounds the same. Nothing has come close to the quality of “Chiseled in Stone” or “He Stopped Loving Her Today” in years. Songwriters have opted for crafting tunes with a monotonous beat, instead of deep emotional meaning. Nothing hits you in the chest like a sledgehammer anymore.
And because of that, Kendell Marvel is in the national news.
A quote he recently made is showcased on the Facebook page of Easy Eye Sound, the record label that released his critically acclaimed “Solid Gold Sounds” album last year. The snippet has made its way into editorials written by the Tennessean and an op-ed titled “The Night the Lights Went Out in Nashville” in the New York Times.
Like a motivational poster with inspiring words of wisdom from Winston Churchill or Abraham Lincoln, the Facebook shot shows the bald-headed, long-bearded Thompsonville native Marvel sitting on a vintage motorcycle with the caption: “Tornadoes, Covid, no power … It’s almost like Nashville is being punished for all the years of mediocre music.”
Nashville has been devastated recently with deadly tornadoes and other episodes of terrible weather, which has knocked out electrical service for long periods of time. This is tossed into the mix with stay-at-home orders for folks with no home left standing.
Marvel couldn’t help the tongue-in-cheek reference to divine intervention.
“It pays to be a smartass sometimes, I guess,” he says, with a sly grin and twinkle in his eye.
Although the coronavirus has wrecked the area summer festival schedule, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the resumption of live music. Marvel’s homepage shows him hitting the road July 16-18 with Chris Stapleton for shows in Florida and Georgia.
David Lee Murphy has a June 13 gig in Plano, Texas and will be much closer to his Herrin roots when he plays Peterson Park in Matoon on July 17.
Comedian Etta May is still slated to appear June 27 at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center. Blues legend Buddy Guy will play the venue July 14.
Lonestar, who got into Pierce territory back in 1999 when signature single “Amazed” topped the charts for eight weeks, was supposed to play the Effingham Performance Center on Saturday. The show has already been rescheduled for July 25. The center has also rescheduled appearances by Pure Prairie League, the Charlie Daniels Band and Exile.
The pandemic has dramatically changed the way grade school, high school, college and various other graduation celebrations are being conducted. Some are having virtual online ceremonies, others are going the drive-by route requiring families to stay in their vehicles.
The precautionary adjustments are definitely the right action to take, but the ambiance in all the adjusted scenarios is wrong. The memory of how a graduation ceremony should feel has been vividly documented by Drew Baldridge.
Baldridge’s new single, “Senior Year,” reached No. 53 on Billboard this week. A graduate of tiny Patoka High School, he refers to “gym floors, folding chairs and throwing caps in the air” as elements of the process that makes an indelible stamp in the memory of the participant.
“Huge shout out to all my friends in country radio that are playing this record to make it happen,” Baldridge says in an Instagram post. “Y’all don’t know how thankful I am for you and for giving this song a chance.”
The song made an impressive gain from No. 69 last week. The 16-spot jump was the most of any song on the charts, edging out the 15 notches Luke Combs climbed with “Six Foot Apart,” which leaped from No. 55 to No. 40.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!