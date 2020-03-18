Column | Vince Hoffard: Coronavirus causes ripple effects through country music scene

Don Henley and Glenn Frey were the most important pieces of one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all-time, the Eagles, a group solely created in 1971 to back superstar Linda Ronstadt on the road.
The four original members immediately recognized the commercial potential of their unique sound and quickly turned that magic into classic songs like “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Desperado,” “One of These Nights,” “Hotel California” and “Take it to the Limit.”
After a meteoric rise to the top of the industry, they spent a long time roaring down the fast lane of success. It was clear sailing for years. Despite the fame and fortune, small potholes along the journey emerged that turned into giant craters the band was no longer willing to navigate.
Fans all over the world were stunned in 1980 when the band broke up. Nothing like this had happened in the music world since Paul McCartney left the Beatles a decade earlier.
Frey and Henley really hated each other for a long period. Not only did they try to avoid being in the same city at the same time, they consciously tried to stay in different states. Henley famously stated throughout the 1980s that the band would get back together “when hell freezes over.”
Fast forward to 1993 when the voices of popular country singers were being used on new album “Common Thread: Songs of the Eagles.” For example, Vine Gill used his high lonesome vocals to cover “I Can’t Tell You Why” and “Lyin’ Eyes” was tackled by Diamond Rio.
Travis Tritt was still a teenager when the Eagles called it quits. His music was heavily influenced by the group. Tritt always seemed to include a Southern rock-infused tune on each album. He used songs like “Start the Car” and “Back Up Against the Wall,” tunes that never had a chance of being played on the radio, to flaunt his vocal versatility.
Tritt was part of the “Common Thread” project and he delivered a riveting cover of “Take it Easy,” which immediately stoked the memory of a sound that had been gone from the musical landscape for more than a decade.
When a decision was made to accompany the tune with a video, Tritt approached Eagles’ members and ask them to make a guest appearance. Amazingly, they agreed. The hard feelings seemed to melt away. Soon, the feud was over.
This Eagles revival story wasn’t going to be part of my column this week. I was going to write about Tritt today and next week it was going to be Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd. The powerful one-two punch was scheduled to play the Show Me Center on March 27.
The event has been rescheduled for Oct. 24. Tickets for the March 27 event will be honored for the rescheduled date.
For more information, contact the Show Me Center at 573-651-5000.
Like everything else, the coronavirus has turned to music world upside down. Every major concert seems to have been canceled or rescheduled.
The South by Southwest Festival in Austin, where live music is performed simultaneously at more than 50 venues throughout the Texas capitol, was supposed to kick off last Friday, but the importance of social distancing and widespread self-quarantine led to an easy cancellation decision.
The Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival in California has moved from April to October.
Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee is supposed to start June 11. As we hunker down in self-isolation, this date seems to be within reason. Hopefully, things will be back to normal sooner. HerrinFesta Italiana is scheduled to start May 21.
Local fans planning to go to the Grand Ole Opry on April 4 with a group formed by local country radio station Z-100 will have to go on a rescheduled trip. They would’ve gotten to see Thompsonville native Kendell Marvel perform.
Marvel has also canceled his April 7 Honky Tonk Experience presentation as Nashville’s Exit/In. The show was going to include a guest appearance by hardcore country crooner Mo Pitney.
Nashville is being hit hard. A town built on music played in honky-tonks throughout the city is now silent. This devastating blow comes just a couple weeks after a deadly tornado ripped through town.
Social media has been the platform local musicians have used to announce cancellations of shows due to the pandemic. Road warriors like Dave Clark, Eli Tellor, Corey Evitts and countless other pickers and singers are taking a tremendous financial hit that is impossible to measure.
Keeping is lighthearted, many musicians are posting the same sarcastic message: “Seattle just banned all live music performances for 30 days! This cancels over 1,246 gigs, affecting 320 working musicians with a total income loss of almost $426.75.”
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.