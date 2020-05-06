Column | Vince Hoffard: The HerrinFesta that could have been

“We had been watching what was going on. It became evident pretty quickly that we were going to cancel,” Trapani says. “You got to look at the big picture. Safety is our top priority and looking back, it was absolutely the right thing to do. We’ll try again next year.”

All entertainment contracts for HerrinFesta 2020 were voided and a completely new lineup will be constructed for 2021 .

There is live music on the horizon.

A decision on Sesser Homecoming/Rend Lake Days this year is eminent. At press time, organizers still had not decided to move forward or cancel the event, which has scheduled T. Graham Brown on June 17, Mark Wills on June 18 and Pam Tillis on June 19. All shows are free of charge and held in the Sesser City Park.

The Eldorado Town & Country Days will be held Sept. 16-19.

“We were supposed to announce the lineup last Friday, but are holding off,” says event director Travis Beasley, a veterinarian by day and outlaw musician at night.

The date has been delayed until 7 p.m. on May 28, when Beasley will host a Eldorado Town & Country Days Virtual Cash Bash on Facebook Live.