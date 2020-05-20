Column | Vince Hoffard: Tom Wallace isn't slowing down anytime soon

“Now, you have to buy all new stock, pay taxes and renew your liquor license. It gets to a point where the bucket is dry. It’s like starting over, a matter of survival. I’ve been on this earth a long time and ain’t never seen anything like it.”

Once clubs are again fully operational, it will be survival of the fittest. The proverbial cream will rise to the top as entertainers battle for jobs at fewer venues.

“There has always been a rivalry between musicians, bands, DJs and karaoke shows,” says the 71-year-old Wallace, a 1969 graduate of Johnston City High School. He grew up in the “Johnny Bull Hill” neighborhood, located behind Jefferson School.

“The competition has always been with yourself. No two crowds are the same. You learn to read your audience and give them what they want. If you can’t do that, you’re not going to last long.”

Wallace is a one-man band. After plugging in his keyboard and sound system, all the pressure is on him. Most of the shows are explosive fun, but there is the occasional flop.