Column | Vince Hoffard: Margo Price's newest release is a scorching rock 'n' roll record

Trying to find a guaranteed route to country music stardom is impossible because the path his always changing.
Some individuals are tagged as can’t-miss prospects as soon as they cruise into Nashville, like Tracy Lawrence. He signed a major record deal just seven months after hitting town, then survived being shot four times preventing an attack in the downtown Quality Inn parking lot, before making his mark with 1991 chart-toping debut single “Sticks and Stones.”
Billy Ray Cyrus took a different angle. He captured lightning in a bottle with the discovery of a mesmerizing tune and launched his career with “Achy Breaky Heart.”
Many different roads can lead to the top of the musical mountain. For Margo Price, the journey has been simultaneously rough and breathtaking, rocky and spectacular. The Aledo, Illinois native was studying fine arts in college, but dropped out at 19, packed her bags and migrated to Music City with less than $100 in her pocket.
She spent a decade paying dues, which included dealing with sleazy Music Row executives, working countless skull orchards and enduring failed relationships and the unexpected death of a 2-week-old son.
The steady stream of horrific events inspired the soul-cleansing composition of graphic material for an explosive patch of songs. Price knew the tunes were polished and would hit serious listeners like a sledgehammer to the chest. She was ready to go for broke and pushed all the chips to the center of the table.
Price sold all her furniture, hocked her engagement ring and even sold the family car to generate funds for a recording session at Sun Records in Memphis that generated the 11-track “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” in 2015. She shopped the project to eight major labels and was rejected by everyone.
A shot in the dark, the album was pitched to Third Man Records label owner Jack White of White Stripes fame. He loved it. It was the first country record for the rock ‘n’ roll company.
White used his connections to get Price on late-night television, including "Saturday Night Live." The alt-country audience raved over opening single “Hurtin’ on the Bottle.” Price’s fan base exploded. The album was an overwhelming critical success and lauded by Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, AllMusic and Cosmopolitan.
Seemingly overnight, Price went from playing seedy clubs for sparse East Nashville crowds to hanging out with Bonny Raitt and Emmylou Harris. Award nominations quickly followed and she became the uncrowned queen of Americana music. (For readers that do not know, I consider Americana to be another term for “music too good for radio.”)
Price cranked out a follow-up album in 2017, “All American Made.” Both records reached Top 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. For the next two years, she enjoyed the fruits of her labor, and had another baby, Ramona.
Witnessing first-hand how the industry really works, where the best talent is rarely able to prosper and the poor taste of the masses is painfully evident forced the now 37-year-old Price to recently comment on Twitter: “Sucks that I know lots of talented songwriters who can’t catch a break, while many successful artists can barely sing, have never played an instrument in their life and don’t write songs. Then, I remember that McDonald’s is the most popular restaurant in America and it all makes sense.”
On March 2, Price previewed a new album to a small gathering in Nashville, just hours before a deadly tornado ripped through the city. Before a total assessment of the damage was complete, the country was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the nation hunkered down, the pandemic delayed the release of “That’s How Rumors Get Started” until July 10. Price departs from her country roots on the album and delivers a scorching rock ‘n’ roll record that she co-produced with longtime friend Sturgill Simpson. In Price’s early years in Nashville, Simpson was sometimes a member of her bands Buffalo Clover and Margo & The Pricetags.
The demands of a nonstop touring schedule put a strain on her marriage to Jeremy Ivey, who is a member of her road band. Accustomed to writing songs at the kitchen table, the duo were now connecting in short spurts, texting lyrics and scratch demos. Despite the difficulties, they were still able to compose painfully honest tunes like “I’d Die for You” and “What Happened to Our Love?” for the album.
“You can’t have redemption and rise from the ashes if you don’t have struggles,” she says.
The album has been embraced by fans. Price is currently No. 1 on the Americana albums chart and her single, “Letting Me Down,” tops the Americana singles chart.
An opinionated liberal, she refuses to adhere to the “shut up and sing” message from the right and freely speaks her mind on gun control, abortion rights and Black Lives Matter.
Price will be appearing at the 35th Farm Aid on Sept. 26 with Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and many others. Visit www.farmaid.org for information on how to view the three-hour event.
Vince Hoffard can be contacted at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
