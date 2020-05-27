Column | Vince Hoffard: Sesser Homecoming canceled, Eldorado Town & County Days still on

Following in the footsteps of parents that are country music stars is a challenge many have attempted and few have succeeded.
With the obvious exception of Hanks Williams Jr., siblings of industry giants have had a tough time jump-starting a career. Children of Merle Haggard, George Jones, Conway Twitty and many others have struggled mightily to find success.
Pam Tillis is a powerhouse name on the short list of those who have made the difficult transition from the shadows to the spotlight. Her dad, superstar Mel Tillis, let her tag along to songwriting sessions as a small child. When she got tired, she would take a nap in his guitar case.
A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year in 1976, Mel Tillis passed away in 2017.
“He gave me a life in music and is was incredible,” Pam Tillis says.
Signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1981, for almost a decade she was a miserable failure. Her first five singles bombed, with the best chart performance peaking at a very lukewarm No. 55.
Then, the magic happened in 1990 with a tune written by legends Max D. Barnes and Harlan Howard. Almost overnight, the sassy “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” gave Tillis credibility, and gave her career traction.
Tillis had found her groove and turned into a hit-making machine, pounding the Billboard Top 10 with hits like “Maybe It Was Memphis,” “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” and “Shake the Sugar Tree.” Her only No. 1 single was “My Vida Loca (My Crazy Life).” She was the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994.
With new album “Looking For a Feeling” released April 24, Tillis had planned on roaring into the Sesser Homecoming for a June 18-20 weekend of entertainment that also included T. Graham Brown and Mark Wills.
Hoping the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic would subside and restrictions for large gatherings would be lifted, organizers of the annual event waited as long as they possible could before pulling the plug Friday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Sesser Homecoming. The good news is we were able to move our entertainment lineup, including Mark Wills and Pam Tillis, to 2021. See everyone next year & stay safe,” stated the message posted on the Sesser Homecoming Facebook page, a proclamation no one wanted to hear and everyone knew was coming.
The virus has devastated the music business, claiming the lives of John Prine and Joe Diffie. Many big names are recovering from the disease, including Jackson Brown, Sturgill Simpson, Ray Benson, Laura Bell Bundy and Jennifer Wayne (granddaughter of actor John Wayne) of Runaway June.
Less than four months away, the Eldorado Town & Country Days still have a green light. The event is scheduled for Sept. 16-19.
Event chairman Travis Beasley said the lineup was supposed to be announced May 8. He hinted that the headliner had won multiple Grammy Awards. When this writer tossed a Doug Flutie-type Hail Mary guess and quizzically asked, “the Dixie Chicks?,” Beasley quickly responded, “Ah, no.”
After teasing an extra three weeks, Beasley will announce the ET&CD lineup at 7 p.m. Thursday during a Facebook Live event hosted at Eldorado Town & Country Days, facebook.com/eldoradotandcdays.
A major fundraiser for the three-day festival, Thursday's “Eldorado Town & Country Days 2020 Cash Bash,” gives participants a chance to win cash prizes of $100, $250 and $2,000. Tickets for the drawing are $50 and can be purchased at eldoradotandcdays.com.
During this extraordinary period in music, the forced slow-down has allowed some long-awaited projects to receive finishing touches. The release of a new, yet-to-be-titled Jessi Colter album is imminent.
One of the most under-rated talents in country music history, Colter is known as The First Lady of Outlaw Music. She married Waylon Jennings in 1969. As her husband and his good friend Willie Nelson struggled, she struck pay dirt in 1975 with signature song “I’m Not Lisa.”
Colter was the only participant with a gold record to their credit when she teamed with Tompall Glaser, Waylon and Willie for groundbreaking 1976 album “Wanted: The Outlaws.”
The album turned Jennings and Nelson into musical icons. After that, Colter basically went into self-imposed exile to support her husband’s career. Jennings was only 64 when he died from diabetes complications in 2002.
Americana/alternative country sensation Margo Price produced the highly anticipated Colter album.
“It’s been an honor to work with her,” Price posted on Instagram Tuesday. “I really can’t wait for ya’all to hear it cause it’s so damn good.”
Colter eched: “Can’t wait for y’all to hear what’s been cookin’.”
In 2017, Colter detailed her amazing career in memoir titled, “An Outlaw And A Lady.”
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!