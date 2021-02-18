Country Scene | David Lee Murphy celebrates '25 Years of Dust' with 2021 tour

“Creole did made homemade wine, but it was the kind you’d keep in a kitchen cabinet or something. I was not the finest wine, but it got the job done. He was good friends with a cousin of mine, and that how I got to know him,” Murphy says. “I guess you could say that he was an outdoorsy guy, who liked to go fishing and hunting. He was a character. I think he always wore camo.”

Using poetic license, Murphy embellished Williams’ bottled creation, turning it into a sensational-tasting love potion that transformed a normal date into a night a couple would never forget.

“The story took off and the song kinda just fell out,” he says “I called Tony after I finished it, laid the phone down on the kitchen table and played him the song. He said something like, ‘Man we gotta cut that!”

Murphy stumbled out of the blocks when his first two singles, “Just Once” and “Fish Ain’t Bitin’,” generated limited radio support.

Then, he delivered a lethal one-two punch that turned him into a Southern Illinois hero and country music star. He started by releasing rollicking anthem “Party Crowd” in March 1995, which shot to No. 6 on the Billboard charts. He followed five months later with “Dust on the Bottle,” which became his first No. 1 single.