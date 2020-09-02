Column | Vince Hoffard: Margo Price's newest release is a scorching rock 'n' roll record

Witnessing first-hand how the industry really works, where the best talent is rarely able to prosper and the poor taste of the masses is painfully evident forced the now 37-year-old Price to recently comment on Twitter: “Sucks that I know lots of talented songwriters who can’t catch a break, while many successful artists can barely sing, have never played an instrument in their life and don’t write songs. Then, I remember that McDonald’s is the most popular restaurant in America and it all makes sense.”

On March 2, Price previewed a new album to a small gathering in Nashville, just hours before a deadly tornado ripped through the city. Before a total assessment of the damage was complete, the country was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the nation hunkered down, the pandemic delayed the release of “That’s How Rumors Get Started” until July 10. Price departs from her country roots on the album and delivers a scorching rock ‘n’ roll record that she co-produced with longtime friend Sturgill Simpson. In Price’s early years in Nashville, Simpson was sometimes a member of her bands Buffalo Clover and Margo & The Pricetags.