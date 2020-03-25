Column | Vince Hoffard: A little lesser-known history of the Grand Ole Opry

Lockdown blues — which sounds like a song Hank Williams could have written — is what most Americans are experiencing as we start a second week of hunkering down to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. It feels like it has been at least a month.
With no sports to watch, there are only so many times you can sit through reruns on the History channel. If you want to see real comedy, bounce back and forth between Fox News and CNN. Try to figure out how the best journalists in the world can cover the same news conference and every time broadcast entirely different stories.
So it was time to turn off the television and fire up the internet for some in-depth analysis of places that you always wanted to explore. I am fascinated by the majestic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
While still in grade school, probably around 1970, I was lucky enough to tag along with future Johnston City mayor Virgil “Porky” Harris and his family to the famous Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman. Shows always sold out at “The Carnage Hall of the South,” later tabbed “The Mother Church of Country Music.”
Back then, the building was deteriorating and in a state of disrepair. There was no air conditioning, and it was brutally hot for crowded summer shows. The ancient pews were hard as concrete.
Today, after extensive modernization, the venue is holy ground. It’s the place every aspiring country singer dreams of playing. There is a statue in the lobby immortalizing Roy Acuff (and Sarah “Minnie Pearl” Cannon).
Digging through Ryman history with more vigor than Jake Tapper or Bret Baier, it’s surprising that Acuff is the poster child for a structure he despised. With a tip of the cap to legendary newsman Paul Harvey, someone needs to tell “the rest of the story.”
Opened in 1892 as a church, the Ryman would gain fame for hosting the Grand Ole Opry, started in 1925 by founder George D. Hay. Nashville overtook Atlanta to become the capitol of country music thanks largely to the Opry attracting legendary talent like Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Bill Monroe.
In 1974, the Opry moved to a new location on the western outskirts of the city, the Grand Ole Opry House. Acuff, a major investor in the Opryland USA theme park that was adjacent to the new Opry home, couldn’t leave the Ryman fast enough.
“I never want another note of music played in that building,” Acuff said. He told the Washington Post in 1974, “Most of my memories of the Ryman are of misery, sweating out there on stage, the audience suffering, too ... We’ve been shackled all my career.”
Sounds like he simply endured the Ryman period of his Opry membership, instead of appreciating the blue collar fans traveling hours and spending hard-earned money to fill the place to capacity.
Acuff couldn’t wait to see a wrecking ball bust through the magnificent stained glass windows of the Ryman. He hated the building mainly because the dressing rooms were too small.
Ironically, Acuff was once known as “The King of Country Music.” During his reign, he joined a 1952 charge that led to Williams being fired from the Opry on Aug. 9, 1952.
The firing was justified. Williams had missed several Opry shows because his life was in turmoil, filled with rampant substance abuse and nonstop marital chaos.
A couple months before his dismissal, Williams still had high praise for Acuff.
“He is the biggest singer this music ever knew. For drawing power in the South, it was Roy Acuff, and then God. He did it with ‘Wabash Cannon Ball’ and with ‘Great Speckled Bird.’ He’d stand up there singing, tears running down his face,” Williams said.
How did Acuff feel about Williams?
“You got a million-dollar voice and a 10-cent brain,” Acuff stated.
The point of my rant is this: If Acuff didn’t like the Ryman, he shouldn’t be honored with a statue on the prestigious site. The space should be reserved for Williams, the true “King of Country Music.”
Acuff’s two well-known songs were remakes of old folk tunes.
Williams was just 29 years old when he died on New Year’s Day 1953. His timeless body of work includes classics “Lovesick Blues,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” and “Kaw-Liga.” This music made a much greater impact on the country music industry than the songs of Acuff.
All concerts have been canceled or postponed as many are ordered to stay home and not congregate in groups larger than 10. Country music stars responded with countless live performances streaming on social media.
“The whole entertainment industry is on pause right now. A lot of people are suffering and everyone is strapped. We all want to get back to our real lives as soon as we can, but stay in until this crap goes away,” said Kendell Marvel. The Thompsonville native played a live Honky Tonk Happy Hour online Sunday. He gave money donated during the show to his temporarily unemployed road band.
Surfing Facebook and Instagram, there is live music everywhere. Sunny Sweeney called her performance" Live From Quarantine Prison Blues." John Fogerty sang “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” from his back porch. Instead of going track by track, Kelsea Ballerini previewed her new album for fans “snack by snack,” admitting her first job was at a cupcake shop and she was never homecoming queen.
A true cowboy, there were pictures on Cody Johnson’s Instagram account of him building a fence during this down time. He is currently the hottest name in country music. He will be giving a free Facebook concert at 7 p.m. Thursday.
