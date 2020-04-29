Column | Vince Hoffard: Willie Nelson is an American treasure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gutzon Borgium created the concept I whimsically use to create deep thought from shallow minds.

In the early part of the last century, the sculptor decided to carve huge famous faces into the side of a granite mountain in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

A local historian suggested the content should be Lakota Chiefs Crazy Horse and Red Cloud (after all, this was their native land for centuries before being "stolen" by the American government, but I digress) and explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

Borgium rejected the idea. He said the names should be more widely recognizable to attract tourism to the desolate location, so he decided to use presidents of the United State of America. Well, three of the four were no-brainers. You couldn’t leave out George Washington, Thomas Jefferson or Abraham Lincoln.

At the time, the American public worshiped the cavalier Theodore Roosevelt. He is the one included figure that is always the center of debate. You can’t chisel his face off the rock, but you ask the question, “Who is the Mt. Rushmore of American presidents?” and Teddy is always replaced by John Kennedy, Ronald Reagan or, probably most often, the other Roosevelt. Walk through any graveyard and you will see many tombstones that start with Franklin Delano.