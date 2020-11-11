Concert controversy hits the country scene

As his financial concerns spiraled out of control, Wallen was fed up. He took to Instagram to rail against it being illegal for country music fans to congregate in mass, but they were doing it for various others reasons all over the country without legal implications.

“Time to start booking shows,” he posted. “If you don’t agree with me, fine. We can still be friends. But I have a family, band and crew that need to be provided for and taken care of. If its okay to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing,’ then we can book shows right now.”

It should be noted that events on a smaller scale are starting to fire back up in Music City. Kendell Marvel and special guest Leah Blevins will be playing an intimate unplugged show at 7 p.m. Monday at The Hatchery at Acme Feed & Seed in Nashville.

Another singer anxious to see concert activity regain momentum is Matt Stell, a virtual unknown when the pandemic abruptly pulled the curtain closed in March.

Stell is a unique character that has been banging on doors in Nashville since 2010. A 36-year-old Arkansas native, he used his 6-foot-7 frame to earn a basketball scholarship at Drury College, a private liberal arts school in Springfield, Missouri. He played there 2002-06.