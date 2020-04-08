Column | Vince Hoffard: Remembering John Prine

Hailed as the Mark Twain of our generation, 73-year old singer/songwriter John Prine died Tuesday in Nashville from complications of COVID-19.
Prine had survived two battles with cancer in his life. The ex-Chicago mailman was tougher than leather. A week ago, he was in critical condition, but a couple days later there was a glimmer of hope when his wife/manager Fiona Prine announced his condition was critical, but stable.
Grief was instantly expressed on social media by the music industry. No one stated it better than guitarist Buddy Miller.
“Stand up and clap your hands. A great man has left the stage,” Miller posted on Facebook.
Margo Price added: “I am gutted. My hero is gone.”
SiriusXM Outlaw Country personality Dallas Wayne confessed: “This breaks my heart.”
Fox News called Prine one of the most influential artists in folk and country music.
On Instagram, Kendell Marvel played a riveting acoustic version of “Sam Stone,” a tune dealing with the fatal substance abuse issues suffered by a battle-scarred Vietnam veteran.
“I learned this song when I was just a kid. Didn’t even know what the song meant when I was singin’ it,” Marvel said. “John and I both had an office in the Georgetown building on Music Row. We had a lot of good conversations through the years. We got to take this (COVID-19) stuff serious. We’ve lost a bunch of legends in the last two weeks. People have to stay home.”
Prine grew up in Chicago listening to radio stations WLS and WJJD with his dad on a busted-up black Zenith radio. He loved all genres, but developed into a folk singer after being drafted into the Army in 1966, personally witnessing the Sam Stone saga unfold again and again, inspiring him to pen the immortal line “there’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes.”
After the controversial war, Prine returned to the Windy City, where he delivered mail and often attended open mic night at the Fifth Peg. When he finally got the confidence to perform there, he delivered a three-song punch that would quickly make him a leading player on the Chicago folk music scene. Those tunes were: “Paradise,” “Sam Stone” and “Hello in There.”
Prine became close friends with fellow Chicagoan Steve Goodman, writer of classic “City of New Orleans” and the voice behind “Go Cubs Go,” a tune played over the Wrigley Field sound system after every Cubs’ home win.
David Allan Coe famously states “a friend of mine named Steve Goodman wrote that song,” at the end of his signature tune “You Never Even Called Me By My Name.” The fact is, Goodman co-wrote the tune with Prine.
The Goodman and Prine duo has Carbondale ties, too. Prine opened for Goodman at Shryock Auditorium in 1977. Afterward, there was an alcohol- and marijuana-fueled writing session at the Carbondale Ramada Inn.
Goodman paved the way for Prine’s early success. He was opening for Kris Krissofferson at the Quiet Knight club in Chicago and kept urging him to go see his friend Prine play at a dive bar on the other side of town. Kristofferson finally agreed.
He walked into the club just in time.
“It was 2 a.m. and the chairs were on the tables, waitresses were counting their tips and I was waiting to get paid,” Prine said on a CBS Special last year. “He stood at the bar and I sang him seven songs, including ‘Illegal Smile,’ “Sam Stone,’ ‘Paradise’ and ‘Hello in There.’ He grabbed a chair and sat right in front of the stage and said, ‘Sing them again.’”
Four months later, Goodman and Prine went to New York to record. As soon as they hit town, they read in The Village Voice that Kristofferson was in town playing at the Bitter End. Before going to their hotel, they went to the show. Kristofferson had them each sing three songs before he performed.
In the crowd that magical night was music executive Jerry Wexler, who in his career signed or produced acts like Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers and Ray Charles. Wexler loved what he heard, had Prine in his office at 10 a.m. the next morning and less than 24 hours after arriving in New York City for the first time, Prine signed a record deal.
“I like to tell up-and-comers that luck has a good deal to do with success. Luck and timing,” Prine said. “But when the luck and timing comes along, you’ve got to have the goods. You’re only going to get that one chance, so you’ve got to have the goods then and there.”
Other popular Prine tunes include: “Angel from Montgomery,” “Dear Abby,” “In Spite of Ourselves,” “That’s the Way the Wold Goes Round” and “Fish and Whistle.”
Prine went 13 years without releasing an album, before being pressured by his wife and son to create something new. The result was the starling “The Tree of Forgiveness” in 2018.
Today, it is impossible to listen to album cuts “When I Get to Heaven” and poignant knocking of death’s door ballad “Summer’s End,” without shedding a bucket of tears.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
