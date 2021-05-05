Country Scene | After 156-show megatour, 'unstoppable' Corey Evitts ready for the stage again

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I cannot begin to tell you how ready I am to get back to work,” Evitts says. “I’m used to shaking hands and hugging people. This whole thing has been so weird. I had to stop watching the news. Everything is so negative. The way people are behaving is insane. I’m ready to get wrapped up in the music, play some shows, create positive vibes and let people start smiling again.”

In a display of his amazing versatility, Evitts will perform Friday at the Elverado High School prom.

“I am booked pretty solid through October. I’m doing indoor private shows, but most of the public shows are outdoors where you can still socially distance,” he says.

Evitts will play the Christopher community homecoming June 4. Then, on June 13, he will play somewhere near the Massac County courthouse for an event sponsored by the Superman Museum. He is playing Fancy Farm, Ky. on June 18.

Born in Paducah, raised in Metropolis and attending church most of his life in Brookport, Evitts knows every curve and straightway in a frequently traveled 14-mile stretch of Interstate 45 that connects the cities. He claims there is always “a bigger rush” when he performs for the familiar faces in his hometown area.