Country Scene: COVID-19 walloped country music in 2020

A former Chicago mailman, Prine’s last work may have been his best. His award-winning 2018 “Tree of Forgiveness” album contains gargantuan efforts “Knockin’ on Your Screen Door,” “When I Get to Heaven” and “Summer’s End,” a special cut which hits the listener like a sledgehammer. Get out the tissue.

The death of Doug Supernaw had a local connection. The “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” singer was raised in Texas, but his mother (Rosanne Tyner) was a graduate of Johnston City High School. He lived on the family farm a couple miles north of the school for a decade and was involved in many well-known escapades before moving back to the Lone Star state two years ago. He died of lung cancer on Nov. 13.

Just when it seemed like the tidal wave of fatalities and bad news would subside, it only got worse.

On Dec. 21, 78-year old trendsetter K.T. Oslin, who had battled Parkinson’s disease for years, died of COVID complications. She was best know for tunes like: “Do Ya,” “80’s Ladies” and “I’ll Always Come Back.” Her mantel was covered with awards from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Grammys.

Then, a pair of tragic events occurred nearly simultaneously early Christmas Day.