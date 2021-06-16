Country Scene | After touring hiatus, Jason Eady has two upcoming shows, new single

A chasm the size of the Mississippi Delta seems to separate songwriters in Austin and Nashville.
The home of country music is in the Tennessee capitol. The writers in this tight-knit community have controlled mainstream country radio for decades.
Ever since Willie Nelson quit raising pigs on the outskirts of Nashville in the early 1970s and migrated to Austin, and Jerry Jeff Walker arrived in town about the same time, the city has evolved into the premier location in the world to hear live music.
Flip on the radio as you travel the 877 miles along Interstate 10 through the heart of the Lone Star state and you will hear a completely different style of country music, a brand heavily influences by Americana, Red Dirt, Western Swing and hard-core honky tonk.
In Texas, names like Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Randy Rogers and Casey Donahew dominate the airwaves and acts like Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line do not have a stranglehold on the market.
However, the two-year battle with COVID-19 has proven there is more in common with the two groups of songwriters than it appears. In an effort to keep their sanity in the early days of the pandemic, a large group of the Texas performers started weekly “sequestered songwriters” sessions on social media.
It started with “Hag, You’re It.” Artists/songwriters like Cody Jinks, Jamie Lin Wilson, Wade Bowen, Suzy Bogguss, Cody Canada or 20-plus others would kick things off online live singing a Merle Haggard song. Then, the next singer would pick a different Haggard song to sing. The highly-entertaining show would last for hours.
The second week was the music of John Prine, then Willie Nelson, Ralph Stanley, Dolly Parton, The Eagles and many others followed. The Fort Worth-based husband/wife team of Jason Eady and Courtney Patton definitely got in on the action.
"As songwriters, we don’t normally play a lot of cover songs so digging in and learning songs by such a large range of artists has made us all better,” Eady says of the event that grew in popularity each week. “We honestly didn’t know if we would get through one round before the whole thing fell apart, since none of us really knew what we were doing yet. But it worked!”
In a 16-year professional career, Eady has released seven albums, including the critically acclaimed 2014 “Daylight & Dark” project that critics boldly said would stand up against any album released by Nelson. The album includes a breathtaking rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Whiskey & Me,” which Eady recorded a year before Stapleton put it on his breakout “Traveller” LP.
Eady will be appearing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Morello’s Restaurant & Catering in Harrisburg for an acoustic show. Travis Beasley and Tim Crosby will be the opening acts. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and all seating is first-come, first-served general admission. For more information, call (618) 252-2300.
Harrisburg is the finale of a five-day blitz of Illinois by Eady. He also played shows in Belleville, Freeport, Yorkville and Riverton. The Saline County appearance will give local fans a preview of what to expect on Sept. 18 when Eady opens for legendary Texas band Asleep At The Wheel at the annual Eldorado Town & Country Days.
The hiatus from the road was a very productive period for Eady. He took all the scrap pieces of paper he had been jotting down song titles, lines and lyrics for years and turned them into two complete albums, which he has teased fans with the release of new single “Back To Normal.”
The tune took shape at The Finishing School in Austin under the watchful eye of producer Gordy Quist of Band of Heathens. Eady cherry picked the best honky tonk musicians he could find to play on the record, including lap steel guitarist Geoff Queen (Jason Boland, Josh Abbott, Kelly Willis), drummer Brian Ferguson (Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Aaron Watson), mandolin genius Noah Jeffries and Mark Williams on bass guitar.
"I sort of handpicked the band from all my favorite players around Austin that I’ve met over the years,” Eady says. “Over the last couple of albums, I’ve relaxed into trusting myself and doing what feels right. I haven’t added anything to the process — I just keep peeling more and more away, so that all that matters is whatever song I need to write right now.”
Eady has decided to change his strategy for releasing new material.
In the past, he has dropped a new album every year or two, which he feels is too much for a listener to digest. The new approach is radically different.
"I’m going to start releasing songs one at a time so that there is constantly new music coming out,” he says. “I think that fits these times better. Releasing new music is one of my favorite parts of the job.”
Eady’s wife, Courtney Patton, was scheduled to appear at Town & Country Days last year, but the festival was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. Her hilarious “Crystal In Quarantine” series on Instagram helped lighten the load of her followers battling walls that were closing in.
