Column | Vince Hoffard: Sesser Homecoming canceled, Eldorado Town & County Days still on

Following in the footsteps of parents that are country music stars is a challenge many have attempted and few have succeeded.

With the obvious exception of Hanks Williams Jr., siblings of industry giants have had a tough time jump-starting a career. Children of Merle Haggard, George Jones, Conway Twitty and many others have struggled mightily to find success.

Pam Tillis is a powerhouse name on the short list of those who have made the difficult transition from the shadows to the spotlight. Her dad, superstar Mel Tillis, let her tag along to songwriting sessions as a small child. When she got tired, she would take a nap in his guitar case.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year in 1976, Mel Tillis passed away in 2017.

“He gave me a life in music and is was incredible,” Pam Tillis says.

Signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1981, for almost a decade she was a miserable failure. Her first five singles bombed, with the best chart performance peaking at a very lukewarm No. 55.