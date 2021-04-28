Country Scene | Dierks Bentley embarking on 'High Times & Hangovers' tour

Dierks Bentley has had a lot of time to think.
The 45-year old country music superstar with 19 No. 1 singles and seven chart-topping albums was in Colorado on vacation in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing hysteria hit the United States. He sheltered in place for more than a year.
As he enjoyed the breathtaking views of the majestic Rocky Mountains, the Arizona native must of been pondering ways to recapture the excitement of his early years and the enthusiasm generated on the road, playing packed clubs in hard partying college towns.
As restrictions for larger gatherings have gradually lifted in areas where the number of COVID cases have declined, musicians are planning to resume careers that have been on pause for so long.
Bentley is moving forward by going back in time. He recently announced the High Times & Hangovers Tour.
The brief event kicks off May 11 at The Windjammer in Charleston, South Carolina and lasts five consecutive days, concluding at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville.
In between will be stops at the Blind Horse Saloon in Greenville, Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Knockin’ Boots Saloon in Gainesville, Florida.
These are all smaller venues, but not hole-in-the-wall skull orchards. These are the kind of clubs Bentley used to electrify patrons and build a fan base so large he was propelled to the upper echelon of country music royalty. He won the coveted Horizon Award from the Country Music Association, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a can’t miss future member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Despite all these accolades, Bentley thought it would be fun to again get up close and personal with a standing room only crowd---even it is just for a week. This is the first time in more than a decade he has been booked in club falling into the dive bar or roadhouse category.
Bentley says he chose the smaller honk tonks to knock off the musical rust.
The short series of concerts will serve notice that the singer of hits like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Burning Man,” “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” and “Somewhere On A Beach” is back in action.
"The idea of being onstage seems totally frightening right now, as well as, like, super exciting. That’s the way it should always feel, and it definitely feels that way now, times 10,” Bentley said, just before the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month.
Bentley performed one of his legendary turbocharged college-town shows in Southern Illinois back on Feb. 3, 2008 at The Copper Dragon in Carbondale. He whipped the sold-out crowd into a frenzy multiple times during a performance that lasted more than two hours.
"He was doing really big shows back then, but he liked coming back to the smaller clubs. There was just something he liked about our venue. It was nuts,” said Copper Dragon owner/manager Jimmy Karayiannis. “When we announced the show, there was incredible interest. We sold out of tickets in eight minutes, a record for us. It was hands down the best country music concert ever held at The Copper Dragon.”
Over the years, Karayiannis booked several outstanding acts into his now defunct establishment, including Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Florida Georgia Line and Brothers Osborne.
Bentley is a licensed pilot. On social media, his music has over 6.4 billion streams, including his popular tune “Drunk On A Plane.” This is where a Facebook post would now use a smiley face.
With Bentley deciding to fire up the tour bus, a plethora of fellow performers are following suit. In recent days, the biggest stars in Music City have announced upcoming tours. Stadiums and arenas throughout the country will be hosting major acts before the end of the year.
Chris Janson of Perryville, Missouri, who bought his first guitar in Anna and his first car in Herrin, was the first out of the gate. He kicked off his Back At It Tour two weeks ago.
Last Thursday, a teary-eyed Miranda Lambert started a mini residency at Billy Bob’s Texas. Thomas Rhett will replace Lambert at the famous Ft. Worth music shrine beginning May 6, then start his major market Center Point Road tour on Aug. 13.
Luke Combs breaks out his What You See Is What You Get Tour on June 22. Luke Bryant starts the Proud to Be Here Tour on July 8. On a mission to prove her case for hall of fame admission, Tanya Tucker begins her tour July 11.
Maybe the most anticipated of all, Chris Stapleton launches the All-American Road Show on July 17, with Thompsonville native Kendell Marvel signed as a support act on several dates.
Many artists are skeptical of the market and the potential for a spike in COVID-19 cases. Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire have opted out of 2021 and will not tour until next year.
