Country Scene | David Lee Murphy celebrates '25 Years of Dust' with 2021 tour

Mannerisms of the late Rufus “Tee Tot” Payne and unique traits from several other musical pioneers were extracted and blended together to create one of the most unforgettable fictional characters in Southern rock history.
When he was over 60, Payne was the Black Alabama blues singer that in 1939 taught an 8-year-old Hank Williams how to improvise guitar chords and fuse elements of hillbilly, folk and blues music to create the blueprint for an exciting new country sound.
Payne was one of trendsetters Lynyrd Skynyrd members Allen Collins and Ronnie Van Zant were channeling when they wrote “The Ballad of Curtis Loew,” which they recorded and released in 1974.
Curtis Loew was not an actual person, but 20 years after the song came out, it was this imaginary individual that David Lee Murphy was thinking about as he drank his morning coffee in Ashland City, Tennessee.
After spending more than a decade in Nashville paying dues, prolific songwriter Murphy was in the process of creating material for his debut MCA album, “Out With a Bang,” which was being produced by legendary Tony Brown.
As the sun was rising, Murphy was conjuring up teenage memories of growing up in Herrin when the obscure name Creole Williams, who liked to make homemade wine, jumped into his thoughts. Spinning a yarn that would give equal importance to the talents of Williams and Loew was a challenge brilliantly conquered by Murphy in the life-changing 15 minutes it took to write his classic “Dust on the Bottle.”
“Creole did made homemade wine, but it was the kind you’d keep in a kitchen cabinet or something. I was not the finest wine, but it got the job done. He was good friends with a cousin of mine, and that how I got to know him,” Murphy says. “I guess you could say that he was an outdoorsy guy, who liked to go fishing and hunting. He was a character. I think he always wore camo.”
Using poetic license, Murphy embellished Williams’ bottled creation, turning it into a sensational-tasting love potion that transformed a normal date into a night a couple would never forget.
“The story took off and the song kinda just fell out,” he says “I called Tony after I finished it, laid the phone down on the kitchen table and played him the song. He said something like, ‘Man we gotta cut that!”
Murphy stumbled out of the blocks when his first two singles, “Just Once” and “Fish Ain’t Bitin’,” generated limited radio support.
Then, he delivered a lethal one-two punch that turned him into a Southern Illinois hero and country music star. He started by releasing rollicking anthem “Party Crowd” in March 1995, which shot to No. 6 on the Billboard charts. He followed five months later with “Dust on the Bottle,” which became his first No. 1 single.
After years of dreaming of big crowds and stardom, Murphy had finally discovered the elusive formula.
“It was like magic when the band kicked it off. We all felt it. A cool thing about ‘Dust' is no matter where we go play, the USA, Canada, Australia, even countries in Europe, people always recognize and relate to it. I’ll never get tired of singing it or that feeling that happens when we play it.”
Throughout 2021, Murphy will be celebrating “25 Years of Dust” as he currently has concerts scheduled in Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Washington and Michigan. The powerhouse tune is still very relevant in the industry as it racks up over a million streams per week.
In summarizing his account for 2020, Spotify tracked Murphy for having over 45 million streams, lasting over 2 million hours, from 7 million listeners in 92 different countries.
After his run at MCA ended, Murphy thrived as a songwriter. He inked “Big Green Tractor” for Jason Aldean and act-breaking “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” for Thompson Square. He has been a hit-making machine for Kenny Chesney, cranking out tunes like “Pirate Flag,” “Til It’s Gone” and “Living In Fast Forward.”
Chesney and Murphy recorded a chart-topping duet, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” in 2017. The tune put Murphy in the record books. He set the mark — 22 years — for longest period between No. 1 songs as a featured artist.
Murphy wrote the 2020 Justin Moore hit “Why We Drink.”
“A lot of great artists have recorded my songs,” Murphy says. “I get up every day and get to do something I really love to do, which is write songs. I’ve been very fortune.”
And who know how this drama would’ve played out without the memory of Creole Williams.
Murphy is active on social media. On Jan. 23, he was holed up alone in the Arizona desert trying to “write 80s country.” Last week, he registered a tongue-in-cheek complaint about flight cancellations and “we gotta stay another day?” in Key West.
The 1977 Herrin High School graduate has come a long way since his early days in Nashville, when he didn’t bother to plug in his refrigerator because it only contained a lonely bottle of catsup.
