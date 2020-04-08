Column | Vince Hoffard: Remembering John Prine

Goodman paved the way for Prine’s early success. He was opening for Kris Krissofferson at the Quiet Knight club in Chicago and kept urging him to go see his friend Prine play at a dive bar on the other side of town. Kristofferson finally agreed.

He walked into the club just in time.

“It was 2 a.m. and the chairs were on the tables, waitresses were counting their tips and I was waiting to get paid,” Prine said on a CBS Special last year. “He stood at the bar and I sang him seven songs, including ‘Illegal Smile,’ “Sam Stone,’ ‘Paradise’ and ‘Hello in There.’ He grabbed a chair and sat right in front of the stage and said, ‘Sing them again.’”

Four months later, Goodman and Prine went to New York to record. As soon as they hit town, they read in The Village Voice that Kristofferson was in town playing at the Bitter End. Before going to their hotel, they went to the show. Kristofferson had them each sing three songs before he performed.

In the crowd that magical night was music executive Jerry Wexler, who in his career signed or produced acts like Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers and Ray Charles. Wexler loved what he heard, had Prine in his office at 10 a.m. the next morning and less than 24 hours after arriving in New York City for the first time, Prine signed a record deal.