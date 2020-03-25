Column | Vince Hoffard: A little lesser-known history of the Grand Ole Opry

Lockdown blues — which sounds like a song Hank Williams could have written — is what most Americans are experiencing as we start a second week of hunkering down to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. It feels like it has been at least a month.

With no sports to watch, there are only so many times you can sit through reruns on the History channel. If you want to see real comedy, bounce back and forth between Fox News and CNN. Try to figure out how the best journalists in the world can cover the same news conference and every time broadcast entirely different stories.

So it was time to turn off the television and fire up the internet for some in-depth analysis of places that you always wanted to explore. I am fascinated by the majestic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

While still in grade school, probably around 1970, I was lucky enough to tag along with future Johnston City mayor Virgil “Porky” Harris and his family to the famous Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman. Shows always sold out at “The Carnage Hall of the South,” later tabbed “The Mother Church of Country Music.”

Back then, the building was deteriorating and in a state of disrepair. There was no air conditioning, and it was brutally hot for crowded summer shows. The ancient pews were hard as concrete.