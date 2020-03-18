Column | Vince Hoffard: Coronavirus causes ripple effects through country music scene

Don Henley and Glenn Frey were the most important pieces of one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all-time, the Eagles, a group solely created in 1971 to back superstar Linda Ronstadt on the road.

The four original members immediately recognized the commercial potential of their unique sound and quickly turned that magic into classic songs like “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Desperado,” “One of These Nights,” “Hotel California” and “Take it to the Limit.”

After a meteoric rise to the top of the industry, they spent a long time roaring down the fast lane of success. It was clear sailing for years. Despite the fame and fortune, small potholes along the journey emerged that turned into giant craters the band was no longer willing to navigate.

Fans all over the world were stunned in 1980 when the band broke up. Nothing like this had happened in the music world since Paul McCartney left the Beatles a decade earlier.

Frey and Henley really hated each other for a long period. Not only did they try to avoid being in the same city at the same time, they consciously tried to stay in different states. Henley famously stated throughout the 1980s that the band would get back together “when hell freezes over.”