Country Scene | Brandi Carlile, all-female group Highwomen receive well-deserved Grammy

Shires was listening to the radio trying to discover potential members for the band when the voice of Maren Morris stopped her dead in her tracks. When Morris agreed to join, the nucleus was truly something special.

Another Texan, Morris made a bold statement on the country music world in 2015 when debut single “My Church” rocketed to No. 1 and earned her a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. Since then, she has won five CMA awards and three Academy of Country Music trophies.

Officially founded in 2016 and with a trio of members locked in, the fourth member of the group was supposed to be a rotating position occupied by names like Margo Price, Sheryl Crow and Chely Wright.

However, that all changed April 1, 2019 when the band was playing the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of the 87th birthday tribute to Loretta Lynn. It was there Natalie Hemby was announced as the final official member of the band.

Hemby is one of the most successful songwriters in Music City, She has written six No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon” and “Tornado” for Little Big Town and a trio of chart toppers for Miranda Lambert, including “”White Liar,” “Only Prettier” and “Automatic,” which was the CMA Song of the Year in 2015.