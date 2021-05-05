Country Scene | After 156-show megatour, 'unstoppable' Corey Evitts ready for the stage again

Corey Evitts was one of the busiest musicians on the planet in 2019, working an incredible 156 shows in just 150 days. He intentionally designed the grueling schedule of one-man shows to build a solid base of fans in Southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
The concept was an overwhelming success as he watched crowd sizes steadily increase during the five-month period and his phone never stopped ringing, as venue owners were continuously trying to book his services for future gigs.
“I was having so much fun,” Evitts says. “Every new area I would visit, I would find 25 places that looked like they might be interested in hosting live music and (I would) give them a press kit. From all that work, I might get one job, but once I played there, I’d get calls from two or three places in the same area. If the music you are creating is good, word of mouth spreads pretty fast. It is my best form of advertising.”
Evitts is a tremendous vocal talent with a seemingly endless catalog of material. He covers Johnny Cash, Ed Sheeran and Tyler Childers with equal enthusiasm. His favorite songs to play are from extremely diverse genres, ranging from “California Love” by 2Pac and Dr. Dre to Merle Haggard’s “Workin’ Man Blues.” He is in the process of learning Nelly and Eminem tunes.
The uncanny ability to mix six instruments into his performances is the rare quality that sets his show apart from all others.
Throughout the night, each song he plays will feature a combination of guitar, keyboards, harmonica, tambourine, drums and even ukulele. He is currently learning how to play violin (fiddle). Comparing his job to “working a giant puzzle every night,” Evitts is forced to continually alter the arrangement of a song, adapting it to his special blend of of instrumentation until it passes stringent quality guidelines.
“I constantly work to make what I’m doing better,” he says. “I try to play each show like it was Madison Square Garden. In my head, I’m working towards playing a Super Bowl halftime show.”
Evitts managed to suddenly shift his career into overdrive in 2019 and quickly became addicted to the adrenaline rush he received on stage. He transformed overnight from an unknown talent to a dominant force that was riding an unstoppable wave of momentum that appeared to grow bigger each day.
Then, when the calendar turned to 2020, Covid-19 shut down live music. For a year, concerts were virtually non-existent. Although a wide variety of on-line music was offered as a substitute, it just couldn’t replace the emotional value of a live show.
As concerts throughout the country again throttle up, Evitts feels like a wild animal that has been set free after months of captivity.
“I cannot begin to tell you how ready I am to get back to work,” Evitts says. “I’m used to shaking hands and hugging people. This whole thing has been so weird. I had to stop watching the news. Everything is so negative. The way people are behaving is insane. I’m ready to get wrapped up in the music, play some shows, create positive vibes and let people start smiling again.”
In a display of his amazing versatility, Evitts will perform Friday at the Elverado High School prom.
“I am booked pretty solid through October. I’m doing indoor private shows, but most of the public shows are outdoors where you can still socially distance,” he says.
Evitts will play the Christopher community homecoming June 4. Then, on June 13, he will play somewhere near the Massac County courthouse for an event sponsored by the Superman Museum. He is playing Fancy Farm, Ky. on June 18.
Born in Paducah, raised in Metropolis and attending church most of his life in Brookport, Evitts knows every curve and straightway in a frequently traveled 14-mile stretch of Interstate 45 that connects the cities. He claims there is always “a bigger rush” when he performs for the familiar faces in his hometown area.
The 35-year old Evitts is a former employee at Allen Music, a popular music store in Paducah that opened in 1976. The job offered stability. In 2019, he was afraid to leave a secure job and attempt to make a living strictly with his raw musical ability.
Many of his friends were pushing him to make the leap of faith.
“It was scary,” he says. “The final straw was when this lady that is like my second mother told me, ‘Corey, you’ve got to do this. If you don’t, you will regret it 20 years from now.”
He also received bits of wisdom from veteran Massac Country musician Mike Hendrix, leader of former band Eight Miles High, a group that also included the late Stanley Joe Atkisson of Brookport, who would adopt the stage name Joe Stanley and achieve local fame with Gary Jones of Metropolis. Atkisson would later serve as longtime band director for country star Dan Seals.
“Every year that goes by, Mike Hendrix gets smarter. Everything he told me about the music business has came true. His advice has made a tremendous impact on the way I operate.”
Fans can keep track of the singer at Corey Evitts Music on Facebook or contact him directly at coreyevittsmusic@gmail.com.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gail.com or 618-658-9095.