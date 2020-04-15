Column | Vince Hoffard: A love story in the time of coronavirus

Drew Baldridge is the best known area artist making his presence felt on today’s mainstream country radio. He was a victim of the worldwide pandemic in a peculiar way that didn’t make him physically ill, but it did cause him to lose sleep and pushed his stress level to an all-time high.
Baldridge developed toughness and determination as an athlete in the Patoka school system. He used the hard-earned sweat equity of those qualities to earn a college baseball scholarship.
A prep star in the tiny community located on U.S. 51 midway between Centralia and Vandalia, Baldridge’s body wanted to be on the diamond, but his heart was in music. He abandoned his spikes in Illinois and moved to Nashville, yearning to prove himself again, this time as an entertainer.
He applied the character traits polished in sports to fight his way through the Music City hierarchy, eventually getting airplay and rave reviews for his singles “Dance With Ya” and “Rebound.” He started touring with high-energy duo LoCash and regularly writes songs with members Preston Brust and Chris Lucas.
Last fall, the trio was on the road eating lunch before a show when Brust started taking about his wife and how he had just told her “before you, I was a little crazy.”
Those words clanked against Baldridge’s songwriting antenna.
“I looked at him and said, ‘We need to write that.’ That same day we went into the venue and wrote the song ‘Before You,’” Baldridge says.
“Before You” is a powerful ballad that made a huge, instant emotional impact on Baldridge. It perfectly described his relationship with longtime girlfriend Katie Kraus, who he met six years ago in Macomb. Her job led her to Music City in 2017 and, ever since then, the two have been constant companions.
Baldridge tweaked the words of “Before You” to make the song more about Katie.
“The song describes who I was before her,” he says. “Before her, I was lost. I was a little crazy. I didn’t know who I was. She makes me a better person.” He immediately knew the song would be part of a surprise wedding proposal he was planning.
This is where it gets a little tricky.
Baldridge raised more than a few eyebrows on March 15 when he posted a photo on his Instagram account of the couple flying to the Caribbean Islands as a crippling pandemic was hitting the United States. He knew the risks, the almost certainty of quarantine when they returned home, before he left the ground. He had to take the chance. There was a plot-twisting backstory that justified the journey.
Planned months in advance, the original destination of the excursion was supposed to Germany, where Kraus would visit with her brother, then venture to France. Kraus thought the two young lovers were simply taking a memorable sight-seeing vacation.
Unknown to Kraus, Baldridge had already asked her dad permission to marry his daughter. Rolling the dice for a “yes” answer, old-school romantic Baldridge hired a photographer to capture the moment he was planned to drop to one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower.
When domestic travel to France was banned because of COVID-19, Baldridge scrambled to find a nonrestricted destination for his engagement quest and finally settled on Aruba.
“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks,” Baldridge says. “To pick the worst week in American history to travel to propose to your girlfriend, that’s just my luck. It’s the story of my life,” Baldridge says.
Baldridge had recorded a special version of “Before You” to play for his fiancee in Paris. When the location changed, he had to sneak back into the studio and adapt the lyrics to fit the island setting.
Fighting the clock as it looked like the local government could require all American tourists to leave the island at any moment, Baldridge lured Kraus to the beach on March 16 to meet with some friends. As soon as they walked through the sand and dipped their toes in the water, Baldridge dropped to a knee and popped the question.
“I told her that I talked to her dad and told him that I wanted to take care of his daughter for the rest of my life. She is the one I want to have my babies and live every step of this life with,” Baldridge said. “She started crying and I was crying. When she said ‘yes,’ it was worth every minute of stress and craziness.”
After flying back home, the couple quarantined for two weeks and now are going stir crazy with the rest of the nation.
Baldridge yearns to hit the concert trail. He was scheduled to play an event with Joe Diffie on July 24 in Duluth, Minnesota. Sadly, Diffie died March 29 of complications caused by the COVID-19 virus.
