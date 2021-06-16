Country Scene | After touring hiatus, Jason Eady has two upcoming shows, new single

"I sort of handpicked the band from all my favorite players around Austin that I’ve met over the years,” Eady says. “Over the last couple of albums, I’ve relaxed into trusting myself and doing what feels right. I haven’t added anything to the process — I just keep peeling more and more away, so that all that matters is whatever song I need to write right now.”

Eady has decided to change his strategy for releasing new material.

In the past, he has dropped a new album every year or two, which he feels is too much for a listener to digest. The new approach is radically different.

"I’m going to start releasing songs one at a time so that there is constantly new music coming out,” he says. “I think that fits these times better. Releasing new music is one of my favorite parts of the job.”

Eady’s wife, Courtney Patton, was scheduled to appear at Town & Country Days last year, but the festival was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. Her hilarious “Crystal In Quarantine” series on Instagram helped lighten the load of her followers battling walls that were closing in.

