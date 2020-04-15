Column | Vince Hoffard: A love story in the time of coronavirus

Unknown to Kraus, Baldridge had already asked her dad permission to marry his daughter. Rolling the dice for a “yes” answer, old-school romantic Baldridge hired a photographer to capture the moment he was planned to drop to one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower.

When domestic travel to France was banned because of COVID-19, Baldridge scrambled to find a nonrestricted destination for his engagement quest and finally settled on Aruba.

“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks,” Baldridge says. “To pick the worst week in American history to travel to propose to your girlfriend, that’s just my luck. It’s the story of my life,” Baldridge says.

Baldridge had recorded a special version of “Before You” to play for his fiancee in Paris. When the location changed, he had to sneak back into the studio and adapt the lyrics to fit the island setting.

Fighting the clock as it looked like the local government could require all American tourists to leave the island at any moment, Baldridge lured Kraus to the beach on March 16 to meet with some friends. As soon as they walked through the sand and dipped their toes in the water, Baldridge dropped to a knee and popped the question.