Country music world shocked by Joe Diffie's death from COVID-19 complications

Tim McGraw invited me inside his rented Silver Eagle tour bus parked directly in front of legendary Southern Illinois nightclub Coo-Coo’s, which occupied the western portion of S.I. Bowl in Carterville.
It was 1993, and the raw 25-year-old McGraw was on the road, promoting debut single “Welcome to the Club” for Curb Records. He started out as a novelty act, known more for being the son of crafty veteran baseball pitcher “Tug” McGraw than his music.
A year later, McGraw’s career would explode with “Indian Outlaw,” the first of 14 straight Top 10 hits that propelled him to superstar status. He married country star Faith Hill in 1996, was named Male Vocalist of the Year in 1999 and 2000 by the Country Music Association, then won the organization’s prestigious Entertainer of the Year honor in 2001.
However, on this night, the roadies were tearing down the stage after his performance before a small crowd at the popular venue, and McGraw was a lonely Louisianan looking to kill some time. We discussed a wide range of topics for 30 minutes, before the conversation shifted to our favorite current artists and songs.
After he reeled off a couple names and tunes, I told him that I especially liked powerhouse ballad “Almost Home,” an album cut from emerging star Joe Diffie’s debut album, "A Thousand Winding Roads." The heartbreaking song details the agonizing slow deterioration of the human body in old age.
As soon as I said it, McGraw’s eyes lit up and a big smile was on his face.
“You know what, that is my bus driver’s favorite song, too” he exclaimed in a voice loud enough for the driver, who was perched 15 feet away in the cockpit, to hear. “Ain’t that right, Mr. Diffie.”
Unknowingly, the father of the “Almost Home” singer was listening to every word of our conversation. As a lifelong bluegrass musician, Joe Riley Diffie must have been proud of the impact his son’s music was making.
Joe Diffie blasted out of the country music gates in 1990 with debut tune “Home.” Each of his first four singles peaked at No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard charts. Because of the sudden fame, Diffie quickly upgraded to a new tour bus and his old one was rented to up-and-coming acts.
Knowing how the parties on the road sometimes get out of hand, Diffie Sr. would drive the bus and guard the family property.
Just as the song describes, Joe Riley Diffie withered away in his final years. He was 79 when he passed away in 2018. No one expected his famous son to follow just 18 months later.
Diffie announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The country music world was stunned two days later when the 61-year-old Diffie died. He was the instantly recognizable traditional voice behind tunes like “Pickup Man,” “John Deere Green,” “Honk Tonk Attitude” and “Bigger than The Beatles.”
His death sent shockwaves through the local and national country music communities.
“He was my hero. I’ve been a Diffie fanatic from day one. A big group of us got to see Joe in January at the Marion Civic Center. Little did we know, it would be the last time,” said Dave Clark of Herrin, who posted a picture of a priceless souvenir he acquired at the concert, an actual set list Diffie used during the show.
Eli Tellor of Makanda stated: “I am in utter shock. ‘Pickup Man’ was part of my childhood and one of the reasons I started loving the country sound. Good gosh, I’m ready for this virus to be gone. Rest easy, Joe. Thanks so much for all the good music.”
Condolences rained down from Nashville when the sad story broke.
“I’m devastated by the loss of my friend. I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease. Everyone please celebrate his music today. Go listen again to his records,” said Brad Paisley, who posted a video on Instagram of a live “Ships that Don’t Come In” duet he performed with Diffie.
“Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary,” echoed Carrie Underwood.
Losing Diffie in the blink of an eye hit David Lee Murphy hard.
“My heart is broken for the Diffie family. I’ve had the pleasure to know, be a friend of and enjoy the talent of one of country music’s best singers ever. Love you buddy. You’re going to be missed more than you’ll ever know,” said Murphy, a Herrin native best known for “Party Crowd” and “Dust on the Bottle.”
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.