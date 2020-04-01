Country music world shocked by Joe Diffie's death from COVID-19 complications

As soon as I said it, McGraw’s eyes lit up and a big smile was on his face.

“You know what, that is my bus driver’s favorite song, too” he exclaimed in a voice loud enough for the driver, who was perched 15 feet away in the cockpit, to hear. “Ain’t that right, Mr. Diffie.”

Unknowingly, the father of the “Almost Home” singer was listening to every word of our conversation. As a lifelong bluegrass musician, Joe Riley Diffie must have been proud of the impact his son’s music was making.

Joe Diffie blasted out of the country music gates in 1990 with debut tune “Home.” Each of his first four singles peaked at No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard charts. Because of the sudden fame, Diffie quickly upgraded to a new tour bus and his old one was rented to up-and-coming acts.

Knowing how the parties on the road sometimes get out of hand, Diffie Sr. would drive the bus and guard the family property.

Just as the song describes, Joe Riley Diffie withered away in his final years. He was 79 when he passed away in 2018. No one expected his famous son to follow just 18 months later.