Column | Vince Hoffard: The HerrinFesta that could have been

Before the coronavirus struck, there was no place on earth David Lee Murphy could’ve been standing on May 22 than right in the middle of HerrinFesta Italiana, and he wasn’t even scheduled to perform.
Strangely, headliner Mitchell Tenpenny may have been the last person in the three-act lineup area country music fans wanted to see that night.
Kendell Marvel was making a return visit.
Last year, the Thompsonville native won a multitude of new fans with a powerhouse set opening for Jamey Johnson. Marvel has toured recently with superstar Chris Stapleton, and his new album, “Solid Gold Sounds,” is receiving rave reviews.
House Whiskey was supposed to be the first band to take the stage in 15 days. The air would’ve been dripping with anticipation. Lead singer Jesse Murphy has the group poised to make a mark in the industry with debut single “I Quit Countin’,” a tune produced by Brett Beavers (Dierks Bentley) and more importantly written by his dad, David Lee.
A 1977 graduate of Herrin High School with more than three decades of being a major player in Nashville’s exclusive country music industry, Murphy is well-known for hits like “Loco,” “Out With a Bang” and “Party Crowd.” He has written several hits for Kenny Chesney and recently had his first No. 1 Billboard single in 22 years when the duo collaborated on “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”
Both Murphy and House Whiskey are produced by Doug Casmus. He gets to hear Jesse and David Lee talk and sing all the time. The similarity is remarkable, like Elvis and Ronnie McDowell.
“Spooky isn’t it,” Casmus says.
Married to the former Donna Restivo, surely the Murphys would’ve been in town visiting relatives and chomping at the bit to see their son perform in front of the enormous hometown crowd. The script potential was breathtaking.
Murphy could’ve crept backstage to Marvel’s trailer.
After sharing some war stories and downing a few adult beverages to battle the persistent festival heat, Murphy could’ve taken the stage with Jesse for a thunderous rendition of “Dust on the Bottle.”
It would’ve been great theater and a tremendous feel-good story, but it’s not going to happen. HerrinFesta was another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wiped out nearly all live music for the past three months.
HerrinFesta President Chris Trapani made the official announcement on April 2, but the writing was on the wall when they pulled the plug on major league baseball, professional basketball and canceled the NCAA basketball tournament. The IHSA halting the state boys basketball finals hours before Goreville took the floor still feels hallucinatory.
“We had been watching what was going on. It became evident pretty quickly that we were going to cancel,” Trapani says. “You got to look at the big picture. Safety is our top priority and looking back, it was absolutely the right thing to do. We’ll try again next year.”
All entertainment contracts for HerrinFesta 2020 were voided and a completely new lineup will be constructed for 2021 .
There is live music on the horizon.
A decision on Sesser Homecoming/Rend Lake Days this year is eminent. At press time, organizers still had not decided to move forward or cancel the event, which has scheduled T. Graham Brown on June 17, Mark Wills on June 18 and Pam Tillis on June 19. All shows are free of charge and held in the Sesser City Park.
The Eldorado Town & Country Days will be held Sept. 16-19.
“We were supposed to announce the lineup last Friday, but are holding off,” says event director Travis Beasley, a veterinarian by day and outlaw musician at night.
The date has been delayed until 7 p.m. on May 28, when Beasley will host a Eldorado Town & Country Days Virtual Cash Bash on Facebook Live.
Tickets are $50. During the show, a grand prize winner of $2,000 will be announced. There will also be two $250 winners and four $100 winners. All proceeds will be used towards expenses of the four-day September festival.
The cash back concert is usually held indoors at Morello’s in Harrisburg and is a standing-room-only event, but the virus has forced a big change in plans.
The McLeansboro Kiwanis Fall Festival, planned for Sept. 10-12, is in a holding pattern.
“I just don’t know what is going to happen. We will keep a close eye on things over the next few weeks, then put a plan together. Everything is still up in the air at this point,” says event president Jerry Prince.
With the future limit on social gathering and crowd sizes a complete unknown, Prince says he is looking at the option of scaling back the entertainment package this year and going full throttle in 2021.
Next year, the Hamilton County seat will be celebrating its bicentennial. The community was founded in 1821 by Dr. William McLean.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
