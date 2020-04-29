Column | Vince Hoffard: Willie Nelson is an American treasure

Gutzon Borgium created the concept I whimsically use to create deep thought from shallow minds.
In the early part of the last century, the sculptor decided to carve huge famous faces into the side of a granite mountain in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
A local historian suggested the content should be Lakota Chiefs Crazy Horse and Red Cloud (after all, this was their native land for centuries before being "stolen" by the American government, but I digress) and explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
Borgium rejected the idea. He said the names should be more widely recognizable to attract tourism to the desolate location, so he decided to use presidents of the United State of America. Well, three of the four were no-brainers. You couldn’t leave out George Washington, Thomas Jefferson or Abraham Lincoln.
At the time, the American public worshiped the cavalier Theodore Roosevelt. He is the one included figure that is always the center of debate. You can’t chisel his face off the rock, but you ask the question, “Who is the Mt. Rushmore of American presidents?” and Teddy is always replaced by John Kennedy, Ronald Reagan or, probably most often, the other Roosevelt. Walk through any graveyard and you will see many tombstones that start with Franklin Delano.
It’s fun to compose a Mt. Rushmore list of pro basketball players. Is Michael Jordan, LaBron James, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain the right answer? Get ready to defend yourself if you list four Wild West gunfighters or NFL quarterbacks. It would be hard to reduce the list of male and female movie stars to just four.
Now to the point. In the world of country music, if there was sacred ground that would only allow us to immortalize four male contributors, the list would have to start with Hank Williams and include George Strait, the most prolific hit-maker in industry history.
After this, the water gets murky. A spot certainly must be reserved for Merle Haggard, “The Poet of the Common Man.” Try to argue this nominee after listening to the 99 songs on his box set “Down Every Road 1962-1994.”
Who gets the last spot? George Jones, Garth Brooks, Eddy Arnold, Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty and Webb Pierce all want to hear their name called. Johnny Cash thinks he has a lock, but in my book, the remaining spot goes to “The Red Headed Stranger.”
Happy birthday, Willie Nelson, a true national treasure. One of the most recognized faces in the world, the icon officially turns 87 today. Or was it yesterday? Sources list either April 29 and April 30, which is possibly explained by his being born April 29 and the birth recorded April 30.
Nelson has recorded hundreds of albums, including classics “Shotgun Willie,” “The Sound In Your Mind,” “Phases & Stages” and “Willie & Family: Live.” When in office, President Jimmy Carter said he listened to soothing “Stardust” every night before going to bed. And it’s true that Nelson smoked marijuana on top of the White House with Carter’s son.
The Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 1979, Nelson won CMA Song of the Year Awards in both 1982 and 1983 for his timeless rendition of “Always on My Mind.” Other hits include: “Georgia on My Mind,” “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” “City of New Orleans,” “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” and, maybe one of the top four country songs of all-time, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.”
Raised dirt-poor by his grandparents on a Texas cotton farm, the Navy veteran has overcame countless obstacles during his amazing career. When picking the presidents for his monument, Borgium looked for traits of growth, development and preservation. Nelson overwhelmingly exceeds all three categories.
Nelson famously wrote “Crazy,” “Night Life” and “Funny How Time Slips Away” one alcohol-fueled weekend in Houston in the 1960s. His career apparently over before it got started, he tried to end it all one night in Nashville when he walked out of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and laid in the middle of Broadway, hoping a motorist would put him out of his misery.
You would be unhappy, too, if your wife sewed your drunken body up in a bed sheet and beat you with a broom handle, but soon afterward, Patsy Cline made “Crazy” her signature song and the royalty checks started to ease Willie’s pain.
Music City didn’t know how to market Nelson. They tried to make his sound too slick and his image too clean. It got so bad that he “retired” in 1971, moved to the outskirts of Nashville and started raising hogs.
Nelson’s greatness wasn’t realized until he migrated to Austin. At the Armadillo World Headquarters, he discovered cowboys and hippies would bond when country music was the common denominator. He shared this knowledge with Waylon Jennings and they used anthems “Good Hearted Woman” and “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” to launch the Outlaw Movement in country music.
In 1990, he received a $16.7 million tax bill from the IRS. Although much of his property was confiscated, like his golf course and recording studio, he kept touring and eventually erased the debt.
The government didn’t touch his trademark Martin guitar, “Trigger,” which has a huge hole worn into the wood where a pick guard should be. There is no doubt the priceless instrument will someday be in the Smithsonian.
Nelson’s generosity and trustworthiness is legendary. His organization was so vast, and he stayed so busy on the road, he didn’t realized where he was needlessly financially leaking. All that changed in 1991, when he married Annie D’Angelo, his fourth wife and mother of Lucas and Micah. She kicked out the “moochers” and quickly had him operating in the black.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
