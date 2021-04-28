Country Scene | Dierks Bentley embarking on 'High Times & Hangovers' tour

These are all smaller venues, but not hole-in-the-wall skull orchards. These are the kind of clubs Bentley used to electrify patrons and build a fan base so large he was propelled to the upper echelon of country music royalty. He won the coveted Horizon Award from the Country Music Association, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a can’t miss future member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Despite all these accolades, Bentley thought it would be fun to again get up close and personal with a standing room only crowd---even it is just for a week. This is the first time in more than a decade he has been booked in club falling into the dive bar or roadhouse category.

Bentley says he chose the smaller honk tonks to knock off the musical rust.

The short series of concerts will serve notice that the singer of hits like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Burning Man,” “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” and “Somewhere On A Beach” is back in action.